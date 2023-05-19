Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local House

review star

No reviews yet

3946 Jeffco Blvd

Arnold, MO 63010

Extra Dressings

Dressings

Ranch

$0.59

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Hot & Spicy

$0.59

Side Queso

$0.59

BBQ

$0.59

Apple Vin.

$0.59

1000 Island

$0.59

Mayo

Tarter

Butter

Butter Garlic

$0.59

Red wine Poppyseed

$0.59

Lemon Butter Garlic

$0.59

Marinara

$0.59

Meat Sauce

$0.59

Lemon Aioli

$0.59

Horseradish Aioli

$0.59

Firecracker Sauce

$0.59

Maple Glaze

$1.99

Brown Gravy

$0.59

White Gravy

$0.59

16 Oz Dressing

$4.99

Side Pico

$0.59

Sour Cream

$0.59

Ceasar

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

House Hot

$0.59

Chipotle Ranch

$0.59

S&S Strawberry

$0.59

Diablo Sauce

$0.99

White Sauce

$0.99

Creamy Italian

$0.59

House (V&O)

$0.59

Au Jus

$0.59

Modega Sauce

$0.99

Pink Sauce

$0.59

Side Jalapenos

$0.59

Roasted Garlic/Olive Oil

$0.59

Cutlery

Appetizers

Appetizers

Loaded House Fries

$9.99

Pretzel Nuggets

$9.99

Queso Dip

$7.99

(10)Boneless Wings

$10.99

(20)Boneless Wings

$16.99

(6)Chick Wings

$8.99

(12)Chick Wings

$15.99

(24)Chick Wings

$28.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Chick Strips

$9.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Cheese Garlic Bread

$7.99

Zucchini Chips

$9.99

Fried Cheese

$8.99

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

Fried Shrooms

$9.99

Nachos

$9.99

Sizzling Shrimp

$10.99

5 Shells

$9.99

Crab Cake W\ Shells

$12.99

Pizzatizers

Sweet & Spicy Pizzatizers

$12.99

All Veggie Pizzatizers

$12.99

Bacon Chsburger Pizzatizers

$12.99

Twisted Mac Pizzatizers

$12.99

Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Root Beer Btl

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strwbry Lemonade

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Choc Milk

$2.99

Kids Beverage

$1.99

Togo Soda

$1.99

Hot Choclate

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Fitz Orange Soda

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Sides

Side Items

Add Bread Stick

$0.99

Add Meatball

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Aspargus

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Celery

$0.99

Fries

$3.99

GF Pasta - side

$3.58

Green Beans

$1.99

Mashed Pototes

$1.99

Side Pasta

$3.99

Chips

$3.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$1.50

Tater Tot

$3.99

Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Corn

$1.99

Salads

Apps Salads

House Salad - as app

$7.99

Lrg House Salad - as app

$11.99

Sub House Salad as app

$4.99

INC House Salad as app

Sm Spicy Chicken - as app

$9.99

Lrg Spicy Chicken - as app

$12.99

Sm Spinach Salad - as app

$9.99

Lrg Spinach Salad - as app

$11.99

Sm Chef Salad - as app

$11.99

Lrg Chef Salad - as app

$12.99

Sm Garden Salad - as app

$11.99

Lrg Garden Salad - as app

$12.99

Lrg Caesar Salad - as app

$11.99

Entree Salads

House Salad - as entree

$7.99

Lrg House Salad - as entree

$11.99

Sub House Salad - As Entree

$4.99

INC House Salad - As Entree

Sm Spicy Chicken - as entree

$11.99

Lrg Spicy Chicken - as entree

$12.99

Sm Spinach Salad - as entree

$9.99

Lrg Spinach Salad - as entree

$11.99

Sm Chef Salad - as entree

$11.99

Lrg Chef Salad - as entree

$12.99

Sm Garden Salad - as entree

$11.99

Lrg Garden Salad - as entree

$12.99

Lrg Caesar Salad - as entree

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kid Menu

Kids 9" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Kids Toasted Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Slider

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Nacho Basket

$5.99

Kids Steak Tips

$9.99

Burgers

Local House Burger

$13.99

Pickle Burger

$13.99

Cheese Fry Burger

$13.99

Blue Bacon Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Hamburger

$11.99

Quesadilla Burger

$13.99

Swiss & Shrooms

$13.99

Cheese Burger

$12.98

Pretzel Burger

$13.99

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Buffalo Burger

$13.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Sandwiches

Big Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Chick Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.99

Chick Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

Cubano Sandwich

$13.99

French Dip

$14.99

Hawaiian Sandwich

$13.99

Italian Chick Sandwich

$13.99

Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.99

Reuben

$13.99

Salmon Club

$13.99

Spicy Chick Sandwich

$13.99

Stallion

$14.99

Steak Philly

$14.99

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Blt Sandwich

$12.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chick Wrap

$13.99

Chick Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Sweet & Spicy Chick Wrap

$13.99

Club Wrap

$13.99

Soups

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.99

Chili - Cup

$3.99

Chili - Bowl

$5.99

Entrees

Ckn Speidini

$21.99

Modiga

$20.99

Ckn Florentine

$20.99

Ckn Speidega

$22.99

Simple Grill

$14.99

Fried Cod

$16.99

Pork Chops

$18.99

8oz Steak Modiga

$19.99

Sirloin 8oz

$16.99

Grld Shrimp

$17.99

Glazed Salmon

$18.99

Entree Steak Tips

$18.99

8oz Ribeye

$24.99

Pastas

Tutto Mare

$16.99

Pasta Con Broccoli

$13.99

Linguini & Meatballs

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Tortellini Prosciutto

$16.99

Primavera Pasta

$13.99

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Local Mac N Cheese

$15.99

Salmon Pasta

$16.99

Desserts

Baileys Cheesecake

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Brownie a la Mode

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Kid's Ice Cream

NY Cheese Cake

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Vanilla Ice cream

$1.29

Orange Float

$4.99

Milk & Cookies Cake

$7.99

Toffee Bunt Cake

$7.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Pastas

LNC Fettuccine

$10.99

LNC Ling Meat Sauce

$10.99

LNC Ling Mar.

$10.99

LNC Con Broc

$10.99

LNC Tutto

$10.99

LNC Tortellini

$10.99

LNC Chick & Shrimp

$10.99

LNC Local Mac

$10.99

LNC Primavera

$10.99

LNC Fett w/chick

$10.99

LNC Ling w/meat ball Meat Sauce

$10.99

LNC Salmon Pasta

$10.99

LNC Ling /w Meatball Mar

$10.99

Lunch Specials

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

6 Wings/Salad

$10.99

6 Boneless/Salad

$10.99

Lunch Special

$14.99

Fried Chicken

Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Wednesday Special

Wed Specials

Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

Daily Specials

Beer Cheese Pub Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Appetizer Special

$12.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Daily Special

$19.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Local House is YOUR hometown restaurant, featuring classic American dishes and drinks made to please. With high standards for service and quality, we take pride in welcoming guests into our comfortable atmosphere. Flavor is priority one. Our menu features timeless favorites and unique items that suit every taste. From business lunches to family dinners -- from game nights to Sunday brunches... we want to be YOUR Local House.

Website

Location

3946 Jeffco Blvd, Arnold, MO 63010

Directions

