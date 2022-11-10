Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local

189 Reviews

$$

4578 San Jose Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN CLUB
GOATACADO
CHICKEN ALFREDO

REFILLABLE

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

free refills

SWEET TEA

$3.00

free refills

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

free refills

1\2 & 1\2 TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATERS

ACQUA PANA

$4.00

LA CROIX

$2.50

SAN PELEGRINO

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

SINGLE SERVE

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

HAND-MADE LEMONADE

$4.00

made to order with fresh squeezed juice

HAND-MADE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

made to order with fresh squeezed juice

HAND-MADE LIMEADE

$4.00

made to order with fresh squeezed juice

HAND-MADE STRAWBERRY LIMEADE

$4.50

made to order with fresh squeezed juice

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

KID DRINKS

REFILLABLE

$1.00

SINGLE SERVE

$1.00

DISCONTINUED BOTTLES & CANS

BOYLAN SODA

$4.00Out of stock

ZICO COCONUT WATER

$4.50

KOMBUCHA - BOTTLE

$5.50Out of stock

SODA

$3.00Out of stock

SPARKLING ICE

$3.00Out of stock

COFFEE CLASSICS

ESPRESSO

$3.00

2oz espresso

MACCHIATO

$3.50

2oz espresso & 2oz milk

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

2oz espresso & 4oz milk

LATTE - 12oz HOT

$4.50

2oz espresso & 10oz milk

LATTE - 16oz COLD

$4.50

AMERICANO - 12oz HOT

$3.50

2oz espresso & 10oz water

AMERICANO - 16oz COLD

$3.50

DECAFFINATED FRENCH PRESS

$4.00

20oz

FRENCH PRESS

$4.00

20oz

HOT TEA

$3.50

HOT LATTES & TEAS

VANILLA LATTE - 12oz HOT

$5.50

espresso, milk, vanilla

CARAMEL LATTE - 12oz HOT

$5.50

espresso, milk, caramel

MOCHA LATTE - 12oz HOT

$5.50

espresso, milk, whipped cream, mocha

WHITE MOCHA LATTE - 12oz HOT

$5.50

espresso, milk, whipped cream, white mocha

DOLCE LATTE - 12oz HOT

$5.50

espresso, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, whipped cream

CHAI LATTE - 12oz HOT

$4.50

chai & milk

CHAI TEA - 12oz HOT

$3.50

chai & water

HOT TEA

$3.50

ICED LATTES & TEAS

VANILLA MOCHA LATTE - 16oz ICED

$5.50

espresso, milk, whipped cream, white mocha

CEREAL MILK - 16oz ICED

$5.50

VANILLA LATTE - 16oz ICED

$5.50

CARAMEL LATTE - 16oz ICED

$5.50

MOCHA LATTE - 16oz ICED

$5.50

WHITE MOCHA LATTE - 16oz ICED

$5.50

DOLCE LATTE - 16oz ICED

$5.50

CHAI LATTE - 16oz ICED

$4.50

CHAI TEA - 16oz ICED

$3.50

STARTERS

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$11.00

B.C.R. FRIES

$10.00

Fries loaded with melted cheddar & jac cheeses; crispy crumbled bacon, fresh chives & drizzled with ranch

ARUGULA FIG CROSTINI

$11.00

crispy prosciutto, fresh arugula, dried cranberries, fig aioli, crumbled goat cheese & balsamic glaze on grilled baguette wedges

BLEU CHEESE CHIPS

$10.00

House-made potato chips smothered with bleu cheese & balsamic glaze

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

G.G. HUMMUS

$10.00

blended chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, house crostinis

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$11.00

House-cut zucchini breaded with panko & fried crispy; served with lemon horseradish aioli

HOT HONEY CHICKEN BITES

$11.00Out of stock

hand-breaded nuggets tossed in honey-hot sauce

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

served with grilled baguette wedges

EXTRA HOUSE CROSTINI

$1.00

EXTRA BAGUETTE WEDGES

$1.00

BURGERS

BISTRO BURGER

$13.00

certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato & onion on a grilled ciabatta bun; fries

BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

Arugula, capers, tomato & basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun; served with a house salad

BACON & BLEU BURGER

$15.00

certified angus beef, crispy bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled ciabatta; fries

THE HENDRICK

$15.00

certified angus beef, bacon-onion jam, arugula, goat cheese & Dijon mustard on toasted brioche; fries

HAND HELDS

THE LOCAL ROAST BEEF

$14.00

roast beef, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone & horseradish on grilled baguette

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

a fried chicken breast, pickles & Jack's sauce on grilled ciabatta

CHICKEN CLUB

$15.00

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$12.00

10 hand-cut nuggets, fries & Jack's sauce

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

fried shrimp, avocado, pineapple salsa, sriracha aioli, cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips

WONDER TACOS

$12.00

grilled chicken thigh, WonderSauce, red cabbage, sriracha aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips

ENTREES

Add a side salad or soup +$3.50

PANEED CHICKEN

$16.00

crispy Parmesan-panko breaded chicken breast topped with fresh arugula & grape tomatoes tossed with lemon-thyme vinaigrette; Parmesan & balsamic glaze

SHRIMP PLATE

$17.00

a dozen large shrimp, blackened, grilled or fried; served with fries & red cabbage-pineapple slaw

LEMON CAPER CHICKEN

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast & zucchini, roasted red peppers, lemon caper pan sauce & lemon-rosemary potatoes

CHURRASCO NEW YORK

$20.00

char-grilled & sliced over caramelized onions, lemon-rosemary potatoes, fresh chimichurri, red pepper coulis & arugula

ARGENTINIAN SALMON

$19.00

char-grilled & served over lemon-rosemary potatoes, sauteed spinach, grape tomatoes with fresh chimichurri & red pepper coulis

BOWLS

CAULIFLOWER SHRIMP PAD THAI

$16.00

shrimp, egg & cauliflower rice in soy-peanut sauce with fresh carrots, pickled red chilis, Thai basil, crushed peanuts, scallions, sesame seeds & lime

SALMON-QUINOA BOWL

$18.00

grilled hoisin glazed salmon, warm quinoa, edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, soy-lime vinaigrette & sesame seeds

TUNA POKE BOWL

$17.00

sesame-chili-soy marinated tuna, chilled quinoa, mixed greens, sriracha aioli, edamame, carrots, pineapple salsa, mashed avocado, cilantro, sesame seeds & lime *CONSUMER ADVISORY* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code

QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL

$13.00

roasted sweet potatoes, grilled portobello, cauliflower, zucchini & red bell peppers, lemon-thyme vinaigrette & sunflower seeds.

PASTA

Served with grilled crostini; Substitute zucchini for fettuccine +$2; Add grilled chicken or salmon +$5; Add grilled shrimp or steak +$6

THE LOCAL PESTO

$12.00

Fettuccine with a pesto cream sauce & grated Parmesan cheese

PASTA MIRAMAR

$15.00

Ground sausage, fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes & fettuccine in a spicy tomato cream sauce

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.00

creamy alfredo, fettuccine, grilled chicken, Parmesan

SALADS

Tossed to order in our home-made dressings; Add grilled chicken or salmon +$5; Add grilled shrimp or steak +$6

GET ROOTED

$13.00

Arugula dressed with green goddess & topped with quinoa, roasted carrots & sweet potatoes, pickled beets, pepitas, crumbled goat cheese & a toasted crostini

GOATACADO

$12.00

Arugula, chick peas, quinoa, tomatoes & cucumbers dressed with green goddess & topped with crumbled goat cheese, sliced avocado & a toasted crostini

YAZHOU - SALMON

$17.00

grilled hoisin glazed salmon, leaf lettuce, edamame, carrots, red bell peppers, avocado, soy-lime vinaigrette, sesame seeds & crispy wonton strips

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN

$16.00

blackened chicken, leaf lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle-ranch dressing & crispy tortilla strips

SOUP & SALAD STARTERS

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Spring mix, carrots, tomatoes & our house balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Crisp romaine, herb croutons, sunflower seeds & Parmesan cheese

BACON & BLEU SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Romaine, crispy bacon, herb croutons, tomatoes & bleu cheese

CUP OF SOUP

$4.00

BOWL OF SOUP

$7.00

SIDE DISHES

HERB ROASTED POTATOES

$4.00

Rosemary, lemon & garlic

SAUTEED SPINACH SIDE

$4.00

fresh spinach with olive oil, salt & pepper

CHIPS

$3.00

FRIES

$3.00

Crispy & delicious

SWEET POTATO HOME FRIES

$4.00

Hand-cut, roasted & fried to yum

KID'S DINNER

KID GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$5.00

KID NUGGETS & FRIES

$6.00

KID PASTA MARINARA

$5.00

KID PASTA BUTTER

$5.00

KID GRLD CHICKEN & CORN

$6.00

DESSERT

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

CARAMEL APPLE COBBLER

$9.00Out of stock

served warm fresh apple cobbler, oat crumble topping, caramel sauce, vanilla bean ice cream

BOURBON CREME BRULEE

$8.00

CARROT CAKE

$9.00

Served Warm & Great for Sharing

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

SNGL SCOOP ICE CRM

$2.50

DBL SCOOP ICE CRM

$4.50

GRAB N GO

BROWNIE

$3.00

CRUMB CAKE

$3.00

CHOC CHIP COOKIES

$2.00

WHT CHOC MACADAMIA COOKIES

$2.00

CATERING SANDWICHES

Local Catering.....this is how you get people to RSVP. Please allow extra time for online Catering orders.

CATERING SANDWICH PLATTER COMBO

$54.00

CATERING TURKEY SANDWICH PLATTER

$54.00

CATERING VEGGIE SANDWICH PLATTER

$48.00

CATERING HAM SANDWICH PLATTER

$52.00

CATERING B.L.A.T. PLATTER

$56.00

CATERING ENZO PLATTER

$60.00

CATERING HOT ENTREES

Local Catering.....this is how you get people to RSVP. Please allow extra time for online Catering orders.

CATERING CHICKEN QUINOA BOWL

$68.00

CATERING SALMON QUINOA BOWL

$72.00

grilled hoisin glazed salmon, warm quinoa, edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, soy-lime vinaigrette & sesame seeds

CATERING CAULIFLOWER SHRIMP PAD THAI

$78.00

CATERING CHICKEN ALFREDO

$74.00

CATERING PESTO PASTA

$56.00

Fettuccine with a pesto cream sauce & grated Parmesan cheese

CATERING PASTA MIRAMAR

$66.00

Ground sausage, fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes & fettuccine in a spicy tomato cream sauce

CATERING PANEED CHICKEN

$68.00

CATERING 60 NUGGET PLATTER

$48.00

CATERING STARTERS, SIDES & SWEETS

Local Catering.....this is how you get people to RSVP. Please allow extra time for online Catering orders.

CATERING BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$30.00

CATERING CHICKEN SKEWERS

$34.00

CATERING G.G. HUMMUS

$28.00

CATERING SPIN & ART DIP

$30.00

CATERING POTATO CHIPS

$10.00

CATERING FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$24.00

DOZEN WHT CHOC MACADAMIA COOKIES

$10.00

DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$10.00

CATERING BEVERAGES

Local Catering.....this is how you get people to RSVP. Please allow extra time for online Catering orders.

CATERING ACQUA PANNA

$2.00

CATERING SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.00

CATERING COKE

$1.50

CATERING DIET COKE

$1.50

CATERING SPRITE

$1.50

HALF GALLON LEMONADE

$16.00

HALF GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$6.50

HALF GALLON SWEET TEA

$6.50

CATERING HOT COFFEE

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Directions

