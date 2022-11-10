- Home
- /
- Jacksonville
- /
- Mandarin
- /
- The Local
The Local
189 Reviews
$$
4578 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
REFILLABLE
SINGLE SERVE
ARNOLD PALMER
HAND-MADE LEMONADE
made to order with fresh squeezed juice
HAND-MADE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
made to order with fresh squeezed juice
HAND-MADE LIMEADE
made to order with fresh squeezed juice
HAND-MADE STRAWBERRY LIMEADE
made to order with fresh squeezed juice
CHOCOLATE MILK
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE
KID DRINKS
DISCONTINUED BOTTLES & CANS
COFFEE CLASSICS
ESPRESSO
2oz espresso
MACCHIATO
2oz espresso & 2oz milk
CAPPUCCINO
2oz espresso & 4oz milk
LATTE - 12oz HOT
2oz espresso & 10oz milk
LATTE - 16oz COLD
AMERICANO - 12oz HOT
2oz espresso & 10oz water
AMERICANO - 16oz COLD
DECAFFINATED FRENCH PRESS
20oz
FRENCH PRESS
20oz
HOT TEA
HOT LATTES & TEAS
VANILLA LATTE - 12oz HOT
espresso, milk, vanilla
CARAMEL LATTE - 12oz HOT
espresso, milk, caramel
MOCHA LATTE - 12oz HOT
espresso, milk, whipped cream, mocha
WHITE MOCHA LATTE - 12oz HOT
espresso, milk, whipped cream, white mocha
DOLCE LATTE - 12oz HOT
espresso, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, whipped cream
CHAI LATTE - 12oz HOT
chai & milk
CHAI TEA - 12oz HOT
chai & water
HOT TEA
ICED LATTES & TEAS
VANILLA MOCHA LATTE - 16oz ICED
espresso, milk, whipped cream, white mocha
CEREAL MILK - 16oz ICED
VANILLA LATTE - 16oz ICED
CARAMEL LATTE - 16oz ICED
MOCHA LATTE - 16oz ICED
WHITE MOCHA LATTE - 16oz ICED
DOLCE LATTE - 16oz ICED
CHAI LATTE - 16oz ICED
CHAI TEA - 16oz ICED
STARTERS
CHICKEN SKEWERS
B.C.R. FRIES
Fries loaded with melted cheddar & jac cheeses; crispy crumbled bacon, fresh chives & drizzled with ranch
ARUGULA FIG CROSTINI
crispy prosciutto, fresh arugula, dried cranberries, fig aioli, crumbled goat cheese & balsamic glaze on grilled baguette wedges
BLEU CHEESE CHIPS
House-made potato chips smothered with bleu cheese & balsamic glaze
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
G.G. HUMMUS
blended chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, house crostinis
ZUCCHINI FRIES
House-cut zucchini breaded with panko & fried crispy; served with lemon horseradish aioli
HOT HONEY CHICKEN BITES
hand-breaded nuggets tossed in honey-hot sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
served with grilled baguette wedges
EXTRA HOUSE CROSTINI
EXTRA BAGUETTE WEDGES
BURGERS
BISTRO BURGER
certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato & onion on a grilled ciabatta bun; fries
BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER
Arugula, capers, tomato & basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun; served with a house salad
BACON & BLEU BURGER
certified angus beef, crispy bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled ciabatta; fries
THE HENDRICK
certified angus beef, bacon-onion jam, arugula, goat cheese & Dijon mustard on toasted brioche; fries
HAND HELDS
THE LOCAL ROAST BEEF
roast beef, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone & horseradish on grilled baguette
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
a fried chicken breast, pickles & Jack's sauce on grilled ciabatta
CHICKEN CLUB
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche
CHICKEN NUGGETS
10 hand-cut nuggets, fries & Jack's sauce
SHRIMP TACOS
fried shrimp, avocado, pineapple salsa, sriracha aioli, cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
WONDER TACOS
grilled chicken thigh, WonderSauce, red cabbage, sriracha aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
ENTREES
PANEED CHICKEN
crispy Parmesan-panko breaded chicken breast topped with fresh arugula & grape tomatoes tossed with lemon-thyme vinaigrette; Parmesan & balsamic glaze
SHRIMP PLATE
a dozen large shrimp, blackened, grilled or fried; served with fries & red cabbage-pineapple slaw
LEMON CAPER CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast & zucchini, roasted red peppers, lemon caper pan sauce & lemon-rosemary potatoes
CHURRASCO NEW YORK
char-grilled & sliced over caramelized onions, lemon-rosemary potatoes, fresh chimichurri, red pepper coulis & arugula
ARGENTINIAN SALMON
char-grilled & served over lemon-rosemary potatoes, sauteed spinach, grape tomatoes with fresh chimichurri & red pepper coulis
BOWLS
CAULIFLOWER SHRIMP PAD THAI
shrimp, egg & cauliflower rice in soy-peanut sauce with fresh carrots, pickled red chilis, Thai basil, crushed peanuts, scallions, sesame seeds & lime
SALMON-QUINOA BOWL
grilled hoisin glazed salmon, warm quinoa, edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, soy-lime vinaigrette & sesame seeds
TUNA POKE BOWL
sesame-chili-soy marinated tuna, chilled quinoa, mixed greens, sriracha aioli, edamame, carrots, pineapple salsa, mashed avocado, cilantro, sesame seeds & lime *CONSUMER ADVISORY* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code
QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL
roasted sweet potatoes, grilled portobello, cauliflower, zucchini & red bell peppers, lemon-thyme vinaigrette & sunflower seeds.
PASTA
SALADS
GET ROOTED
Arugula dressed with green goddess & topped with quinoa, roasted carrots & sweet potatoes, pickled beets, pepitas, crumbled goat cheese & a toasted crostini
GOATACADO
Arugula, chick peas, quinoa, tomatoes & cucumbers dressed with green goddess & topped with crumbled goat cheese, sliced avocado & a toasted crostini
YAZHOU - SALMON
grilled hoisin glazed salmon, leaf lettuce, edamame, carrots, red bell peppers, avocado, soy-lime vinaigrette, sesame seeds & crispy wonton strips
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN
blackened chicken, leaf lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle-ranch dressing & crispy tortilla strips
SOUP & SALAD STARTERS
SIDE DISHES
KID'S DINNER
DESSERT
BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING
CARAMEL APPLE COBBLER
served warm fresh apple cobbler, oat crumble topping, caramel sauce, vanilla bean ice cream
BOURBON CREME BRULEE
CARROT CAKE
Served Warm & Great for Sharing
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
SNGL SCOOP ICE CRM
DBL SCOOP ICE CRM
CATERING SANDWICHES
CATERING HOT ENTREES
CATERING CHICKEN QUINOA BOWL
CATERING SALMON QUINOA BOWL
grilled hoisin glazed salmon, warm quinoa, edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, soy-lime vinaigrette & sesame seeds
CATERING CAULIFLOWER SHRIMP PAD THAI
CATERING CHICKEN ALFREDO
CATERING PESTO PASTA
Fettuccine with a pesto cream sauce & grated Parmesan cheese
CATERING PASTA MIRAMAR
Ground sausage, fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes & fettuccine in a spicy tomato cream sauce
CATERING PANEED CHICKEN
CATERING 60 NUGGET PLATTER
CATERING STARTERS, SIDES & SWEETS
CATERING BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207