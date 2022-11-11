- Home
The Local Irish Pub Minneapolis
931 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Popular Items
Draft Beer
Beer & Bump
Finnegan's Irish Amber and a shot of Red Locks Irish Whiskey
Black & Blue
A delicious blend of Blue Moon and Guinness.
Black & Tan
A delicious blend of Finnegan's Irish Amber Ale and Guinness.
Black Smith
Guinness over Smithwick's
Black Velvet
A smooth and slighlty sweet blend made with Strongbow Cider and Guinness.
Blue Moon
Crisp and tangy with subtle citrus sweetness, a Belgian-style wheat ale full of zesty orange fruitiness. ABV 5.4
Castle Danger Cream Ale
Slightly sweet creamy texture & balanced bitterness. ABV 5.3
Coors Light
Light bodied, malty notes, balanced, low hop bitterness. ABV 4.1
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
A heavy helping of citra and mosaic hops. ABV 6.4
Fair State Party Forward IPA
An IPA brewed with wheat, oats, and Citra hops. Super fruity, soft, and tropical. ABV 6.0
Finnegan's Dead Irish Irish Poet
This Extra Stout has delicious dark chocolate and stone fruit notes to warm you up ABV 7
Finnegans Irish Ale
Full-flavored, medium-bodied ale, creamy, malty finish. ABV 4.7
Guinness
Rich & creamy, distinctively black, velvety in its finish. ABV 4.3
Half & Half
An all Irish blend of Harp and Guinness. Smooth and delicious.
Harp
Rich, golden pilsner style lager, refreshing hoppy taste. ABV 5.0
Heineken
Smooth, nicely blended bitterness, clean finish. ABV 5.0
Odell IPA
Aromatic American hops create a distinctive bitterness profile and incredible hop character ABV 7.0
Smithwick's
Irish Red Ale with a refreshing and clean taste. A gentle balance of bitterness to finish. ABV 4.5%
Snakebite
A blend with a bite. Strongbow dry cider topped with Harp Lager.
Strongbow Dry Cider
Crisp apple flavor for a balanced dry finish. ABV 5.0
Summit Extra Pale Ale
Caramel, biscuit malts, earthy hop bite, juicy citrus. ABV 6.0
Summit Winter Ale
Full in body, starts with toffee flavors & finishes clean & crisp like the autumn air. ABV 6.5%
Canned / Bottled Beer
Heineken 0.0
Gentle alcohol removal and blending to achieve a fruity flavor and slight malty notes ABV 0.0
White Claw Black Cherry
Hard seltzer with a hint of black cherry. ABV 5.0
White Claw Mango
Hard seltzer with a hint of mango. ABV 5.0
Finnegans Hairless Dog Citra N/A
Upfront citrus peel, caramel malt, and bright, balanced hops ABV 0.0
White Wine
Glass Hess Chardonnay
Crisp & clean aromas & flavors of apples, white pear & slight touch of tropical fruits
Glass Overstone Sauvignon Blanc
Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit & blossoms for a crisp, easy-going palate
Glass Provence Bieler Rose
Wild raspberry, white peach, herbs de Provence with acidity on the tongue
Glass Seaglass Pinot Grigio
Glass Sycamore Lane Chardonnay
Smooth, round texture with creamy apple, citrus and peach flavors, crisp acidity
Glass Wycliff Brut
Zonin Split 187 ML
Dry and pleasantly fruity with almond and fresh citrus notes
Bottle Hess Chardonnay
Crisp & clean aromas and flavors of apples, white pear And slight touch of tropical fruits
Bottle House White
Smooth, round texture with creamy apple, citrus and peach flavors, crisp acidity
Bottle Overstone Sauvignon Blanc
Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit & blossoms for a crisp, easy-going palate
Bottle Seaglass Pinot Grigio
Wild raspberry, white peach, herbs de Provence with acidity on the tongue
Bottle Sycamore Lane Chardonnay
Smooth, round texture with creamy apple, citrus and peach flavors, crisp acidity
Btl Wycliff Brut
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Cock n Bull Ginger Beer
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decafe
Diet Ginger Ale
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grape Fruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kiddie Cocktail
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
San Pellegrino Limonata
SF Red Bull
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Sour
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Virgin Mary
Water
Speciality Cocktails
Ginger Locks
Our best selling cocktail. Red Locks Irish Whiskey, ginger ale, garnished with an orange slice.
Skinny Locks
Our best selling cocktail. Red Locks Irish Whiskey, diet ginger ale, garnished with an orange slice.
Irish Coffee
Red Locks Irish Whiskey, brown sugar Guinness syrup, hot coffee with a whipped cream float
Cold Press Irish Coffee
Red Locks Irish Whiskey, cold brewed coffee, brown sugar Guinness syrup, whipped cream float
Frostbite
Stoli Oranj, Sociable Freewheeler Dry Cider & ruby red grapefruit juice
Westmeath Old Fashioned
Cherry smoked 2 gingers, Kilbeggan Irish whiskey, brown sugar Guinness syrup, orange bitters
Cucumber Collins
Greenall's Gin, soda & sour, house made Nicollet mix
Tequila Mockingbird
Jose Cuervo, Aperol, Triple Sec, Lime & Grapefruit juice with a splash of soda.
Finnegan's Wake
Red Locks irish Whiskey, maple syrup, bitters & Finnegan's Dead Irish Poet Stout.
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water
Appletini
Apple Pucker, vodka, sweet and sour mix, and a splash of sprite. Served up.
Baby Guinness
Bailey's over Kahlua
Bay Breeze
Vodka, pineapple & cranberry juices
Birthday Cake Shot
Black Russian
Vodka and Kaluha over ice
Bloody Mary
Vodka and house made Bloody Mary mix
Boulevardier
Car Bomb
Jameson and Cream dropped in Guinness
Chocotini
Vodka, Frangelico, Feeny's Irish Cream & Dark Creme de Cacao
Colorado Bull Dog
Vodka, Kaluha, and cream. Topped with Pepsi.
Cosmopolitan
Citrus vodka, triple sec, cranberry and a splash of sweet and sour. Served up.
French 75
Gin, champagne, lemon juice
Fuzzy Naval
Peach schnapps and orange juice
God Father
Scotch and Amaretto served over ice
God Mother
Vodka and amaretto over ice
Green Tea Shot
Jameson, Peach Schnapps, Sour and Sierra Mist,. Served as a shot.
Hot Toddy
Red Lock's Irish Whiskey, honey, cloves, and lemon steeped in hot water
Irish Lemonade
2oz pour of Dubliner honey whiskey and Lemonade.
Iron Butterfly
Jag Bomb
Jäegermeister dropped in Red Bull
Johnnie JumpUp
Irish Whiskey and Strongbow Cider
Kamikazi
Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour and Sierra Mist,. Served as a shot.
Kentucky Mule
Bourbon, lime juice, and ginger beer
Lemon Drop Martini
Citrus vodka, triple sec, sweet and sour with a sugar rim. Served as a shot or martini.
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, sweet & sour, and Pepsi
Madras
Vodka, orange & cranberry juice
Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime juice served with a slated rim
Martini
Citrus vodka, triple sec, cranberry and a splash of sweet and sour. Served up.
Mimosa
Champagne and orange juice
Moscow Mule
Vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer
Rusty Nail
Dewars White Label Scotch and Drambuie over ice
Scoobie Snack
Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice. Served as a shot or over ice
Screwdriver
Vodka and orange juice
Sea Breeze
Vodka, grapefruit and cranberry juices
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, peach schnapps, cream, orange and cranberry juices
Side Car
Brandy, Lemon Juice and Triple Sec. Shaken and served up.
Tom Collins
Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and soda water
Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, sweet & sour, and Pepsi
Vegas Bomb
Crown Royal, peach schnapps, and cranberry dropped in Red Bull
Washington Apple
Crown Royal, apple pucker, and cranberry juice. Served as a shot or over ice.
Water Moccasin
Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice. Served as a shot or over ice
White Russian
Vodka, Kaluha, and cream served over ice.
Cherry Bomb
Dr McGillicudy's Cherry dropped in Red Bull
Irish Whiskey
Bushmills - Double
Light & fruity with spicy aromas with a touch of honey sweetness
Bushmills - Single
Light & fruity with spicy aromas with a touch of honey sweetness
Bushmills Black Bush - Double
A hint of spicy fruit & a slight sherry sweetness
Bushmills Red Bush - Double
Signature smoothness of Irish Whiskey with an intense bourbon finish
Connemara - Double
Smoky tones, fruitiness & vanilla–the only peated Irish Whiskey
Connemara - Single
Dubliner Bourbon Cask - Double
Floral notes, chocolate, spiced porridge & honey
Dubliner Honey - Double
Honey, orchard fruit, golden malt & white pepper
Jameson - Double
Smooth, spicy & sweet with hints of vanilla & spices
Jameson - Single
Smooth, spicy & sweet with hints of vanilla & spices
Jameson Black Barrel - Double
Rich, full sweetness, exotic fruits & spice from ﬂame charred barrels
Jameson Caskmate Stout - Double
Hops & cocoa beans, milk chocolate & butterscotch
Keepers Heart - Double
Candied ginger, vanilla, lemon zest, sweet biscuits, stewed fruit. Long and lingering with notes of spices, candy sweetness and freshly charred oak
Kilbeggan Rye - Double
Milk chocolate, shortbread, oats, apples, pears, ginger & vanilla
Kilbeggan Sngl Grain - Double
Tropical, citrus fruits, with vanilla & toasty wood aromas
Powers - Double
Warm, bright & heavy aromas of toasted rye, notes of cardamom & apples
Powers - Single
Warm, bright & heavy aromas of toasted rye, notes of cardamom & apples
Red Breast - Double
Pot still, multi-layered, assertive honey, spicy & long finish
Red Breast - Single
Red Locks - Double
Layers of silky smooth and sweet malt, fruits, chocolate, bourbon, and sherry. Finishing with a long lasting sweetness and a velvet texture.
Red Locks - Single
Layers of silky smooth and sweet malt, fruits, chocolate, bourbon, and sherry. Finishing with a long lasting sweetness and a velvet texture.
Tullamore Dew - Double
Gently sweet, almost piney & honeyed
Tullamore Dew - Single
Gently sweet, almost piney & honeyed
Tyrconnell 15yr Madeira Cask - Double
Spice, stone fruit, hints of peach melba & fresh herbaceous zest
Tyrconnell Single Malt - Double
Roasted nuts, nougat & mild oak
Whiskey
Bakers Small Batch - Double
Deeply mellow, richly flavorful, medium-bodied taste with a delicious aroma full of fruit & vanilla
Bulleit - Single
Bulleit - Double
Bulleit Rye - Single
Bulleit Rye - Double
Crown Royal - Double
Smooth and creamy, with hints of oak and the sweet flavour of vanilla
Crown Royal - Single
Smooth and creamy, with hints of oak and the sweet flavour of vanilla
Fireball - Double
Fireball - Single
Jack Daniels - Double
Jack Daniels - Single
Jim Beam - Double
Jim Beam - Single
Knob Creek Sm Batch- Double
Aged in the deepest charred barrels, uniquely spicy & smooth flavor
Knob Creek Rye - Double
Aged in the deepest charred barrels, uniquely spicy & smooth flavor
Scotch
Balvenie - Double
Nutty sweetness, cinnamon spiciness & a touch of sherry
Balvenie 15yr - Double
Dewars - Double
Dewars - Single
Glenfiddich 12 YR - Double
Balancing the fruitiness of pear with the richness of subtle oak
Glenlivet 12 YR - Double
Sweet grain, candied apricot, malty, fruity & ending on a buttery note
Glenlivet 16 YR Nadurra - Double
Honey, caramel, cocoa, coconut & ginger
Glenmorangie 10 YR - Double
Vanilla with a burst of flowery fruitiness
Glenmorangie 18 YR - Double
Apricots, nuts, vanilla, raisins, fudge, almonds & a sweet citrus finish
J & B Scotch - Double
Johnnie Walker Black - Double
Oak casks, creamy toffee notes, smooth & warming smoke finish
Laphroaig 10 YR - Double
A hint of seaweed & a surprising sweetness
Laphroaig 10 YR - Single
Laphroaig Lore - Double
Citrus, cinnamon, oak, peat, caramel & vanilla
Laphroaig Quarter Cask - Double
Citrus, cinnamon, oak, peat, caramel & vanilla
Macallan 12 YR - Double
Dried fruits, spice, wood smoke, notes of flowers & a sherry finish