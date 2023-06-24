The Local Eatery & Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
When it comes to food and beverages, The Local Pub doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. We’re trying to serve local favorites better than anywhere else. By locally sourcing as many items as possible, we are getting the freshest ingredients, supporting the local economy, and spreading awareness of local brands.
Location
64 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carlucci's Waterfront - 876 Centerton Rd
No Reviews
876 Centerton Rd Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
View restaurant
Smokin Rev and Lady Q’s Gourmet Barbeque - 611 Beverly Rancacos Rd
No Reviews
611 Beverly-Rancocas Road Willingboro, NJ 08046
View restaurant
More near Mount Holly