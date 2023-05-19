The Local House
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Local House is YOUR hometown restaurant, featuring classic American dishes and drinks made to please. With high standards for service and quality, we take pride in welcoming guests into our comfortable atmosphere. Flavor is priority one. Our menu features timeless favorites and unique items that suit every taste. From business lunches to family dinners -- from game nights to Sunday brunches... we want to be YOUR Local House.
Location
3946 Jeffco Blvd, Arnold, MO 63010
