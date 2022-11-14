The Local Neptune

THAI BASIL TUNA

$25.00 Out of stock

ahi tuna pan seared, served over quinoa “fried rice” topped with pineapple salsa & Thai basil vinaigrette *CONSUMER ADVISORY* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code