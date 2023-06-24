Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Eatery & Pub

64 High Street

Mount Holly, NJ 08060

Apps

Mojo Pork Empanadas

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Volcano Shrimp

$15.00

Wings

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.00

Fried Provolone

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Local Burrata

$15.00

Bowls

Seared Tuna Bowl

$22.00

Mediteranian Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Caprese Bowl

$15.00

Pork Belly Banh Mi Bowl

$18.00

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$22.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$16.00

The Local Burger

$17.00

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Pork Banh Mi

$16.00

Fried Avocado Sandwich

$15.00

Po Boy

$16.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Steak Frites

$26.00

Pesto Tortellini

$18.00

Sides

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

French Fries

$5.50

Side Salad

$6.50

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid's 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Dessert

Dessert 1

$10.00

Dessert 2

$10.00

Dessert 3

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
When it comes to food and beverages, The Local Pub doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. We’re trying to serve local favorites better than anywhere else. By locally sourcing as many items as possible, we are getting the freshest ingredients, supporting the local economy, and spreading awareness of local brands.

64 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060

