The Local Scoop Orleans Cape Cod
436 Reviews
$
34 Route 6A
Orleans, MA 02653
Scoops and Swirls
Ice Cream Cakes/Cupcakes
24 Hour Notice Needed for Ice Cream Cakes ( we do keep grab and go cakes at Scoop too)
Small - Ice Cream Cake
24 Hour Notice for Cakes Small: serves 4 to 6 (6-inch round) Choose 2 of our homemade ice cream flavors, plus pick a cake bottom, and filling. We make a homemade whipped cream icing. We can write on the cake at no additional charge, If you want a custom cake design we are happy to make them, it does have an extra charge.
Medium - Ice Cream Cake
24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cakes Medium: serves 8 to 10 (8-inch round) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus the bottom and filling filling. We can write on the ice cream cake no charge. Happy to do a custom cake design/theme, just put your idea in the notes section, there is an additional fee.
Large - Ice Cream Cake
24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cake Orders. Large: serves 12 to 18 (10-inch round) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus bottom and filling. We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like custom design, we are happy to do so, there is a charge. Put your ideas/theme in the notes section. Cake orders will be ready for pickup 48 hours after purchase.
Ice Cream Sheet Cake
24 Hour Notice Needed for Ice Cream Cakes. Sheet Cake: serves 20 to 25 (9x13 rectangle) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus ice cream cake bottom, and filling. We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like a custom cake design, we are happy to create for you. Just leave your idea/theme in the notes section, there is an additional charge.
Cupcake - Ice Cream
Cupcake orders will be ready for pickup 24 hours after purchase. 10% discount on 6 or more. Use code 6PLUS10OFF at checkout. We do keep grab and go cupcakes at The Scoop too.
Packed To Go
Cape Cod Pops
Brew Pop
For Beer Lovers: Cape Cod Beer Porter is the key ingredient in this decadent chocolate ice cream. We get notes of chocolate, malt and toffee and then dip in more chocolate, swirl with white chocolate and finish with Cape Cod Beer Peanut Brittle.
Chocolate Bay
For Chocolate Lovers: The Local Scoop’s organic homemade chocolate ice cream is dipped in dark chocolate and then swirled with Chequessett Chocolate, made right in Truro" bean to bar" Gluten Free Need we say more chocolate lovers - we know who you are… A top seller from the day it was created. Gluten Free.
Classic
For Ice Cream Lovers: The Local Scoop’s homemade organic vanilla ice cream, dipped in dark chocolate, swirled with white chocolate. A classic for those who like to keep it simple Gluten Free.
Cookie Crusher
For Cookie Lovers The Local Scoop’s homemade cookies & cream ice cream, made with our organic base and loaded with chocolate cream filled cookies then dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with even more crushed chocolate cookies. Cookie lovers delight
Java
For Coffee Lovers The Local Scoop coffee frozen yogurt, made with our organic base, Snowy Owl Coffee and Naragansett yogurt, and then hand-dipped in a coffee coating, sprinkled with Snowy Owl coffee beans that have been rolled in Chequessett Chocolate. Our favorite afternoon pick me up, and in full disclosure they also make a great morning treat on those very hot summer days - think of it as a frozen iced coffee. Gluten Free
Main Street
For Peanut Lovers: The Local Scoop’s homemade organic vanilla ice cream is chocolate-dipped and then covered with Cape Cod Beer’s Peanut Brittle. Salty and sweet and covered in chocolate, how can you go wrong?
Salted Caramel
For Caramel Lovers: The Local Scoop homemade salted caramel frozen yogurt, made with our organic base, Naragansett Creamery vanilla yogurt, 1830 Cape Cod Sea Salt and McCrea's Carmel. The pop is then dipped in chocolate an extra layer of McCrea’s Sea Salt caramel is placed on top with a salty pretzel. We cannot make these fast enough, caramel and chocolate and froyo… so good.
Strawberry Sunrise
For Strawberry Lovers. The Local Scoop’s organic homemade vanilla ice cream, dipped in strawberry coating and swirled with white chocolate. Just like a strawberry shortcake on a stick. Gluten Free.
Vineyard
For Wine Lovers: We make a homemade cranberry ice cream using our organic base and Truro Vineyards Cranberry Wine. We then dip in chocolate and sprinkle with Wellfleet Sea Salt and Hole in One Midnight Granola. This Cape Cod Pop is our founders favorite… a must try.
Mango
For Tropical Lovers: The Local Scoop Naked Mango-Pop. Dairy-free, all-natural. sweetened with E&T Farm Honey and Pineapple Juice Dairy Free. Gluten Free.
Strawberry
For Sunshine Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dairy-free, all-natural fruity treat. Made with locally sourced strawberries and fresh-squeezed limes. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Cucumber Lime
For Thirst-Quenching Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dair-free, all-natural refreshing treat. Made with Chatham Bars Inn cucumbers and fresh-squeezed limes. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Watermelon Lemonade
For Summer Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dair-free, all-natural summertime treat. Made with watermelon, freshly squeezed lemon, and Chatham Bars Inn Farm Moroccan mint. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Crepes
Crepe Sundae
Pick 2 flavors of ice cream, and 2 toppings, we will add hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry. (we will also let you decide if you prefer to design something else, just let us know.
Crepe Add A Scoop
Chequessett Chocolate & Blueberry Crepe
Blueberries & Chocolate, wrapped in a Crepe with our homemade whipped cream.... Need we say more? Yes Chequessett Chocolate - located in Truro is our featured ingredient - Bean to Bar - taste the difference.
Banana Nutella
European (lemon & sugar)
Freshly squeezed lemons with a sprinkle of organic sugar, all wrapped in a crepe....
Cinnamon And Sugar
Cookies & Brownies
Sundae's and Bowls
Small Sundae - 1 Scoop / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry
Choose 1 flavor.
Medium Sundae 2 Scoops / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry
Large Sundae 3 Scoops / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry
Brownie Sundae
Choose 1 flavor.
Banana Split
Choose 3 flavors.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Homemade Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt - make your own Sundae Bar over 60 toppings. A Local Delight in Every Bite Home of the Cape Cod Pop - Bite Into Summer
34 Route 6A, Orleans, MA 02653