The Local Tavern LLC

6190 Hwy-41

Jasper, TN 37347

Order Again

Pre-Game

Buffalo Chicken Waffle Fries

$13.00

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Chips And Queso

$5.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Pepper Poppers

$10.00

Sriracha Honey Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

White Spinach Queso

$9.00

Green Machines

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad

$10.95

Tavern House Salad

$8.00

Between the Buns

Big Daddy BLT

$11.00

BlackJack Chicken Stack

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Farmhouse Burger

$14.00

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Local Tavern Burger

$13.00

Smash Burger

$10.00+

Super Sloppy Joe

$11.00

Winnings Wings

6 Piece Wing

$10.00

12 Piece Wing

$17.00

18 Piece Wing

$23.00

24 Piece Wing

$28.00

4 Piece Tender

$8.00

6 Piece Tender

$11.00

8 Piece Tender

$14.00

Main Event

Baja Tacos

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Quesadilla Your Way

$13.00+

Southwest Chicken

$14.00

Tavern Tacos

$13.00

Future All-Stars

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Onions Strings

$5.00

Sidewinders

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

House Potato Chips

$5.00

Pea Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$4.00

Sauce

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Lg Ranch

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sm Ranch

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sriracha Honey Sauce

$0.25

Stinging Honey Garlic

$0.50

Sweet Asian Chili

$0.50

Zesty Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Country Gravy Small

$1.00

Queso

$1.50

Pico

$0.50

Soups

Chili

$5.00

Soup of the Week

$5.00

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Specials

Salad Of The Month Large

$11.95

Salad Of The Month Small

$6.99

BOM (Burger Of The Month)

$11.99

Chicken Bites

$11.95

Chilli Cheese Chips

$11.95

Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Hot Dog special

$11.95

Key West Chicken Only

$11.95

Key West Shrimp

$11.95

Meat And 2

$10.95

Meat And 3

$11.95

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Philly

$11.95

Tavern Melt

$11.95

Veggie Plate

$8.95

WING WEDNESDAY

$5.00+

Shredded Beef Taco

$11.95

Philly Nachos

$11.95

Phillywrap

$11.95

Hot H&C

$10.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.95

Soup And Sandwich

$11.95

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$11.95

FREE CHIPS SALSA AND QUESO GEAUX TIGERS

Chicken Bite With Cheese

$12.95

Club Wrap

$11.95

Smash and a Beer

$10.00

10 Wings and a Beer

$10.00

Yaki Tacos

$11.95

Bread Bowl With Salad

$11.95

Chili Mac

$6.00

Reuben & chips

$12.95

Turkey Reuben & Chips

$12.95

Muff & Chips

$13.95

Elena Ruz & chips

$13.95

Half Sandwich & Soup

$12.95

Turkey Gooey & chips

$12.95

Ham gooey & chips

$12.95

Half sandwich

$5.95

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ice

Kid's Meal Drink (Included)

Kid's Pepsi

Kid's Diet Pepsi

Kid's Mtn Dew

Kid's Diet Mtn Dew

Kid's Dr. Pepper

Kid's Sierra Mist

Kid's Unsweet Tea

Kid's Sweet Tea

Kid's Lemonade

Kid's Water

Bottles

Abita Purple Haze

$2.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$3.75

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

Dos Equis Especial

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Vienna Lager

$2.00

Longboard Island Lager

$2.00

Modelo

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Smirnoff

$3.25

PBR

$3.50

Bud Zero

$3.25

Summer Shandy

$2.00

Ultra Lime

$2.00

Cans

Bud Light Next

$2.00

Busch Light

$3.25

Gotta get up to get down

$4.00

Guiness

$4.25

Natural Light

$3.00

Lone River Ranchwater

$2.00

Sweetwater 420

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.25

White Claw Seltzer

$3.25

Yeehaw Dunkel

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.50

Karbach Ranchwater

$3.00

Busch Gold

$2.00

Truly Lemonade

$3.25

Igneous IPA

$4.00

Truck Stop Honey

$4.00

Draft

Natural Light Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.25

Base Camp Blonde

$6.25

Modelo Especial Draft

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Crosstoberfest

$6.00

Crosstown Lucky Chompers Lager

$6.50

Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA

$6.25

Einstok White Ale

$6.50

Tropicalia IPA

$6.25

Pitchers

Ultra Draft Pitcher

$16.00

Natural Light Pitcher

$14.50

Hutton & Smith Pitcher

$27.00

White Zombie Pitcher

$27.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$16.00

Modelo Pitcher

$25.00

Summer Shandy Pitcher

$21.00

Angry Orchard Pitcher

$24.00

Specials

Music Natty Bucket

$10.00

Natty Daddy Can

$2.00

JJ Ultra Bucket

$12.00

$2 Ultra Draft

$2.00

Buckets

Bucket of Bud Light

$15.00

Bucket Of Michelob Ultra

$15.00

Bucket of Coors Light

$15.00

Bucket of Busch Light

$12.00

Bucket of Ranchwater

$15.00

Bucket Of Natural Light

$12.00

Bucket Of Budlight Seltzer

$12.50

Bucket Of Miller

$15.00

Dessert

Fried Apple Taquitos

$5.99

Fried Cheesecake

$4.99

Fried Oreos

$4.99

Chocolte Cobbler

$5.00

Chocolate Cobbler

$5.00

Apple Crunch Pie

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.50

Cheesecake

$4.99

Snickers Cheesecake

$4.99

Brownie With Fudge And Ice Cream

$5.95

Food Items

Single Smashburger

$6.00

Mozzerella Bites

$5.00

Fried Green Beans

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
6190 Hwy-41, Jasper, TN 37347

