The Local Irish Pub Minneapolis

931 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Popular Items

Chicken Shots
Cheese Curds
Artichoke Dip

Draft Beer

Beer & Bump

$13.00

Finnegan's Irish Amber and a shot of Red Locks Irish Whiskey

Black & Blue

$7.75

A delicious blend of Blue Moon and Guinness.

Black & Tan

$7.75

A delicious blend of Finnegan's Irish Amber Ale and Guinness.

Black Smith

$7.75

Guinness over Smithwick's

Black Velvet

$7.75

A smooth and slighlty sweet blend made with Strongbow Cider and Guinness.

Blue Moon

$6.75

Crisp and tangy with subtle citrus sweetness, a Belgian-style wheat ale full of zesty orange fruitiness. ABV 5.4

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$6.75

Slightly sweet creamy texture & balanced bitterness. ABV 5.3

Coors Light

$6.00

Light bodied, malty notes, balanced, low hop bitterness. ABV 4.1

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.75

A heavy helping of citra and mosaic hops. ABV 6.4

Fair State Party Forward IPA

$6.75

An IPA brewed with wheat, oats, and Citra hops. Super fruity, soft, and tropical. ABV 6.0

Finnegan's Dead Irish Irish Poet

$5.00

This Extra Stout has delicious dark chocolate and stone fruit notes to warm you up ABV 7

Finnegans Irish Ale

$5.00

Full-flavored, medium-bodied ale, creamy, malty finish. ABV 4.7

Guinness

$7.75

Rich & creamy, distinctively black, velvety in its finish. ABV 4.3

Half & Half

$7.75

An all Irish blend of Harp and Guinness. Smooth and delicious.

Harp

$7.75

Rich, golden pilsner style lager, refreshing hoppy taste. ABV 5.0

Heineken

$7.75

Smooth, nicely blended bitterness, clean finish. ABV 5.0

Odell IPA

$7.50

Aromatic American hops create a distinctive bitterness profile and incredible hop character ABV 7.0

Smithwick's

$7.75

Irish Red Ale with a refreshing and clean taste. A gentle balance of bitterness to finish. ABV 4.5%

Snakebite

$7.75

A blend with a bite. Strongbow dry cider topped with Harp Lager.

Strongbow Dry Cider

$7.75

Crisp apple flavor for a balanced dry finish. ABV 5.0

Summit Extra Pale Ale

$7.75

Caramel, biscuit malts, earthy hop bite, juicy citrus. ABV 6.0

Summit Winter Ale

$7.75

Full in body, starts with toffee flavors & finishes clean & crisp like the autumn air. ABV 6.5%

Canned / Bottled Beer

Vodka hard seltzer with a hint of peach ABV 4.5

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Gentle alcohol removal and blending to achieve a fruity flavor and slight malty notes ABV 0.0

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Hard seltzer with a hint of black cherry. ABV 5.0

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Hard seltzer with a hint of mango. ABV 5.0

Finnegans Hairless Dog Citra N/A

$5.00

Upfront citrus peel, caramel malt, and bright, balanced hops ABV 0.0

White Wine

Glass Hess Chardonnay

$10.00

Crisp & clean aromas & flavors of apples, white pear & slight touch of tropical fruits

Glass Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit & blossoms for a crisp, easy-going palate

Glass Provence Bieler Rose

$10.00

Wild raspberry, white peach, herbs de Provence with acidity on the tongue

Glass Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Glass Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$7.00

Smooth, round texture with creamy apple, citrus and peach flavors, crisp acidity

Glass Wycliff Brut

$6.00

Zonin Split 187 ML

$9.00

Dry and pleasantly fruity with almond and fresh citrus notes

Bottle Hess Chardonnay

$32.00

Crisp & clean aromas and flavors of apples, white pear And slight touch of tropical fruits

Bottle House White

$20.00

Smooth, round texture with creamy apple, citrus and peach flavors, crisp acidity

Bottle Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit & blossoms for a crisp, easy-going palate

Bottle Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Wild raspberry, white peach, herbs de Provence with acidity on the tongue

Bottle Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$20.00Out of stock

Smooth, round texture with creamy apple, citrus and peach flavors, crisp acidity

Btl Wycliff Brut

$20.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decafe

$3.50

Diet Ginger Ale

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Dr Pepper

$3.50
Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grape Fruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.50
Mountain Dew

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.95
Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Red Bull

$4.95

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.95

SF Red Bull

$4.95
Sierra Mist

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sour

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$4.25

Tonic

$3.50

Virgin Mary

$4.95

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Gentle alcohol removal and blending to achieve a fruity flavor and slight malty notes ABV 0.0

Finnegans Hairless Dog Citra N/A

$5.00

Upfront citrus peel, caramel malt, and bright, balanced hops ABV 0.0

Water

Service Needs!!!

Request a Team Member

To Go Box

Silverware

One roll of silverware consisting of a knife, fork, spoon, and napkin.

Fork

Spoon

Knife

Napkins

Side Plate

Speciality Cocktails

Ginger Locks

$11.50

Our best selling cocktail. Red Locks Irish Whiskey, ginger ale, garnished with an orange slice.

Skinny Locks

$11.50

Our best selling cocktail. Red Locks Irish Whiskey, diet ginger ale, garnished with an orange slice.

Irish Coffee

$11.95

Red Locks Irish Whiskey, brown sugar Guinness syrup, hot coffee with a whipped cream float

Cold Press Irish Coffee

$11.95

Red Locks Irish Whiskey, cold brewed coffee, brown sugar Guinness syrup, whipped cream float

Frostbite

$11.00

Stoli Oranj, Sociable Freewheeler Dry Cider & ruby red grapefruit juice

Westmeath Old Fashioned

$12.95Out of stock

Cherry smoked 2 gingers, Kilbeggan Irish whiskey, brown sugar Guinness syrup, orange bitters

Cucumber Collins

$11.00

Greenall's Gin, soda & sour, house made Nicollet mix

Tequila Mockingbird

$11.50

Jose Cuervo, Aperol, Triple Sec, Lime & Grapefruit juice with a splash of soda.

Finnegan's Wake

$11.50

Red Locks irish Whiskey, maple syrup, bitters & Finnegan's Dead Irish Poet Stout.

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water

Appletini

$9.00

Apple Pucker, vodka, sweet and sour mix, and a splash of sprite. Served up.

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Bailey's over Kahlua

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Vodka, pineapple & cranberry juices

Birthday Cake Shot

$7.50

Black Russian

$8.00

Vodka and Kaluha over ice

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Vodka and house made Bloody Mary mix

Boulevardier

$12.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Jameson and Cream dropped in Guinness

Chocotini

$9.00

Vodka, Frangelico, Feeny's Irish Cream & Dark Creme de Cacao

Colorado Bull Dog

$8.00

Vodka, Kaluha, and cream. Topped with Pepsi.

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Citrus vodka, triple sec, cranberry and a splash of sweet and sour. Served up.

French 75

$10.00

Gin, champagne, lemon juice

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00

Peach schnapps and orange juice

God Father

$8.25

Scotch and Amaretto served over ice

God Mother

$8.25

Vodka and amaretto over ice

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Jameson, Peach Schnapps, Sour and Sierra Mist,. Served as a shot.

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Red Lock's Irish Whiskey, honey, cloves, and lemon steeped in hot water

Irish Lemonade

$9.50

2oz pour of Dubliner honey whiskey and Lemonade.

Iron Butterfly

$7.00

Jag Bomb

$8.00

Jäegermeister dropped in Red Bull

Johnnie JumpUp

$9.00

Irish Whiskey and Strongbow Cider

Kamikazi

$7.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour and Sierra Mist,. Served as a shot.

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Bourbon, lime juice, and ginger beer

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Citrus vodka, triple sec, sweet and sour with a sugar rim. Served as a shot or martini.

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, sweet & sour, and Pepsi

Madras

$7.00

Vodka, orange & cranberry juice

Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime juice served with a slated rim

Martini

$9.50

Citrus vodka, triple sec, cranberry and a splash of sweet and sour. Served up.

Mimosa

$7.50

Champagne and orange juice

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Dewars White Label Scotch and Drambuie over ice

Scoobie Snack

$7.00

Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice. Served as a shot or over ice

Screwdriver

$7.00

Vodka and orange juice

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Vodka, grapefruit and cranberry juices

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Vodka, peach schnapps, cream, orange and cranberry juices

Side Car

$7.50

Brandy, Lemon Juice and Triple Sec. Shaken and served up.

Tom Collins

$7.00

Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and soda water

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, sweet & sour, and Pepsi

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Crown Royal, peach schnapps, and cranberry dropped in Red Bull

Washington Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal, apple pucker, and cranberry juice. Served as a shot or over ice.

Water Moccasin

$7.00

Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice. Served as a shot or over ice

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka, Kaluha, and cream served over ice.

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Dr McGillicudy's Cherry dropped in Red Bull

Irish Whiskey

Bushmills - Double

$9.00

Light & fruity with spicy aromas with a touch of honey sweetness

Bushmills - Single

$7.00

Light & fruity with spicy aromas with a touch of honey sweetness

Bushmills Black Bush - Double

$12.00

A hint of spicy fruit & a slight sherry sweetness

Bushmills Red Bush - Double

$11.00

Signature smoothness of Irish Whiskey with an intense bourbon finish

Connemara - Double

$14.00

Smoky tones, fruitiness & vanilla–the only peated Irish Whiskey

Connemara - Single

$12.00

Dubliner Bourbon Cask - Double

$11.00

Floral notes, chocolate, spiced porridge & honey

Dubliner Honey - Double

$9.00

Honey, orchard fruit, golden malt & white pepper

Jameson - Double

$9.50

Smooth, spicy & sweet with hints of vanilla & spices

Jameson - Single

$7.50

Smooth, spicy & sweet with hints of vanilla & spices

Jameson Black Barrel - Double

$12.00

Rich, full sweetness, exotic fruits & spice from ﬂame charred barrels

Jameson Caskmate Stout - Double

$11.00

Hops & cocoa beans, milk chocolate & butterscotch

Keepers Heart - Double

$9.00

Candied ginger, vanilla, lemon zest, sweet biscuits, stewed fruit. Long and lingering with notes of spices, candy sweetness and freshly charred oak

Kilbeggan Rye - Double

$11.00

Milk chocolate, shortbread, oats, apples, pears, ginger & vanilla

Kilbeggan Sngl Grain - Double

$11.00Out of stock

Tropical, citrus fruits, with vanilla & toasty wood aromas

Powers - Double

$9.00

Warm, bright & heavy aromas of toasted rye, notes of cardamom & apples

Powers - Single

$7.00

Warm, bright & heavy aromas of toasted rye, notes of cardamom & apples

Red Breast - Double

$17.00

Pot still, multi-layered, assertive honey, spicy & long finish

Red Breast - Single

$15.00
Red Locks - Double

$9.00

Layers of silky smooth and sweet malt, fruits, chocolate, bourbon, and sherry. Finishing with a long lasting sweetness and a velvet texture.

Red Locks - Single

$7.00

Layers of silky smooth and sweet malt, fruits, chocolate, bourbon, and sherry. Finishing with a long lasting sweetness and a velvet texture.

Tullamore Dew - Double

$10.00

Gently sweet, almost piney & honeyed

Tullamore Dew - Single

$8.50

Gently sweet, almost piney & honeyed

Tyrconnell 15yr Madeira Cask - Double

$35.00Out of stock

Spice, stone fruit, hints of peach melba & fresh herbaceous zest

Tyrconnell Single Malt - Double

$12.00

Roasted nuts, nougat & mild oak

Whiskey

Bakers Small Batch - Double

$17.00

Deeply mellow, richly flavorful, medium-bodied taste with a delicious aroma full of fruit & vanilla

Bulleit - Single

$7.75

Bulleit - Double

$9.75

Bulleit Rye - Single

$9.00

Bulleit Rye - Double

$11.00

Crown Royal - Double

$9.75

Smooth and creamy, with hints of oak and the sweet flavour of vanilla

Crown Royal - Single

$7.75

Smooth and creamy, with hints of oak and the sweet flavour of vanilla

Fireball - Double

$8.75

Fireball - Single

$6.75

Jack Daniels - Double

$9.00

Jack Daniels - Single

$7.00

Jim Beam - Double

$9.00Out of stock

Jim Beam - Single

$7.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Sm Batch- Double

$12.00

Aged in the deepest charred barrels, uniquely spicy & smooth flavor

Knob Creek Rye - Double

$12.00

Aged in the deepest charred barrels, uniquely spicy & smooth flavor

Scotch

Balvenie - Double

$18.00Out of stock

Nutty sweetness, cinnamon spiciness & a touch of sherry

Balvenie 15yr - Double

$25.00Out of stock

Dewars - Double

$8.50

Dewars - Single

$6.50

Glenfiddich 12 YR - Double

$15.00

Balancing the fruitiness of pear with the richness of subtle oak

Glenlivet 12 YR - Double

$14.00

Sweet grain, candied apricot, malty, fruity & ending on a buttery note

Glenlivet 16 YR Nadurra - Double

$17.00Out of stock

Honey, caramel, cocoa, coconut & ginger

Glenmorangie 10 YR - Double

$12.00Out of stock

Vanilla with a burst of flowery fruitiness

Glenmorangie 18 YR - Double

$30.00Out of stock

Apricots, nuts, vanilla, raisins, fudge, almonds & a sweet citrus finish

J & B Scotch - Double

$8.50Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black - Double

$10.00

Oak casks, creamy toffee notes, smooth & warming smoke finish

Laphroaig 10 YR - Double

$14.00

A hint of seaweed & a surprising sweetness

Laphroaig 10 YR - Single

$12.00

Laphroaig Lore - Double

$30.00Out of stock

Citrus, cinnamon, oak, peat, caramel & vanilla

Laphroaig Quarter Cask - Double

$17.00Out of stock

Citrus, cinnamon, oak, peat, caramel & vanilla

Macallan 12 YR - Double

$19.00Out of stock

Dried fruits, spice, wood smoke, notes of flowers & a sherry finish

Oban 14 - Double

$14.00

Vodka

Grey Goose - Double

$10.75

Grey Goose - Single

$8.75

Ketel 1 - Double

$9.50

Ketel 1 - Single

$7.50

Prairie - Double

$9.25

Prairie - Single

$7.25

Prairie Cucumber - Double

$9.25Out of stock

Prairie Cucumber - Single

$7.25Out of stock

Rail Vodka - Double

$7.50

Rail Vodka - Single

$6.50

Stoli - Double

$8.75

Stoli - Single

$6.75