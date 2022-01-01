Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken
Salad

The Local Wood Fired Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5315 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate 2
Plate 1
Wraps

Pick

Wraps

Wraps

$11.99

Choice of protein, hummus, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, parsley, cilantro & lemon garlic sauce served on a warm pita. Includes a mini side.

Plate 1

Plate 1

$12.99

Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, & pita.

Plate 2

Plate 2

$15.49

Choice of protein, 2 sides, rice & pita.

Just Sides

Just Sides

$10.99

Choice of any 3 sides & pita.

Just Kids

Just Kids

$7.99

Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, pita, & a drink.

Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, cotija cheese, red onions, parsley, oregano.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, black beans, cotija cheese, jalapeños, tortilla strips.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.49

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and carrots.

Smoked & Grilled Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.49
12 Wings

12 Wings

$16.99
24 Wings

24 Wings

$32.99
40 Wings

40 Wings

$52.99
60 Wings

60 Wings

$74.99

Something Special

LA Street Corn

LA Street Corn

$4.59

Char-Grilled Non GMO Corn on the cobb topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, parsley, cotija cheese and paprika.

Local Fries

Local Fries

$5.99

Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, cotija cheese, parsley, and sumac.

Falafel w/ Hummus

Falafel w/ Hummus

$4.99

3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.

Hummus & Pita Plate

Hummus & Pita Plate

$6.99

Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.49

Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.29

Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.

Vegan Mini Potstickers

Vegan Mini Potstickers

$4.99

5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*

Whole Pita

Whole Pita

$2.50

Warm, grilled pita bread.

Silverware

**Silverware**

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.29Out of stock

Freshly Baked Every Morning

Dessert Pineapple

Dessert Pineapple

$6.49

Sprinkled with cinnamon & brown sugar and topped with 3 Scoops of Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Grilled Pineapple

Grilled Pineapple

$3.49

Sprinkled with Cinnamon & Brown Sugar.

A La Carte

A La Carte Grilled Baby Portobello Mushrooms (GF/Vegan)

A La Carte Grilled Baby Portobello Mushrooms (GF/Vegan)

$6.99

Individual side of Mushroom

A La Carte Side

A La Carte Side

$3.99

Individual side dishes

15 oz Side

15 oz Side

$13.99

Medium-sized side dishes

25 oz Side

25 oz Side

$26.99

Large-sized side dishes

A La Carte Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

A La Carte Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

$4.99

Individual side of Chicken

15 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

15 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

$16.99

Medium-sized side of Chicken

25 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

25 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

$26.99

Large-sized side of Chicken

A La Carte Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

A La Carte Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

$4.99

Individual side of Pork

15 oz Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

15 oz Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

$18.99

Medium-sized side of Pork

25 oz Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

25 oz Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

$31.99

Large-sized side of Pork

Sauces

8 oz

8 oz

$4.99

Sauce Maniac - If “one or two more” just isn’t enough for you.

16 oz

16 oz

$9.99

Sauce Lunatic - Let’s hope you’re sharing this one...

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.29
1 Liter Life Water

1 Liter Life Water

$3.49
700ml Life Water

700ml Life Water

$2.99
7up

7up

$2.99

Bai Supertea Narino Peach

$3.99

Bai Supertea Rio Raspberry

$3.99

Bai Supertea Socorro Sweet

$3.99

Bai Supertea Tanzania Lemon

$3.99

Baya Energy Mango Guava

$4.99

Baya Energy Raspberry Lime

$4.99

Boylan Cane Cola

$2.99

Boylan Creamy Red

$2.99

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.99

Boylan Raspberry Seltzer

$2.99
Boylans Black Cherry

Boylans Black Cherry

$2.99
Boylans Grape

Boylans Grape

$2.99
Bundaberg

Bundaberg

$3.29
Caribe Passion Orange Guava

Caribe Passion Orange Guava

$4.99Out of stock
Celsius Kiwi Guava

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$4.99
Celsius Orange

Celsius Orange

$4.99
Celsius Wild Berry

Celsius Wild Berry

$4.99
Co2 Coconut Water

Co2 Coconut Water

$3.29

Coca Cola

$2.99
Core Water

Core Water

$2.99
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.90
Essentia Water

Essentia Water

$4.99
Essentials Mango Delight Aloe Vera

Essentials Mango Delight Aloe Vera

$3.69
Fentimans

Fentimans

$3.49
Gallon Drinks

Gallon Drinks

$10.99

Health -ade Kombucha Bubbly Rose

$6.99

Health Ade Kombucha

$6.99

Health- Ade Kombucha Pomegranate

$6.99

Health-ade Kombucha Pink

$6.99

High Brew Coffee

$3.29
Honest Kids Juice Box

Honest Kids Juice Box

$0.99
Ito En Green Tea

Ito En Green Tea

$3.99
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

$3.99
Itoen Golden Oolong Tea

Itoen Golden Oolong Tea

$3.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99
Karma Blueberry

Karma Blueberry

$3.99
Karma Cherry

Karma Cherry

$3.99
Karma Pineapple Mango

Karma Pineapple Mango

$3.99

Kevita Kombucha Pineapple Peach

$5.99Out of stock
Martinelli Small

Martinelli Small

$2.49
Martinelli Sparkling Cider

Martinelli Sparkling Cider

$3.29
Martinellis Sparkling Apple Juice

Martinellis Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.79Out of stock
Monster Juice Mango Loco

Monster Juice Mango Loco

$3.99
Namdo-cha Bitter Melon

Namdo-cha Bitter Melon

$3.49Out of stock
Namdo-cha Green Tea

Namdo-cha Green Tea

$3.49Out of stock
Namdo-cha Moringa Tea

Namdo-cha Moringa Tea

$3.49Out of stock

Ocean Bomb Bubble Milk Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Olipop Root Beer

$2.99
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Path Water

$4.99
Peace Tea Just Peachy

Peace Tea Just Peachy

$2.59
Peace Tea Razzleberry

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.59Out of stock

Real Coco

$4.99
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.99
San Pellegrino BTL

San Pellegrino BTL

$3.29
San Pellegrino Can Aranciata Rossa

San Pellegrino Can Aranciata Rossa

$2.99
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.99
San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$2.99
San Pellegrino Momenti

San Pellegrino Momenti

$2.99

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$2.99

Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry

$1.99
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$1.99
Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$1.99
Spindrift Lime

Spindrift Lime

$1.99
Spring Time

Spring Time

$1.65

Synergy Gingerade

$5.99

Tsamma Watermelon

$5.29
Vitamin Water Energy

Vitamin Water Energy

$2.99
Vitamin Water Power-C

Vitamin Water Power-C

$2.99
Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.99

Community Meals

Small Community Meal

Small Community Meal

$54.99

Feeds 2-4. Grilled chicken, two sides, rice, pita, and our signature sauces.

Large Community Meal

Large Community Meal

$69.99

Feeds 3-5. Chicken or half pork/half chicken, three sides, rice, pita, and our signature sauces.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak. We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

Location

5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Directions

Gallery
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta image
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta image
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carson Kitchen Alpharetta
orange star4.5 • 939
4 South Main Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
orange star4.2 • 655
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
7 Acre BarNGrill
orange starNo Reviews
850 Hickory Flat Road Milton, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Standard at Roswell - Roswell ga
orange star4.3 • 446
994 Alpharetta Road Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston