Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

The Local

review star

No reviews yet

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd

Naples, FL 34109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft Beverages

Kombucha

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

The Local Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Strawberry

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sprecher Soda

$4.50

Small Sparkling

$2.50

Large Sparkling

$6.00

Small Still

$2.50

Large Still

$6.00

Cocktails

Local Mule

$12.00

Backporch Lemonade

$12.00

Bellini

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.50

Bloody Bonzai

$10.00

Mulberry Margarita

$13.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Bottomless Bloody

$15.00

1/2 Bottles White

Dolomiti Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Piedmont, Moscati d' Asti

$26.00

Dr. Loosen Riesling

$29.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$36.00

Bordeaux Blanc

$42.00

Blanc de Blancs

$44.00

1/2 Bottles Red

Cotes du Rhone

$25.00

Chianti "Roberto Stucchi"

$26.00

Chianti, Isole e Olena

$27.00

Rioja Reserva

$28.00

Chateau la Cardonne

$29.00

Barbera d'Asti

$30.00

Clos des Menuts

$35.00

Vino Montepulciano

$39.00

Chianti, Felsina

$45.00

Barolo, Damilano

$49.00

Zinfandel, Black Chicken

$51.00

L'Esprit de Chavalier

$56.00

Les Fiefs de Lagrange, St. Julien

$59.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Domaine du Vieux

$61.00

"Guidalberto"

$62.00

Amarone Classico, Zeni

$64.00

Pinot Noir, Domaine Serene

$68.00

Nuits St. George

$75.00

Sparkling Wine

BTL Zardetto Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Dr. Loosen Sparkling

$40.00

BTL Piper of Sonoma

$44.00

BTL Eyrie Sparkling Rose

$46.00

BTL Sterling Blanc de Blanc

$48.00

BTL Domaine Carneros, Tattinger

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Barnard Griffin

$35.00

BTL Bianchi

$36.00

BTL Tramin Alto Adige

$44.00

BTL Yealands

$52.00

BTL Patricia Green Sauv Blanc

$56.00

BTL Honig Sauv Blanc

$58.00

BTL Frogs Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BTL Pouilly Fume

$45.00

BTL Sancerre S+V

$62.00

BTL Paul Lato Two Wolves Sauv Blanc

$63.00

BTL Sancerre "Le Mont"

$66.00

BTL Pouilly-Fume "La Cuvee des Sandres"

$68.00

BTL Sancerre Domaine De C Sauv Blanc

$75.00

Mediterranean Whites

BTL Giocato Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Man Family Chenin Blanc

$44.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Tramin

$48.00

BTL Four Graces Pinot Gris

$44.00

BTL Willamette Valley Vineyard Pinot Gris

$45.00

BTL Elena Walsch

$47.00

BTL Ciarlo Areis

$49.00

BTL Paco Albarino

$56.00

Riesling

BTL Brooks Riesling

$32.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner Patsch

$34.00

BTL Twisted River Riesling

$36.00

BTL A to Z Riesling

$40.00

BTL Elk Cove Vineyards Riesling

$42.00

BTL Lakewood Riesling

$44.00

Chardonnay

BTL Bianchi Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Domaine Bernier Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Qupe "Y Block" Chadonnay

$40.00

BTL Cooper Mountain Vineyards Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Chehalem "INOX' Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Brewer Clifton Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Byron Nielson

$57.00

BTL Paul Lato "Matinee" Chardonnay

$68.00

BTL Stag's Leap Chardonnay

$68.00

Rose

BTL Barnard Griffin Rose of Sangiovese

$28.00

BTL Zweigelt Pratsch

$33.00

BTL Pascal Jolivet Rose of Sancerre

$42.00

BTL Daou

$48.00

Pinot Noir

BTL Cline Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Lincourt Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Equoia

$49.00

BTL Morgan

$52.00

BTL Byron "Neilson" Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Ponzi "Tavola" Pinot Noir

$59.00

BTL Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir

$59.00

BTL Hartford Court Pinot Noir

$62.00Out of stock

BTL Chalone Vineyards Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Argyle Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Paul Lato "Matinee" Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Penner Ash Pinot Noir

$99.00

BTL Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvee Pinot Noir

$115.00

BTL Kistler Sonoma Coast

$115.00

BTL Kistler Russian River

$115.00

Mediterranean Style Reds

BTL Casa Smith Barbera

$26.00

BTL La Quercia Montepulciano

$36.00

BTL Casa Smith Sangiovese

$26.00

BTL Bodegas Volver Tempranillo

$42.00

BTL Bodegas Aster Tempranillo Crianza

$48.00

BTL Bodegas Emilio Moro Tempranillo

$55.00

BTL La Rioja Alta Vina Ardanza Tempranillo/Garnacha

$69.00Out of stock

BTL Clos Mogador "Com Tu" Garnacha

$75.00

1.5L BTL Le Difese

$175.00

Rhone Rangers

BTL Morgan Winery "Cotes de Crows"

$36.00

BTL Qupe Grenache

$37.00

BTL Cline Cellars "Ancient Vines" Mouvedre

$39.00

BTL Qupe Syrah Central Coast

$40.00

BTL Charles Smith "Boom Boom" Syrah

$42.00

BTL Cotes Du Rhone, Coudoulet de Beaucastel

$69.00

BTL Gigondas

$79.00

BTL Qupe Syrah Bien Nacido Hillside Estates

$75.00

Cabernet, Merlot, etc.

BTL SDM

$36.00

BTL Hahn Merlot Central Coast

$37.00

BTL Liberty School Cabernet

$39.00

BTL Twenty Bench

$48.00

BTL Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet

$52.00

BTL Banshee "Mordecai"

$55.00

BTL Pessimist

$56.00

BTL Typesetter Cabernet

$65.00

BTL St Supery Cabernet

$68.00

BTL Juggernaut Cabernet

$64.00

BTL Beringer "Knight's Valley" Cabernet

$69.00

BTL "Cain Cuvee" NV16

$68.00

BTL Archaval Ferrer Cabernet

$69.00

BTL Archaval Ferrer Cabernet Franc

$75.00

BTL Cain Concept "The Benchland"

$79.00

BTL Honig Cabernet

$88.00

BTL Pine Ridge Vineyards Cabernet

$94.00

BTL Faust

$95.00

BTL Arrowood Knight's Valley Cabernet

$99.00

BTL Cain Five Spring Mountain District

$115.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet

$195.00

Zin, Malbec, Etc.

BTL "Padrillos" Malbec

$38.00

BTL Fabre Malbec Reserva

$52.00

BTL Martinelli Zinfandel

$70.00

Kids Food

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids Chicken

$13.00

Kids Mac

$12.00

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Kids Slider

$15.00

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Local, Naples' first farm and sea-to-table restaurant, celebrates the intersection of local farmers, ranchers, sea mongers, artisans and brewers: fresh, local ingredients. Created by Owner and award-winning Executive Chef Jeff Mitchell, The Local offers simple, delicious and nourishing dishes, prepared with healthy cooking techniques and locally sourced ingredients. With a casual ambiance, cozy wine bar and daily rotating blackboard specials, we welcome you to enjoy our local eatery showcasing Florida’s freshest bounty.

Website

Location

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

Gallery
The Local Naples image
The Local Naples image
The Local Naples image

Similar restaurants in your area

South Street Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4 Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Real Seafood Co Naples - Real Seafood Co Naples
orange starNo Reviews
8960 Fontana Del Sol Way Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Joe's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,191
9331 Tamiami Trail N Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,436
2270 Logan Blvd Naples, FL 34119
View restaurantnext
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2110 Tamiami Trail Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Bistro 821
orange starNo Reviews
821 5th Avenue Naples, FL 34112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston