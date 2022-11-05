Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Locale

714 Reviews

$$

499 S Federal Hwy

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS SHRIMP
PAPPARDELLE
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

APPERTIZERS

COXINHA

COXINHA

$10.95

Fried dough stuffed with shredded chicken

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$14.95

Pork and beef blend served with tamarind glaze

MUSHROOM CROSTINI

MUSHROOM CROSTINI

$11.95

Ciabata toast topped with sautéed mushrooms, garlic-infused EVOO and whipped sweet ricotta

MUSSELS

$23.95
OCTOPUS PLANTAINS

OCTOPUS PLANTAINS

$16.95Out of stock

Fried green plantain topped with sliced octopus and avocado salsa

ONION SOUP

$9.95
PICANHA PLATTER

PICANHA PLATTER

$25.95

15 oz of sliced picanha served with garlic bread

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$15.95

Whole roasted cauliflower served over jalapeño sauce, goat cheese crumble and crispy onions

SHRIMP AJILLO

SHRIMP AJILLO

$15.95

Shrimp sautéed in garlic infused EVOO served with ciabatta

CLAMS & MUSSELS

$23.95

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$10.95

Brownie filled with salted caramel chocolate pretzels, served with vanilla ice cream

EXTRA ICE CREAM

EXTRA ICE CREAM

$2.00

PANACOTA

$8.95
PIZZA THE CHOCOLATE DREAM

PIZZA THE CHOCOLATE DREAM

$15.95

Nutella, strawberry and white chocolate filled crust

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$10.95

Sponge cake, coconut milk, toasted coconut, whipped cream, orange

FARMER'S GREENS

QUINOA SALAD

QUINOA SALAD

$14.95

Quinoa, arugula, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, almonds, cranberry, lemon, vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

$14.95

WEDGE SALAD

$14.95

-----------------------------

HANDHELDS

CHEDDAR AND BACON BURGER

CHEDDAR AND BACON BURGER

$17.95

Soft tortilla, steak, salsa verde, radish, served with fries

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$15.95

100% angus blend, manchego cheese, caramelized onions on a brioche bun served with fries

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$15.95
STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$18.95

Skirt steak, balsamic, mozzarella, shishito pepper, basil aioli on a brioche bun, served with fries

TACOS SHORT RIB

$15.95
TACOS FISH

TACOS FISH

$15.95

Flour tortilla, shredded short rib, picked red onion, cilantro cream, served with fries

TACOS SHRIMP

TACOS SHRIMP

$15.95

Flour tortilla, sautéed shrimp, mango pico de gallo, spicy mayo, cilantro, served with fries

IMPOSSIBLE BUGER

$15.95

PIZZA

CALZONE PROMO

$15.00

FOUR CHEESE

$21.95

PIZZA BROOKLIN STYLE

$18.95

PIZZA CALABRESA

$21.95
PIZZA CARNIVORO

PIZZA CARNIVORO

$21.95

Tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

PIZZA CATUPIRY

PIZZA CATUPIRY

$21.95

Tomato sauce, chicken, catupiry, mozzarella

PIZZA KIDS TWO CHEESE

PIZZA KIDS TWO CHEESE

$13.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella

PIZZA LOCALE

PIZZA LOCALE

$24.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, parmesan

PIZZA MARGHERITA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$18.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil

PIZZA PEPPERONI

PIZZA PEPPERONI

$19.95

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

PIZZA PORTUGUESA

PIZZA PORTUGUESA

$21.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarela, ham, egg, tomato, onion, green peas

PIZZA VEGETARIAN

PIZZA VEGETARIAN

$21.95

Tomato sauce, grilled zucchini, eggplant, artichokes, black olives, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

RACLET LOVER'S

RACLETTE ANGUS BURGER

$18.95

RACLETTE PLATTER

$21.95

RACLETTE FILET MIGNON

$34.95

RACLETTE PICANHA

$35.95

RACLETTE PICANHA / YUCCA FRIES

$35.95

SIDES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$6.95

Selected Potatoes to your table

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$4.95
SIDE MUSHROOM

SIDE MUSHROOM

$6.95

Great selection of mushroom

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$6.95

Amazing Roasted Broccoli

SIDE SWEET FRIES

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$6.95

The best Sweet potato in Boca

SIDE TRUFLE FRIES

SIDE TRUFLE FRIES

$8.95

Unique experience

SIDE YUCCA FRIES

SIDE YUCCA FRIES

$6.95

Try new flavors !

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$6.95

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.95

SAUTEED SHRIMP

$1.95

SIDE YUCCA BITES

$6.95

SIDE RACLETTE CHEESE

$8.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.95

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$6.95

SIDE QUINOA SALAD

$6.95

SIGNATURES ENTREE

CHICKEN RISOTTO

CHICKEN RISOTTO

$29.95

Sous vide airline chicken breast, yellow chili risotto with caramelized white corn, pickled carrots, queso fresco and scallion oil

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$24.95

Creamy parmesan sauce and grilled shrimp

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$38.95

Cilantro aioli, smashed potatoes, chimichurri

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$28.95

Braised short rib, spinach, tomatoes, parmesan cheese

PICANHA STEAK

$34.95

PORK CHOP

$30.95
SALMON

SALMON

$29.95

Pan seared salmon, sautéed spinach, potatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, onions, squash, lemon sauce

SHORT RIB

SHORT RIB

$32.95

Served over manchego polenta

SHORT RIB RISOTTO

$34.95

SHRIMP RISOTTO

$32.95

TUSCAN CHICKEN

$24.95

SEA FOOD RISOTTO

$38.00

PORK CHOP (Copy)

$30.95Out of stock

PASTA PARMEGIANO REGGIANO

$30.00

Picanha new Dish

$34.95

Lobster Raviolli

$24.95

Ribeye Steak 14oz

$40.00

SPECIAL DRINKS

LEMON DROP

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

HOUSE MIX TEQUILA

$4.00

HOUSE MIX VODKA

$6.00

HOUSE MIX WHISKEY

$6.00

DOMESTIC BEER CORONA

$5.00

DOMESTIC BEER ULTRA

$5.00

DOMESTIC BEER BUD LIGHT

$5.00

WHIT CLAW

$5.00

CORONA AFTER 11 PM $6

$6.00

BUD LIGTH AFTER 11 PM $ 6

$6.00

MIX DRINKS AFTER 11 $. 6.

$7.00

ULTRA AFTER 11 $ 6

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American with a Latin Flair! Our mission is to serve extraordinary products in a unique place with passion and personality in order to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

Website

Location

499 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
The Locale image
The Locale image
The Locale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ramen Lab Eatery Boca
orange starNo Reviews
100 Northeast 2nd Street Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Tucci's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
50 Ne 1st ave Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Angelo's To Go
orange star4.7 • 246
126 NE 2nd St Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Saquella Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
orange starNo Reviews
410 VIA DE PALMAS Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
101 Plaza Real S unit E Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston