The Local
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
The Local, Naples' first farm and sea-to-table restaurant, celebrates the intersection of local farmers, ranchers, sea mongers, artisans and brewers: fresh, local ingredients. Created by Owner and award-winning Executive Chef Jeff Mitchell, The Local offers simple, delicious and nourishing dishes, prepared with healthy cooking techniques and locally sourced ingredients. With a casual ambiance, cozy wine bar and daily rotating blackboard specials, we welcome you to enjoy our local eatery showcasing Florida’s freshest bounty.
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109
