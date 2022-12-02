  • Home
  • /
  • Newport
  • /
  • The Local Scoop - 19 N Coast Hwy Newport, OR 97365
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Scoop 19 N Coast Hwy Newport, OR 97365

review star

No reviews yet

19 South Coast Highway

Newport, OR 97365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food Items

Pretzel Stick

$1.50

Nachos

$3.50

Pizza Pocket

$3.00

Pizza Stick

$3.00

Burrito

$1.75

Chicken Taco

$2.00

3 included

Corn Dog

$2.00

Pretzel Dog

$2.50

Chicken Bake

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$2.50

Chicken Burger

$2.50

Add Ons

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Ice Cream Cones & Bowls

Kids Scoop

$3.50+

Sugar Cone

$4.25+

Waffle Cone

$5.25+

Waffle Bowl

$5.75+

Extra Scoop

$1.75

Dish

$4.50+

Cake Cone

$4.25+

Pint

$8.50

Tillamook 3 Gallon - Cost

$35.75

Umpqua 3 Gallon - Cost

$28.50

Tillamook 3 Gallon

$50.00

Umpqua 3 Gallon

$40.00

Shakes & Floats

Milk Shake

$6.00+

Malt 160z

$0.75

Malt 24oz

$1.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Pepsi Float

$5.00

Orange Crush Float

$5.00

Add Ons

Syrups

$0.75

Candy Bites

$0.75

Nuts

$0.50

Sprinkles

$0.50

Empty Cone/Bowl

$0.50

Banana

$1.00

Treats

Brownie

$2.50

Giant Cookie

$2.50

Churro

$2.50

Banana Bread

$2.50

Rice Krispy

$2.50

2 Brownie Deal

$4.00

2 Cookie Deal

$4.00

2 Churro Deal

$4.00

2 Banana Bread Deal

$4.00

2 Rice Krispy Deal

$4.00

Affogato

$5.50+

Banana Split

$7.50

Sundae

$5.50

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Frozen Case

HaagenDazs

$3.25

Butterfinger

$3.25

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.25

Crunch Bar

$3.25

Cookies and Cream

$2.50

Orange and Cream

$2.50

Cookie Sandwich

$3.25

Strawberry Fruit Bar

$2.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Push Pop

$2.00

Dibs

$4.00

Candy

efrutti - Hot Dog Candy

$0.50+

Starburst Candy

$2.00

Sour Patch - Watermelon

$2.00

Lucas Candy

$0.50+

Chocolate Coin Bag

$1.00

efrutti - Gummy Gecko

$1.00

Big League Chew Gum

$2.50

Sour Patch - Kids

$2.00

Rip Rolls

$2.00

Cow Tail

$1.00

efrutti - Burger Candy

$0.50+

Skittles

$2.00

Skwinkles

$0.50+

Mini M&M Tube

$2.00

Giant Smarties

$1.00

efrutti- Pizza Gummy

$1.00

Laffy Taffy Rope

$1.00

Haribo Gummy Bears

$1.50

Zots - Strip of 4pc

$1.00

Rainbow Swirl Lollipops

$1.50

Pet

Frosty Paws -Original

$2.50+

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Rockstar

$2.50

Bang

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Smoothie

$4.00+

Add Ons

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.75

Soy Milk

$0.75

Syrups

$0.75

Buckets

Bucket w Lid

$5.00+

Coffee

Brazilian Dark

$10.00

Breakfast Blend

$10.00

Mexican Chiapa

$10.00

Espresso Roast

$10.00

Cups

Handmade Coffee Mugs - Oregon

$15.00

Local Scoop Collectors Cup

$1.00

Apparel

Local Scoop T-Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy ice cream, deserts, hot deli and sandwiches.

Location

19 South Coast Highway, Newport, OR 97365

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sorella in Nye Beach
orange starNo Reviews
526 NW Coast St Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Flashbacks Fountain and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1255 N Coast Hwy Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
622 SW Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
orange starNo Reviews
156 SW Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Local Ocean Seafoods
orange starNo Reviews
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Clearwater Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
325 Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport

Jack Sprats Bayfront
orange star4.5 • 5
1000 SE Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston