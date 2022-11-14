Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

The Local House

570 Reviews

$$

400 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Lobster Roll Bites
House Fries

Signature Cocktails

Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Kiwi Crush

$16.00

Vodka, kiwi, agave, lemon juice, elderflower

Sister Margarita

$15.00

Tequila, passion fruit puree, agave, lime

Meet Me at 4th & Ocean

$16.00

Fresh watermelon, tequila, jalapeño, lime juice, agave

Summer Air

$14.00

Prosecco, elderflower, berries, peach bitters, lavender bitters

Tropical Garden

$15.00

Gin, fresh watermelon, agave, rosemary

Down the Rabbit Hole

$16.00

Bourbon, blackberries, fresh mint, lime juice, ginger ale

I Will Be There

$15.00

Citrus vodka, blueberries, Chambord, lemon juice

I'm Pine Today

$16.00

Tequila, Grand Marnier, pineapple, coconut milk, lime, agave

Beyond Good & Evil

$14.00

Ichi the Killer

$14.00

Wake Up

$17.00

Espresso, Bailey’s, vodka, agave, mini pancakes

Bottled Beer

La Rubia

$8.00

Floridian

$8.00

Hop Gun

$8.00

Golden Monkey

$9.00Out of stock

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Cotta 21

$9.00Out of stock

Michelada

$10.00

Canned Beer

Jai Alai

$8.00

Frost Proof

$8.00Out of stock

Florida Cracker

$8.00Out of stock

Monk in The Trunk

$8.00

High Noon Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock

Red Wine GLS

Michael Pozzan Pinot Noir '14 GLS

$14.00

Zuccardi Malbec GLS

$14.00

Zolo Malbec GLS

$13.00

Tapiz Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$15.00

La playa GLS

$14.00

Ottava Rima GLS

$14.00

Red Wine BTL

Michael Pozzan Pinot Noir '14 BTL

$48.00

Zuccardi Malbec BTL

$50.00

Zolo Malbec

$45.00

Tapiz Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

La Playa

$41.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Ottava Rima

$40.00

White Wine GLS

Dr Loosen Riesling GLS

$13.00

Erste + Neue Pinot Grigio '16 GLS

$14.00

Dante Chardonnay '15 GLS

$15.00Out of stock

Banfi Vermentino GLS

$14.00

La Playa GLS

$13.00

Brancott State Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$16.00

White Wine BTL

Dr Loosen Riesling BTL

$45.00

Erste + Neue Pinot Grigio '16 BTL

$48.00

Dante Chardonnay '15 BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Banfi Vermentino '17 BTL

$45.00

La Playa BTL

$45.00

Brancott State BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Rose/Sparkling GLS

Whispering Angel Rose '15 GLS

$17.00

Notorious Pink Rose GLS

$15.00

Peninsola Prosecco Zero Sugar GLS

$14.00

Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Peninsola Millesimato

$14.00

Il Soffione GLS

$14.00

Lubanzi GLS

$14.00

Berne RMCE GLS

$14.00

Rose/Sparking BTL

Whispering Angel Rose '15 BTL

$60.00

Notorious Pink Rose BTL

$50.00

Peninsula Prosecco Zero Sugar BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$140.00Out of stock

Peninsola Prosecco BTL

$37.00

Ca Del Bosco

$80.00

Il Soffione

$55.00

Lubanzi BTL

$55.00

Berne RMCE BTL

$49.00

Coffee

American

$4.50

Americano

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

JoJo Tea

$5.00

Matcha

$6.00

Milk Glass

$4.00

Hot Water

$2.00

Juice/Tea

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$8.00

Fresh Cantaloupe Juice

$8.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$8.00

Drink Your Greens

$9.50

Fountain of Youth

$9.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$7.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Apple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Juice

$5.00

Soda/Water

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$6.00

Smeraldina Flat

$6.00

Smeraldina Fizz

$6.00

Vero Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Perrier Soda

$5.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Appetizers

Oysters Half Dz.

Oysters Half Dz.

$24.00

Cocktail sauce, Tabasco

Oysters Dozen

Oysters Dozen

$36.00

Cocktail sauce, Tabasco

Grilled Oysters

$4.00

Croquettes

$12.00

Savory guava sauce, goat cheese

Calamari & Shrimp

Calamari & Shrimp

$21.00

Breaded and perfectly crisp, homemade marinara dip

Lobster Roll Bites

$35.00

Tossed in lemon aioli, truffle oil, and topped with fine herbs (4 portions)

Breaded Cauliflower

Breaded Cauliflower

$16.00

Coated in Italian bread crumbs, side of chipotle aioli

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Preserved citrus and basil cream

Steamed Mussels

$25.00Out of stock

White wine, house spice blend, garlic, coconut milk, multigrain

Zucchini Carpaccio

Zucchini Carpaccio

$16.00

Basil pesto, capers, olive oil, lemon, parmesan

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$18.00

Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, tahini dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$14.00

Goat cheese, walnuts, strawberries, aged balsamic glaze

Dinner Entrees

Lemon Caper Salmon

$35.00

Roasted salmon with white wine and lemon caper reduction, side of broccolini

Skirt Steak

$42.00

Garlic roasted potatoes, arugula, cherry tomatoes, chimichurri

Brunch Pasta

$29.00

Surf & Turf Burger

$21.00

Creamy Mushroom Grits

$23.00
Basil Mint Salmon

Basil Mint Salmon

$33.00

Quinoa, cherry tomatoes, savory basil mint sauce

Pesto & Burrata Pasta

$22.00

Fettuccine tossed in homemade basil pesto

Mediterranean Branzino

Mediterranean Branzino

$32.00

Grilled branzino paired with ratatouille made of eggplant, zucchini, and red grapes

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

$29.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado tomato salad, white rice, lemon garlic reduction

Impossible Burger

$19.00

Vegan cheddar, tomato, arugula, mustard aioli

Chorizo Pinsa

Chorizo Pinsa

$30.00

Roman style pizza, mozzarella, marinara, chorizo (spanish sausage), jalapeno

Dinner Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$9.00
House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Breaded Cauliflower Side

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Truffle

$3.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Ratatouille

$11.00

Quinoa And Tomatoes

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coastal new American seafood eatery

Website

Location

400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

