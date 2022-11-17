Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Local Scoop Orleans Cape Cod

436 Reviews

$

34 Route 6A

Orleans, MA 02653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Scoops and Swirls

Hard Serve Kiddie

Hard Serve Kiddie

$4.75
Hard Serve Small

Hard Serve Small

$5.75
Hard Serve Medium

Hard Serve Medium

$6.95
Hard Serve Large

Hard Serve Large

$9.55
Soft Serve Kiddie

Soft Serve Kiddie

$4.25
Soft Serve Small

Soft Serve Small

$5.25
Soft Serve Medium

Soft Serve Medium

$6.25
Soft Serve Large

Soft Serve Large

$8.50

Chocolate Sugar Cone

$1.75

Salted Caramel Waffle Cone

$1.75

Joy Sugar Cone

$0.25

Cake Cone

$0.25

Ice Cream Cakes/Cupcakes

24 Hour Notice Needed for Ice Cream Cakes ( we do keep grab and go cakes at Scoop too)

Small - Ice Cream Cake

Small - Ice Cream Cake

$30.00

24 Hour Notice for Cakes Small: serves 4 to 6 (6-inch round) Choose 2 of our homemade ice cream flavors, plus pick a cake bottom, and filling. We make a homemade whipped cream icing. We can write on the cake at no additional charge, If you want a custom cake design we are happy to make them, it does have an extra charge.

Medium - Ice Cream Cake

Medium - Ice Cream Cake

$42.00

24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cakes Medium: serves 8 to 10 (8-inch round) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus the bottom and filling filling. We can write on the ice cream cake no charge. Happy to do a custom cake design/theme, just put your idea in the notes section, there is an additional fee.

Large - Ice Cream Cake

Large - Ice Cream Cake

$65.00

24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cake Orders. Large: serves 12 to 18 (10-inch round) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus bottom and filling. We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like custom design, we are happy to do so, there is a charge. Put your ideas/theme in the notes section. Cake orders will be ready for pickup 48 hours after purchase.

Ice Cream Sheet Cake

Ice Cream Sheet Cake

$78.00

24 Hour Notice Needed for Ice Cream Cakes. Sheet Cake: serves 20 to 25 (9x13 rectangle) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus ice cream cake bottom, and filling. We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like a custom cake design, we are happy to create for you. Just leave your idea/theme in the notes section, there is an additional charge.

Cupcake - Ice Cream

Cupcake - Ice Cream

$6.00

Cupcake orders will be ready for pickup 24 hours after purchase. 10% discount on 6 or more. Use code 6PLUS10OFF at checkout. We do keep grab and go cupcakes at The Scoop too.

Packed To Go

Pints

Pints

$7.25
Quarts

Quarts

$14.00
Sundae Kit - (Feeds 4) - 2 Pints plus Pick 2 Toppings with Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream

Sundae Kit - (Feeds 4) - 2 Pints plus Pick 2 Toppings with Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream

$22.00
Sundae Kit Large (Feeds 6-8 pending appetites) 2 Quarts plus pick 4 toppings with hot fudge, and whipped cream

Sundae Kit Large (Feeds 6-8 pending appetites) 2 Quarts plus pick 4 toppings with hot fudge, and whipped cream

$44.00

Cape Cod Pops

Brew Pop

Brew Pop

$6.50

For Beer Lovers: Cape Cod Beer Porter is the key ingredient in this decadent chocolate ice cream. We get notes of chocolate, malt and toffee and then dip in more chocolate, swirl with white chocolate and finish with Cape Cod Beer Peanut Brittle.

Chocolate Bay

Chocolate Bay

$6.00

For Chocolate Lovers: The Local Scoop’s organic homemade chocolate ice cream is dipped in dark chocolate and then swirled with Chequessett Chocolate, made right in Truro" bean to bar" Gluten Free Need we say more chocolate lovers - we know who you are… A top seller from the day it was created. Gluten Free.

Classic

Classic

$6.00

For Ice Cream Lovers: The Local Scoop’s homemade organic vanilla ice cream, dipped in dark chocolate, swirled with white chocolate. A classic for those who like to keep it simple Gluten Free.

Cookie Crusher

Cookie Crusher

$6.00

For Cookie Lovers The Local Scoop’s homemade cookies & cream ice cream, made with our organic base and loaded with chocolate cream filled cookies then dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with even more crushed chocolate cookies. Cookie lovers delight

Java

Java

$6.00

For Coffee Lovers The Local Scoop coffee frozen yogurt, made with our organic base, Snowy Owl Coffee and Naragansett yogurt, and then hand-dipped in a coffee coating, sprinkled with Snowy Owl coffee beans that have been rolled in Chequessett Chocolate. Our favorite afternoon pick me up, and in full disclosure they also make a great morning treat on those very hot summer days - think of it as a frozen iced coffee. Gluten Free

Main Street

Main Street

$6.00

For Peanut Lovers: The Local Scoop’s homemade organic vanilla ice cream is chocolate-dipped and then covered with Cape Cod Beer’s Peanut Brittle. Salty and sweet and covered in chocolate, how can you go wrong?

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$6.00

For Caramel Lovers: The Local Scoop homemade salted caramel frozen yogurt, made with our organic base, Naragansett Creamery vanilla yogurt, 1830 Cape Cod Sea Salt and McCrea's Carmel. The pop is then dipped in chocolate an extra layer of McCrea’s Sea Salt caramel is placed on top with a salty pretzel. We cannot make these fast enough, caramel and chocolate and froyo… so good.

Strawberry Sunrise

Strawberry Sunrise

$6.00

For Strawberry Lovers. The Local Scoop’s organic homemade vanilla ice cream, dipped in strawberry coating and swirled with white chocolate. Just like a strawberry shortcake on a stick. Gluten Free.

Vineyard

Vineyard

$6.50

For Wine Lovers: We make a homemade cranberry ice cream using our organic base and Truro Vineyards Cranberry Wine. We then dip in chocolate and sprinkle with Wellfleet Sea Salt and Hole in One Midnight Granola. This Cape Cod Pop is our founders favorite… a must try.

Mango

Mango

$4.00

For Tropical Lovers: The Local Scoop Naked Mango-Pop. Dairy-free, all-natural. sweetened with E&T Farm Honey and Pineapple Juice Dairy Free. Gluten Free.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.00

For Sunshine Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dairy-free, all-natural fruity treat. Made with locally sourced strawberries and fresh-squeezed limes. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Cucumber Lime

Cucumber Lime

$4.00

For Thirst-Quenching Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dair-free, all-natural refreshing treat. Made with Chatham Bars Inn cucumbers and fresh-squeezed limes. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

For Summer Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dair-free, all-natural summertime treat. Made with watermelon, freshly squeezed lemon, and Chatham Bars Inn Farm Moroccan mint. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Crepes

Crepe Sundae

$7.75

Pick 2 flavors of ice cream, and 2 toppings, we will add hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry. (we will also let you decide if you prefer to design something else, just let us know.

Crepe Add A Scoop

$2.50
Chequessett Chocolate & Blueberry Crepe

Chequessett Chocolate & Blueberry Crepe

$6.75

Blueberries & Chocolate, wrapped in a Crepe with our homemade whipped cream.... Need we say more? Yes Chequessett Chocolate - located in Truro is our featured ingredient - Bean to Bar - taste the difference.

Banana Nutella

Banana Nutella

$6.50
European (lemon & sugar)

European (lemon & sugar)

$5.50

Freshly squeezed lemons with a sprinkle of organic sugar, all wrapped in a crepe....

Cinnamon And Sugar

Cinnamon And Sugar

$5.50

Cookies & Brownies

Cookie

Cookie

$2.25

Our homemade chocolate chip cookies, paired with ice cream - so very good..

Brownie

$2.25

Just want a bite of something chocolate? Try our homemade brownies, or pair with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Sundae's and Bowls

Small Sundae - 1 Scoop / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry

Small Sundae - 1 Scoop / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry

$6.75

Choose 1 flavor.

Banana Split

$9.50

Choose 3 flavors.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Choose 1 flavor.

Smoothies

Strawberry Heaven

$8.50

California Tart

$8.50

Tropical (Vegan)

$8.50

Frappes/MilkShakes

Frappe / Milkshake

$7.85

Freak Shake

$8.50

Root Beer Float

$6.75

Scoops and Swirls

Hard Serve Kiddie

Hard Serve Kiddie

$4.75
Hard Serve Small

Hard Serve Small

$5.75
Hard Serve Medium

Hard Serve Medium

$6.95
Hard Serve Large

Hard Serve Large

$9.55
Soft Serve Kiddie

Soft Serve Kiddie

$4.25
Soft Serve Small

Soft Serve Small

$5.25
Soft Serve Medium

Soft Serve Medium

$6.25
Soft Serve Large

Soft Serve Large

$8.50

Chocolate Sugar Cone

$1.75

Seasonal Sale

$5.00

Ice Cream Cakes/Cupcakes

24 Hour Notice Needed for Ice Cream Cakes ( we do keep grab and go cakes at Scoop too)

Small - Ice Cream Cake

Small - Ice Cream Cake

$30.00

24 Hour Notice for Cakes Small: serves 4 to 6 (6-inch round) Choose 2 of our homemade ice cream flavors, plus pick a cake bottom, and filling. We make a homemade whipped cream icing. We can write on the cake at no additional charge, If you want a custom cake design we are happy to make them, it does have an extra charge.

Medium - Ice Cream Cake

Medium - Ice Cream Cake

$42.00

24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cakes Medium: serves 8 to 10 (8-inch round) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus the bottom and filling filling. We can write on the ice cream cake no charge. Happy to do a custom cake design/theme, just put your idea in the notes section, there is an additional fee.

Large - Ice Cream Cake

Large - Ice Cream Cake

$65.00

24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cake Orders. Large: serves 12 to 18 (10-inch round) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus bottom and filling. We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like custom design, we are happy to do so, there is a charge. Put your ideas/theme in the notes section. Cake orders will be ready for pickup 48 hours after purchase.

Ice Cream Sheet Cake

Ice Cream Sheet Cake

$78.00

24 Hour Notice Needed for Ice Cream Cakes. Sheet Cake: serves 20 to 25 (9x13 rectangle) Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus ice cream cake bottom, and filling. We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like a custom cake design, we are happy to create for you. Just leave your idea/theme in the notes section, there is an additional charge.

Cupcake - Ice Cream

Cupcake - Ice Cream

$6.00

Cupcake orders will be ready for pickup 24 hours after purchase. 10% discount on 6 or more. Use code 6PLUS10OFF at checkout. We do keep grab and go cupcakes at The Scoop too.

candles

$3.00

Packed To Go

Pints

Pints

$7.25
Quarts

Quarts

$14.00
Sundae Kit - (Feeds 4) - 2 Pints plus Pick 2 Toppings with Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream

Sundae Kit - (Feeds 4) - 2 Pints plus Pick 2 Toppings with Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream

$22.00
Sundae Kit Large (Feeds 6-8 pending appetites) 2 Quarts plus pick 4 toppings with hot fudge, and whipped cream

Sundae Kit Large (Feeds 6-8 pending appetites) 2 Quarts plus pick 4 toppings with hot fudge, and whipped cream

$44.00

Cape Cod Pops

Brew Pop

Brew Pop

$6.50

For Beer Lovers: Cape Cod Beer Porter is the key ingredient in this decadent chocolate ice cream. We get notes of chocolate, malt and toffee and then dip in more chocolate, swirl with white chocolate and finish with Cape Cod Beer Peanut Brittle.

Chocolate Bay

Chocolate Bay

$6.00

For Chocolate Lovers: The Local Scoop’s organic homemade chocolate ice cream is dipped in dark chocolate and then swirled with Chequessett Chocolate, made right in Truro" bean to bar" Gluten Free Need we say more chocolate lovers - we know who you are… A top seller from the day it was created. Gluten Free.

Classic

Classic

$6.00

For Ice Cream Lovers: The Local Scoop’s homemade organic vanilla ice cream, dipped in dark chocolate, swirled with white chocolate. A classic for those who like to keep it simple Gluten Free.

Cookie Crusher

Cookie Crusher

$6.00

For Cookie Lovers The Local Scoop’s homemade cookies & cream ice cream, made with our organic base and loaded with chocolate cream filled cookies then dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with even more crushed chocolate cookies. Cookie lovers delight

Java

Java

$6.00

For Coffee Lovers The Local Scoop coffee frozen yogurt, made with our organic base, Snowy Owl Coffee and Naragansett yogurt, and then hand-dipped in a coffee coating, sprinkled with Snowy Owl coffee beans that have been rolled in Chequessett Chocolate. Our favorite afternoon pick me up, and in full disclosure they also make a great morning treat on those very hot summer days - think of it as a frozen iced coffee. Gluten Free

Main Street

Main Street

$6.00

For Peanut Lovers: The Local Scoop’s homemade organic vanilla ice cream is chocolate-dipped and then covered with Cape Cod Beer’s Peanut Brittle. Salty and sweet and covered in chocolate, how can you go wrong?

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$6.00

For Caramel Lovers: The Local Scoop homemade salted caramel frozen yogurt, made with our organic base, Naragansett Creamery vanilla yogurt, 1830 Cape Cod Sea Salt and McCrea's Carmel. The pop is then dipped in chocolate an extra layer of McCrea’s Sea Salt caramel is placed on top with a salty pretzel. We cannot make these fast enough, caramel and chocolate and froyo… so good.

Strawberry Sunrise

Strawberry Sunrise

$6.00

For Strawberry Lovers. The Local Scoop’s organic homemade vanilla ice cream, dipped in strawberry coating and swirled with white chocolate. Just like a strawberry shortcake on a stick. Gluten Free.

Vineyard

Vineyard

$6.50

For Wine Lovers: We make a homemade cranberry ice cream using our organic base and Truro Vineyards Cranberry Wine. We then dip in chocolate and sprinkle with Wellfleet Sea Salt and Hole in One Midnight Granola. This Cape Cod Pop is our founders favorite… a must try.

Mango

Mango

$4.00

For Tropical Lovers: The Local Scoop Naked Mango-Pop. Dairy-free, all-natural. sweetened with E&T Farm Honey and Pineapple Juice Dairy Free. Gluten Free.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.00

For Sunshine Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dairy-free, all-natural fruity treat. Made with locally sourced strawberries and fresh-squeezed limes. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Cucumber Lime

Cucumber Lime

$4.00

For Thirst-Quenching Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dair-free, all-natural refreshing treat. Made with Chatham Bars Inn cucumbers and fresh-squeezed limes. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

For Summer Lovers. The Local Scoop Naked Pop. Dair-free, all-natural summertime treat. Made with watermelon, freshly squeezed lemon, and Chatham Bars Inn Farm Moroccan mint. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Crepes

Crepe Sundae

$7.75

Pick 2 flavors of ice cream, and 2 toppings, we will add hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry. (we will also let you decide if you prefer to design something else, just let us know.

Crepe Add A Scoop

$2.50
Chequessett Chocolate & Blueberry Crepe

Chequessett Chocolate & Blueberry Crepe

$6.75

Blueberries & Chocolate, wrapped in a Crepe with our homemade whipped cream.... Need we say more? Yes Chequessett Chocolate - located in Truro is our featured ingredient - Bean to Bar - taste the difference.

Banana Nutella

Banana Nutella

$6.50
European (lemon & sugar)

European (lemon & sugar)

$5.50

Freshly squeezed lemons with a sprinkle of organic sugar, all wrapped in a crepe....

Cinnamon And Sugar

Cinnamon And Sugar

$5.50

Cookies & Brownies

Cookie

Cookie

$2.25

Our homemade chocolate chip cookies, paired with ice cream - so very good..

Brownie

$2.25

Just want a bite of something chocolate? Try our homemade brownies, or pair with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Sundae's and Bowls

Small Sundae - 1 Scoop / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry

Small Sundae - 1 Scoop / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry

$6.75

Choose 1 flavor.

Medium Sundae 2 Scoops / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry

$7.75

Large Sundae 3 Scoops / 2 Toppings / 1 Sauce / Whipped Cream + Cherry

$8.75
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Choose 1 flavor.

Banana Split

$9.50

Choose 3 flavors.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt - make your own Sundae Bar over 60 toppings. A Local Delight in Every Bite Home of the Cape Cod Pop - Bite Into Summer

Website

Location

34 Route 6A, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

Gallery
The Local Scoop image
The Local Scoop image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Barley Neck
orange star4.3 • 1,343
5 Beach Road Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Pleasant Lake Pizza Shark
orange starNo Reviews
403 Pleasant Lake Ave Harwich, MA 02645
View restaurantnext
Wychmere Beach Club
orange starNo Reviews
23 Snow Inn Road Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orleans

the knack
orange star4.6 • 1,740
5 MA-6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Barley Neck
orange star4.3 • 1,343
5 Beach Road Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Abroad-89 Old Colony
orange star4.2 • 26
89 Old Colony Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orleans
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston