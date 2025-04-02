Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Fry

936 Reviews

$

711 West 40th St

Suite 152

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
5 Wings
Korean Bowl (served with Gochujang Sauce on the side)

Specials

Brioche bun, honey old bay chicken, chesapeake remoulade, lettuce, pickle
TLC Chicken Sandwich

TLC Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Brioche bun, honey old bay chicken, chesapeake remoulade, lettuce, pickle

Classic Fries

Fresh fries made in house daily and topped with fresh ingredients and from scratch sauces
The Local Fry

The Local Fry

$12.00

Fries topped with taco beef, spicy TLF special sauce, cheddar jack cheese, scallions

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$12.00

Fries topped with BBQ Pork, BBQ sauce, kewpie, pineapple salsa, bacon, scallions

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Fries topped with crispy chicken, bacon, ranch, cheddar jack cheese, scallions

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Fries topped with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, celery slaw, blue cheese crumbles

Korean BBQ Cheese Steak

Korean BBQ Cheese Steak

$14.00

Fries topped with Korean BBQ ribeye, soy garlic caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, crema, scallions

Catfish + Fries

$12.00

French fries with our seasoned fried Catfish

Signature Fries

Fresh fries made in house daily and topped with fresh ingredients and from scratch sauces, salsas and pickles
Banh Mi Fries

Banh Mi Fries

$8.00

Fries topped with kewpie, pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and your choice of protein

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$8.00

Fries topped with crema, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, cotija cheese, lime and your choice of protein.

Poutine

Poutine

$8.00

Fries topped with cheddar cheese curd, gravy and your choice of protein

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$8.00

Fries topped with sriracha mayo, sauteed kimchi, crema, cheddar jack cheese, scallions and your choice of protein *our kimchi contains shellfish*

Wings

Crisp & juicy double fried confit wings. Made to order. *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.00

Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.00

Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*

5 BONELESS Wings

$7.00

Breaded chicken pieces with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*

10 BONELESS Wings

$13.00

Breaded chicken pieces with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*

Mini Boneless

$7.00

Breaded miniature chicken pieces with your choice of flavor

Fries

Fresh fries made daily and perfectly seasoned. Served with spicy TLF special sauce

Small Fries

$4.75

Our house fries tossed with salt

Large Fries

$6.75

Our house fries tossed with salt

Small Seasoned Fries

$5.75

Our house fries tossed with your choice of seasoning

Large Seasoned Fries

$7.75

Our house fries tossed with your choice of seasoning

Small Gravy Fries

$5.75

Fries smothered in our house gravy sauce

Large Gravy Fries

$7.75

Fries smothered in our house gravy sauce

Rice Bowls

Jasmine rice bowls made with fresh ingredients and in house pickles and salsas.
Korean Bowl (served with Gochujang Sauce on the side)

Korean Bowl (served with Gochujang Sauce on the side)

$10.00

Rice topped with cucumber kimchi, pickled red onions, fried egg, scallions, nori, sesame seeds, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein

Vietnamese Bowl (served with Nuoc Cham Sauce on the side)

Vietnamese Bowl (served with Nuoc Cham Sauce on the side)

$10.00

Rice topped with pickled daikon/carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, lime and your choice of protein

Taco Bowl ( served with TLF Sauce on the side)

Taco Bowl ( served with TLF Sauce on the side)

$12.00

Rice topped with taco beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, crema, lime

Banh Mi Sandwiches

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and your choice of protein

Egg Banh Mi

$8.00

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and two eggs

Crispy Chicken Banh Mi

$10.00

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and crispy chicken

Vietnamese Pulled Pork Banh Mi

$10.00

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and Vietnamese flavored pulled pork

Catfish Banh Mi

$12.00

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and our southern fried catfish

Bulgogi Banh Mi

$12.00

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)

Gochujang Tofu Banh Mi

$10.00

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and sweet/spicy crispy tofu cubes

Soy Garlic Tofu Banh Mi

$10.00

French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and savory crispy tofu cubes

Po Boy Sandwiches

French roll, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade with your choice of protein
Chicken Po Boy

Chicken Po Boy

$10.00

French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy chicken

Catfish Po Boy

Catfish Po Boy

$12.00

French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and our southern fried catfish

Bulgogi Po Boy

$12.00

French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)

Tofu Po Boy

$10.00

French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy tofu cubes

Tofu Bites

Crispy fried cubes of tofu tossed in your choice of seasoning or sauce
12pc Tofu Bites

12pc Tofu Bites

$7.00

Crispy fried tofu squares tossed in your choice of seasoning or sauce

Party Size Wing Trays

Party size wing platters

50 wings (max 2 flavors)

$55.00

75 wings (max 3 flavors)

$82.00

100 wings (max 4 flavors)

$109.00

Drinks

Choose from a selection of Coke products

Teas & Bottled Soda

$2.50

Choose from a selection of Coke products

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

711 West 40th St, Suite 152, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

