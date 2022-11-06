Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Kitchen + Tap Schaumburg

review star

No reviews yet

1140 East Higgins Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GOOD MORNING SCHAUMBURGER
GARLIC PRIME RIB DIP
FOUR NAPKIN PULLED PORK NACHOS

SHAREABLES

SHRIMP CORN FRITTERS

SHRIMP CORN FRITTERS

$16.00

Served with Exotic sauce

SUBURBAN CHARCUTERIE BOARD

SUBURBAN CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$19.00

Sampler platter with local meats and cheeses served with apricot jam, brew pub mustard, candied walnuts and crackers

BEET & GOAT CHEESE CARPACCIO

BEET & GOAT CHEESE CARPACCIO

$14.00

Thin sliced beets, served with dollops of goat cheese and spring mix sprinkled with candied walnuts

BONE-IN WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS

$17.00

Served on Texas Toast with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00

Served on Texas toast with a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

BEER BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS

BEER BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS

$13.00

Fresh, hand cut chicken breasts, dredged in our beer batter, lightly fried, served over garlic Texas toast with honeycomb mustard and our chickin' dippin' sauce

FOUR NAPKIN PULLED PORK NACHOS

FOUR NAPKIN PULLED PORK NACHOS

$15.00

House smoked pork piled over chips, covered with our beer cheese sauce, black beans, corn salsa, roasted peppers, onion, lettuce and sour cream

BIG BANG SHRIMP

BIG BANG SHRIMP

$17.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai sweet chili sauce with scallions, topped with candied walnuts, served with ranch for dipping

SOFT PRETZEL STYX

SOFT PRETZEL STYX

$12.00

Soft, warm, slightly salted and made to share, served with our Merkts queso cheese dip and honeycomb mustard sauce

PORK POTSTICKERS

PORK POTSTICKERS

$12.00

Served with spicy Exotic sauce and ginger soy sauce for dipping

FOUR SALADS & A CHILI

THE LOCAL HOUSE SALAD

THE LOCAL HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrot, celery and our house creamy Italian dressing

SAXON SUNFLOWER SALAD

SAXON SUNFLOWER SALAD

$14.00

Spring mix, carrot, craisins, sunflower seeds, red grapes and our house creamy Italian dressing

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Smoked, then grilled salmon, avocado, spinach, quinoa, red cabbage, pickled red onion, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts and our house creamy Italian dressing

HONEY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

HONEY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apples, hardboiled egg, tossed in balsamic dressing, with grilled chicken, candied walnuts and honeycomb mustard drizzle

WINDY CITY BRISKET CHILI BOWL

WINDY CITY BRISKET CHILI BOWL

$13.00

Our chili recipe with smoked brisket, topped with cheddar and a side of giardiniera

SCHAUMBURG SLIDERS

HAWAIIAN BBQ PORK SLIDERS

HAWAIIAN BBQ PORK SLIDERS

$16.00

Slow-smoked pork, slathered with Cannonball BBQ sauce, served on Hawaiian bread with smoked cheddar and onion strings

BUSSE BRISKET SLIDERS

BUSSE BRISKET SLIDERS

$18.00

Slow-smoked brisket, with bourbon glaze, topped with marinated pickled onions

MINI FILET SLIDERS

MINI FILET SLIDERS

$20.00

Topped with blue cheese, garlic herb butter and caramelized onions

BRICK CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

BRICK CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$14.00

Mini burgers smashed down with a brick, topped with mozzarella and Boursin mayo, on Hawaiian buns

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIED GREEN TOMATO

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIED GREEN TOMATO

$15.00

Fried green tomato, avocado and melted smoked cheddar, on Texas toast

BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$18.00

House-smoked brisket, piled high, served between toasted sourdough, with smoked cheddar, pickled onions and a side of coleslaw

SALMON BLT CLUB

SALMON BLT CLUB

$18.00

Smoked, then grilled salmon, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough

HIGGINS HOT HONEY FRIED CHICKEN

HIGGINS HOT HONEY FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

Beer-battered chicken, tossed in our Hot Honey sauce, served with pickles, on a potato bun

MEATCHAM ROAD

MEATCHAM ROAD

$17.00

Pulled pork and sliced Italian sausage, piled high on toasted sourdough, topped with crispy onion strings and a side of coleslaw

VEGGIE BREADED CHIK'N PATTY

VEGGIE BREADED CHIK'N PATTY

$16.00

From "Molly's Kitchen", Vegetarian Meatless Chicken (VMC), lightly fried, topped with lime slaw, pickles and Boursin mayo, on a potato bun

BLACKENED SHRIMP PESTO WRAP

BLACKENED SHRIMP PESTO WRAP

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles and pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped in a flour tortilla

GARLIC PRIME RIB DIP

GARLIC PRIME RIB DIP

$17.00

Our smoked prime rib, piled on our Portuguese milk bread with garlic herb butter and mozzarella, served with horseradish cream, au jus and giardiniera

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$15.00

Diced chicken, mayo, apple, celery, grapes, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, diced tomato, red onion and romaine, tossed and wrapped in a flour tortilla

TWO HANDED BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

8oz hand patty topped with your choice of cheese, served on a potato bun

GOOD MORNING SCHAUMBURGER

GOOD MORNING SCHAUMBURGER

$16.00

Our 8oz hand patty topped with a farm fresh egg, spinach, smoked cheddar and candied bacon, on a potato bun

OLD FASHIONED BURGER

OLD FASHIONED BURGER

$18.00

Creamy goat cheese between two 1/4 lb burgers, topped with spicy apricot jam, bacon and caramelized bourbon cherries, served on a potato bun

SPICED SWEET POTATO & CRANBERRY BURGER

SPICED SWEET POTATO & CRANBERRY BURGER

$15.00

A patty made up of rainbow chard, caramelized onions, cranberries, spiced sweet potato, blended with curried chickpeas, quinoa, whole grain rice and beans, topped with creamy goat cheese, served on a potato bun

WHAT THE ...?

WHAT THE ...?

$17.00

Smoked jalapeno cream cheese smashed between two 1/4 lb burgers, topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapeno and drizzled with hot honey, served on a potato bun

LOCAL FAV'S

DALE'S CHICKEN

DALE'S CHICKEN

$22.00

Two well-seasoned grilled chicken breasts, topped with crispy bacon, smothered with shredded cheese, served with mashed potatoes, asparagus and honeycomb mustard sauce

BOURBON GLAZED SALMON

BOURBON GLAZED SALMON

$24.00

Featuring Local Distillery's bourbon, smoked, then grilled salmon, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

Icelandic cod, hand-dipped in our housemade beer-batter, crispy fried, served with our Chesapeake tartar sauce

STEAK & FRITES

$22.00

Bone-in ribeye, pan-seared, smothered in melted garlic herb butter, served with a mound of fries

BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

$17.00

Corn or flour tortillas stuffed with grilled blackened mahi strips, garnished with lime marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and corn salsa

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

$16.00

Corn or flour tortillas stuffed with fried slices of avocado, garnished with lime marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and corn salsa

5 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE

5 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

Our 5 cheese blend, topped with bread crumbs

TWISTED MAC & CHEESE

TWISTED MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

Our 5 cheese blend topped with avocado, black beans and shredded cheddar

MEATY MAC & CHEESE

MEATY MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

Our 5 cheese blend with your choice of brisket, pulled pork or sausage, drizzled with bourbon glaze

DESSERTS

WARM APPLE DELIGHT

WARM APPLE DELIGHT

$10.00

Jarosch Bakery's signature apple delight, warmed, served with ice cream and caramel sauce

MAC-NUT BROOKIE SKILLET

MAC-NUT BROOKIE SKILLET

$9.00

Is it a cookie or is it a brownie? It's both! Served in a skillet, warmed, topped with vanilla ice cream

GRASSHOPPER PIE

GRASSHOPPER PIE

$10.00

A slice of minty goodness provided by Jarosch Bakery

BANANA SPLIT CAKE

BANANA SPLIT CAKE

$10.00

Jarosch Bakery's famous banana split cake

SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

SCOOP CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$4.00

SIDES

SIDE OF ASPARAGUS

$5.00
SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

$4.00
SIDE OF COLESLAW

SIDE OF COLESLAW

$4.00
SIDE OF FRIES

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00
SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES

SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES

$5.00
SIDE OF QUINOA

SIDE OF QUINOA

$5.00

SIDE OF FRIED TOMATOS

$4.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$9.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.50

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.50

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.50

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$9.50

KIDS PASTA MARINARA

$9.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$9.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Local Kitchen + Tap is a casual dining hotspot that works closely with local vendors to deliver high-quality and creative food and beverages in a fun and inviting atmosphere.

Location

1140 East Higgins Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicago Prime Italian
orange starNo Reviews
700 North Meacham Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
orange star4.4 • 2,252
1310 American Lane Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Meze
orange starNo Reviews
680 Mall Drive Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
1010 North Meacham Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Woodfield
orange star3.5 • 136
VC12 Woodfield Mall Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
1570 E Golf Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Schaumburg

Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
orange star4.4 • 2,252
1310 American Lane Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL
orange star4.7 • 1,381
1045 S Roselle Rd Schaumburg, IL 60193
View restaurantnext
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
orange star4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
92 Town Korean BBQ
orange star4.1 • 803
243 W GOLF RD SCHAUMBURG, IL 60195
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Los Juanes
orange star4.3 • 674
914 Bode Rd Schaumburg, IL 60194
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Schaumburg
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston