American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
The Local House
570 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coastal new American seafood eatery
Location
400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami Beach
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant