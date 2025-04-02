The Local Fry
936 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
711 West 40th St, Suite 152, Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Namaste Baltimore - 413 W Cold Spring Ln
No Reviews
413 W Cold Spring Ln Baltimore, MD 21210
View restaurant