The Local imageView gallery

The Local Neptune

431 Reviews

$

301 Atlantic Blvd

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HOT-HONEY CHICKEN BITES
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
CHOCOLATE CREME BRULEE

SMALL PLATES & STARTERS

AHI TUNA POKE NACHOS

$18.00

sesame-chili-soy marinated tuna, pineapple salsa, avocado, quick-pickled cabbage, wasabi cream, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds & crispy wonton chips *CONSUMER ADVISORY* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code

BLEU CHEESE CHIPS

$10.00

house-made potato chips smothered with bleu cheese & balsamic glaze

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

house-recipe Buffalo sauce, scallions & ranch dressing

CALAMARI

$13.00

flash fried; Fresno peppers, Thai basil & sweet chili soy sauce

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$12.00

marinated & grilled thigh meat, crushed peanuts, red cabbage, scallions, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli & fresh lime

CONCH FRITTERS

$11.00

home-made & fried crispy; key lime aioli

GREEN GODDESS HUMMUS

$10.00

blended chick peas & tahini loaded with fresh herbs, lemon & garlic; served with house crostinis

HOT-HONEY CHICKEN BITES

$11.00

hand-breaded nuggets tossed in honey-hot sauce; served with ranch

KOREAN SHORT-RIB FRIES

$15.00

crispy fries, pulled short rib, honey-hot sauce, pickled vegetables, kimchi, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds & scallions

OYSTERS NEW ORLEANS

$16.00

6 oysters char-broiled with Parmesan & butter; grilled baguette wedges

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

served with grilled baguette wedges

EXTRA BAGUETTE WEDGES

$1.00

EXTRA HOUSE CROSTINIS

$1.00

SOUP & SALAD STARTERS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

fresh greens, carrots, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

crisp lettuce, herb croutons, sunflower seeds, Parmesan & home-made Caesar dressing

BACON & BLEU

$6.00

lettuce, bacon, herb croutons, tomatoes & bleu cheese

CUP OF SOUP

$4.00

seasonally driven & chef inspired

BOWL OF SOUP

$7.00

seasonally driven & chef inspired

BURGERS, TACOS & SANDWICHES

sub lettuce cups for bread or taco shells – no charge

BISTRO BURGER

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on grilled ciabatta; fries

THE HENDRICK

$15.00

certified angus beef, arugula, goat cheese, bacon-onion jam & Dijon on toasted brioche; fries

BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

arugula, capers, tomato & basil aioli on toasted brioche; house salad

SHORT RIB & COLLARD MELT

$15.00

slow cooked pulled short rib, tender collard greens, pepper jack cheese & sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough; fries

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

our signature fried chicken breast, Jack’s sauce & pickles on toasted ciabatta; fries

CHICKEN CLUB

$15.00

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche; fries

DN FISH TACOS

$18.00

3 tacos - blackened mahi mahi, cucumber pico de gallo, cilantro crema, garlic yogurt; sazon-lime wonton chips

DN POKE TACOS

$18.00

3 tacos - crispy wonton shells, sesame-chili-soy marinated tuna, pineapple salsa, quick-pickled cabbage, wasabi cream & sriracha aioli; Yazhou side salad *CONSUMER ADVISORY* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code

DN STEAK TACOS

$19.00

3 tacos - tender filet, charred salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro; sazon-lime wonton chips

DN WONDER TACOS

$17.00

3 tacos - grilled chicken thigh, WonderSauce, red cabbage, sriracha aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazón-lime wonton chips

ENTREES

ARGENTINIAN ZUCCHINI SCAMPI

$19.00

Mayport shrimp, spinach, fresh zucchini ribbons, chimichurri & Parmesan with garlic white wine sauce

LEMON CAPER CHICKEN

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, lemon rosemary potatoes, fire roasted red peppers, grilled zucchini, lemon caper pan sauce

QUINOA "FRIED RICE"

$13.00Out of stock

quinoa, edamame, carrots, onion, zucchini & egg pan fried with sesame-soy glaze; add grilled chicken or hoisin glazed salmon for $5.00; add grilled Mayport shrimp or an 8oz sirloin for $7.00

SHRIMP & SWINE

$21.00

Mayport shrimp, crispy fried pork belly & charred corn in a light BBQ over grits with fried okra

THAI BASIL TUNA

$25.00Out of stock

ahi tuna pan seared, served over quinoa “fried rice” topped with pineapple salsa & Thai basil vinaigrette *CONSUMER ADVISORY* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code

MAHI FLORENTINE

$21.00

wild caught & char-grilled, sautéed spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, fried capers, lemon-cream sauce, Parmesan

CAULIFLOWER SHRIMP PAD-THAI

$19.00

Mayport shrimp, egg & cauliflower rice in soy-peanut sauce with fresh carrots, pickled Fresno chilis, Thai basil, crushed peanuts, scallions, sesame seeds & lime

FRENCH GEORGIAN SHORT RIBS

$24.00

braised short ribs & red wine-mushroom pan sauce over Maw-Maw’s grits & bacon braised collards

PANEED CHICKEN DN

$17.00

crispy Parmesan-panko breaded chicken breast topped with fresh arugula & grape tomatoes tossed with lemon vinaigrette; Parmesan & balsamic glaze

CRAB MAC N' CHEESE

$20.00

cavatappi, lump blue crab, creamy cheese sauce & Parmesan-panko topping; grilled baguette wedges

PETITE CRAB MAC N' CHEESE

$12.00

cavatappi, lump blue crab, creamy cheese sauce & Parmesan-panko topping; grilled baguette wedges

CHURRASCO FILET

$26.00

char-grilled & sliced over caramelized onions, lemon-rosemary potatoes; red pepper coulis & chimichurri

CHURRASCO SALMON

$22.00

char-grilled salmon, caramelized onions, lemon-rosemary potatoes; red pepper coulis & chimichurri

CHURRASCO PORTOBELLO

$16.00

char-grilled & sliced over caramelized onions, lemon-rosemary potatoes; red pepper coulis & chimichurri

SALADS

add grilled chicken or salmon for $5.00; add grilled Mayport shrimp

GOATACADO

$13.00

arugula, chick peas, quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled goat cheese, avocado, green goddess dressing & a toasted crostini

GET CHOPPED

$13.00

leaf lettuce, green apples, cucumbers, tomatoes, crumbled goat cheese, avocado, almonds, lemon-thyme vinaigrette & a toasted crostini

TUNA POKE SALAD

$18.00

mixed greens, ahi tuna, sweet chili dressing, pineapple salsa, marinated cabbage, edamame, crispy wonton strips & scallions *CONSUMER ADVISORY* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN

$16.00

blackened chicken, leaf lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle-ranch dressing & crispy tortilla strips

FRIED OYSTER CAESAR

$18.00

crispy fried oysters, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, herb croutons, sunflower seeds & Parmesan

KID'S DINNER

KID GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$5.00

KID HAM SANDWICH & FRIES

$5.00

KID MAC N' CHEESE

$5.00

KID NUGGETS & FRIES

$6.00

KID PASTA W/ BUTTER

$5.00

KID TURKEY SANDWICH & FRIES

$5.00

KID GRLD CHICKEN & CORN

$6.00

SIDES

SWEET POTATO HOME FRIES SIDE

$4.00

GRITS SIDE

$3.00

FRIES SIDE

$3.00

JERKED OKRA SIDE

$4.00

COLLARDS SIDE

$4.00

LEMON ROSEMARY POTATOES

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT

$3.00

SAZON-LIME WONTON CHIPS SIDE

$3.00

DESSERTS

APPLE COBBLER

$9.00

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

CARROT-CAKE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE CREME BRULEE

$8.00

SNGL SCOOP ICE CRM

$2.50

DBL SCOOP ICE CRM

$4.50

BOURBON CREME BRULEE

$8.00Out of stock

chef's special

CITRUS CREME BRULEE

$8.00Out of stock

PEACH COBBLER

$9.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES - REFILLABLE

ICED TEA

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

BEVERAGES - SINGLE SERVE

HAND-MADE LEMONADE

$4.00

HAND-MADE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

HAND-MADE LIMEADE

$4.00

HAND-MADE STRAWBERRY LIMEADE

$4.50

FRESH SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

BTL SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00

BTL ACQUA PANNA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

free refills

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$5.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$5.00

HAND-MADE ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

RED-BULL

$4.00

RED-BULL SUGAR-FREE

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Directions

Gallery
The Local image
The Local image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
orange star4.3 • 409
501 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Southern Grounds & Company - Neptune Beach
orange starNo Reviews
200 1st St. Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Neptune Beach
orange star4.5 • 4,697
241 Atlantic Blvd. Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurantnext
Homespun Kitchen - Atlantic Beach
orange starNo Reviews
299 ATLANTIC BLVD STE 2 Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Renna's Pizza - Neptune Beach
orange star4.6 • 196
630 Atlantic Blvd Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurantnext
Ellen's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
241 3rd St Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Neptune Beach

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Neptune Beach
orange star4.5 • 4,697
241 Atlantic Blvd. Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurantnext
Sliders Oyster Bar and Seafood Grille - Jacksonville
orange star4.4 • 909
218 1st St Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurantnext
Renna's Pizza - Neptune Beach
orange star4.6 • 196
630 Atlantic Blvd Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston