The Loco Frijole
No reviews yet
3711 Main St
Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
Popular Items
Fountain Drinks
Beer
Beer Bucket (any 6 Mexican Beer)
Budweiser
Bud Lite
Coors
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Beck's
O'doul's
Yosemite Pale Ale
Double Nut Brown
Epic IPA
Golden Trout
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
805
Topo-Chico
Corona Refresca
Paloma Fresca Mix
Bohemia
Tecate
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Familiar
Dos Equis
Modelo
Pacifico
Victoria
Estrella Jalisco
Cocktails
CLASSIC MARGARITA
SKINNY MARGARITA
CADILLAC MARGARITA
VIRGIN MARGARTITA
JALAPENO MARGARITA
CUCUMBER MARGARITA
CORONITA RITA
MARGRITA PITCHER
TEQUILA SHOTS
SMALL BOTTLE TEQUILA SHOT
TEQUILA FLIGHT
DAIQUIRI
CANTARITO
MANGONADA
MICHELADA
Wine
Appetizers
Lobster Taquitos
3 taquitos topped with cilantro & chipotle sauce, with a side of mango sauce & guacamole paste.
Tostadas de Ceviche
Tostada Shrimp or fish cooked in lime, with tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño & avocado.
Campechana
Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican style with tomato, clamato, onion, avocado, cilantro, chopped serranos & our home made ketchup. Make it a Campechana with octopus for $2.00
Carne Asada Fries
French fries with cheddar cheese carne asada, pico de gallo, green salsa, sour cream & guacamole paste.
Chicken Wings
(10) perfectly covered with our signature spicy, sweet sauce, served with ranch.
Nachos
Refried beans, ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, olive, sour cream guacamole paste. Asada or Grilled chicken add $3.99
Queso Fundido
Cheese Fondue dip with chorizo add $3.00 add tortillas $1.99
Queso Fundido W/Chorizo
Guacamole
Home made fresh chunky chopped avocado, spicy jalapeños, onion, cilantro and tomato.
Tamales a la carta
Ensladas
Casa Ensalada
Crisp greens, cilantro, tomato, onion, cucumber & Mexican cheese
Taco Salad
Your Choice of Shredded Beef, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp, beans,rice, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheese, guacamole paste, sour cream serve in a flour tortilla shell.
Charbroiled Salad
Your Choice of grill Chicken, Shrimp or Lobster w/ crisp greens, cilantro, onion, cucumber, tomato & Mexican cheese
Kid's Menu
Sopas
Tacos Tradicionales
Chorizo Taco A la
Home made spicy sausage
Carnitas Taco A la
Pork a little hint of orange flavor.
Al Pastor Taco A la
Pineapple marinated pork.
Buche Taco A la
Pork stomach
Tripa Taco A la
Beef Tripe
Fish Taco A la
Tilapia Sautéed with onion, cilantro & tomatoes. Topped with cabbage & cilantro.
Gringo Taco A la
Chicken or Beef marinated with onion & tomato or Ground beef with lettuce, tomato, & cheese on a hard or soft shell
Tacos Especiales
Asada Taco A la
Grilled Beef
Birria Taco A la
Goat in a succulent familty recipe sauce
Lengua Taco A la
Beef Tongue in a home made tortilla with cilantro & onion.
Shrimp Taco A la
Shrimp Sautéed w/ onion, cilantro & tomatoes. Topped with cabbage & cilantro.
Battered Fish Taco A la
Tilapia batter deep fried, with cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, onion with our chipotle & cilantro sauce in a flour tortilla & cilantro sauce in a flour tortilla.
Street Tacos
Burgers
Platillos / Main Dishes
Carne Asada Plato
Tender flat steak with our special marinade, companied with a fried jalapeño & green onions
Mojarra Frita
Whole seasoned Tilapia deep-fried over a bed of salad (20 min to make)
Chile Rellenos Plato
2 Poblano chiles stuffed with Queso Fresco, egg batter deep fried topped with tomato sauce
Camaron a la Diabla
Succulent shrimp with onion, tomato, bell pepper, cooked in a spicy Mexican hot sauce with a hint of wine.
Quesadillas Plato
Mexican style quesadillas, (3 of the same) deep fried fill w/ choice of Queso Fresco, Chicken or Picadillo (ground Beef) Or (1) All American style Grill quesadilla with your choice of Chicken or Beef $16.99
Chili Verde con Puerco
Fried pork cooked in a tomatillo/serrano sauce
Birria de Chivo
Slow-steamed goat in a mild chile seasoning family stew recipe, serve with a side of cilantro and onions.
Carnitas & Cactus Plato
Slow cooked Pork marinated in Our Family Recipe with a little hint of orange flavor served with a side of grilled cactus mixed with onion & tomatoes
Milanesa de Pollo o Bisteck
Breaded fried steak or chicken
Fajitas
Your choice of chicken, beef or shrimp mixed with bell pepper, onion & spices.
Picado - Chicken or Steak
Steak or chicken chopped up & grilled with Tomatoes bell pepper, onions, and sautéed in tomatoes sauce
Mole Poblano
A thick, rich, chocolate-tinged sauce famous in Puebla Mexico. It contains about 20 ingredients, including chili peppers and chocolate. Serve with white chicken topped with sesame seeds.
Molcajetes
Molcajete Mexicano
Carne asada, chorizo, grill chicken, cactus, queso fresco, fried jalapeno & green onions, filled with our home made special salsa
Seafood Molcajete
6 Jumbo shrimp, Tilapia, octopus, cactus, queso fresco, fried Jalapeno & green onions, fill with our home made special salsa
Burritos
Carne Burrito
With your choice of meat, Asada, Carnitas, Buche, Pastor or Chorizo. Lengua, Chile Verde add $2.00 or Milaneza add $2.00 With rice, beans & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Beef Burrito
Shredded Beef, rice, beans & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Burrito
Shredded Chicken, rice, beans & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Chimichanga (Dry)
Shredded Chicken with cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla deep fried with side of rice & beans. With sauce add $1.50
Beef Chimichanga (Dry)
Shredded Beef with cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla deep fried with side of rice & beans. With sauce add $1.50
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans & cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.
Shrimp Burrito
Succulent shrimp, bell peppers, onion, beans, rice & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Lobster Burrito
Succulent lobster, bell peppers, onion, beans, rice & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
No cheese or sour cream added. Grilled mixed vegetables, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, bell pepper with rice & whole pinto beans wrapped in a flour tortilla
Antojitos/Munchies
Sopes
Beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese.
Huaraches
Beans mixed in the tortilla, meat, cactus & cheese.
Taquitos
(3) Chicken or Beef taquitos with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Torta
Your choice of mayo or Sour Cream, beans, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & jalapeño.
Sides
Salsa & chips (Regular)
Corn Tortillas (3)
Sour Cream
Dozen corn Tortillas
French Fries
Chile Relleno
American Quesadilla A La Carte
Pico de Gallo
Chicken or Beef add
Enchilada A La Carte
Grill side of Nopalitos
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Extra side of Salsa
Guacamole Paste
Side of Queso Fresco
Grill Serranos & Onions
Tamales - Dozen
Tamales - 1/2 Dozen
Salsa & chips (Large)
Only Salsa
Only Chips
Rice & Beans Together
Half a Avocado
Postres
Fried Ice Cream
A breaded scoop of ice cream deep-fried, topped with whipped cream, chocolate & a cherry.
Platanos Fritos
Deep-fried plantains, topped with our homemade sweet condensed cream, whipped cream and cherry. (seasonal)
Home Made Flan
A baked custard, topped with caramel sauce,whipped cream and a cherry.
Churro Ice Cream Sundae
Topped with whipped cream, Chocolate & a cherry.
Pastel Tres Leches
Sponge cake, topped with our home made sweet condensed cream, whipped cream and cherry.
Monday Specials
Tuesday Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday Specials
Saturday Specials
Sunday Specials
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hour Drinks
HH PINOT GRIGIO
HH SAUVIGNON BLANC
HH CHARDONNAY
HH PINOT NOIR
HH MERLOT
HH CABERNET SAUVIGNON
HH CLASSIC MARGARITA
HH CORONITA RITA
HH DAIQUIRI
HH CANTARITO
HH MANGONADA
HH MICHELADA
HH TEQUILA SHOTS
HH Tequila Flight
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Loco Frijole was first opened on July,2nd 2008 by owners Arturo and Estela Lopez in Bishop, CA
3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546