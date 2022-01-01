The Loco Frijole

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Carne Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Gringo Taco A la

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Can Soda

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Mexican Sodas

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Agua Fresca Refill

$1.50

Bottle Water

$3.50

Large Mexican Soda

$4.50

Beer

Beer Bucket (any 6 Mexican Beer)

$30.00

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Lite

$5.50

Coors

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Beck's

$5.50

O'doul's

$5.50

Yosemite Pale Ale

$8.00

Double Nut Brown

$8.00

Epic IPA

$8.00

Golden Trout

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

805

$7.00

Topo-Chico

$5.50

Corona Refresca

$6.00

Paloma Fresca Mix

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.50

Tecate

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Corona Familiar

$6.50

Dos Equis

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Victoria

$6.50

Estrella Jalisco

$6.50

Cocktails

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$8.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$9.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$12.00

VIRGIN MARGARTITA

$7.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$8.50

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$8.50

CORONITA RITA

$15.00

MARGRITA PITCHER

$28.00

TEQUILA SHOTS

$6.00

SMALL BOTTLE TEQUILA SHOT

$6.00

TEQUILA FLIGHT

$15.00

DAIQUIRI

$8.00

CANTARITO

$10.00

MANGONADA

$15.00

MICHELADA

$13.00

Wine

A TO Z, PINOT NOIR, OREGON 2014

$13.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, WA 2016

$13.00+

CHARDONNAY, INDABA, WESTERN CAPE, S. AFRICA 2017

$8.00+

MERLOT, INDABA, WESTERN CAPE, S. AFRICA

$8.00+

PINOT GRIGIO, COLUMBIA VALLEY, WA 2017

$8.00+

SAUVIGNON BLAC, WESTERN CAPE, S. AFRICA 2017

$8.00+

Appetizers

Lobster Taquitos

$15.99

3 taquitos topped with cilantro & chipotle sauce, with a side of mango sauce & guacamole paste.

Tostadas de Ceviche

$8.99

Tostada Shrimp or fish cooked in lime, with tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño & avocado.

Campechana

$20.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.99

Mexican style with tomato, clamato, onion, avocado, cilantro, chopped serranos & our home made ketchup. Make it a Campechana with octopus for $2.00

Carne Asada Fries

$16.99

French fries with cheddar cheese carne asada, pico de gallo, green salsa, sour cream & guacamole paste.

Chicken Wings

$16.99

(10) perfectly covered with our signature spicy, sweet sauce, served with ranch.

Nachos

$14.99

Refried beans, ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, olive, sour cream guacamole paste. Asada or Grilled chicken add $3.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Cheese Fondue dip with chorizo add $3.00 add tortillas $1.99

Queso Fundido W/Chorizo

$11.99

Guacamole

$9.99

Home made fresh chunky chopped avocado, spicy jalapeños, onion, cilantro and tomato.

Tamales a la carta

Jalapeno Cheese Tamale a la carta with Chile Relleno Sauce

$7.50

Topped with cheese & relleno sauce.

Chicken Tamale a la carta with Green Sauce

$7.50

topped with cheese & green sauce.

Pork Tamale a la carata with Red sauce

$7.50

topped with cheese & red sauce.

Ensladas

Casa Ensalada

$5.99

Crisp greens, cilantro, tomato, onion, cucumber & Mexican cheese

Taco Salad

Your Choice of Shredded Beef, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp, beans,rice, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheese, guacamole paste, sour cream serve in a flour tortilla shell.

Charbroiled Salad

Your Choice of grill Chicken, Shrimp or Lobster w/ crisp greens, cilantro, onion, cucumber, tomato & Mexican cheese

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

w/ Fries

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

w/ Rice & Beans

Kid's Taco

$9.99

w/ Rice & Beans

Kid's Cheese Enchilada with Red Sauce

$9.99

w/ Rice & Beans

Sopas

Albondigas

$6.99+

Beef meat balls with celery and carrots.

Chicken

$6.99+

Shredded Chicken, rice, tomatoes, cilantro, onion & avocado.

Pinto Bean Soup

$5.99+

Cilantro, onion and tomatoes

Menudo

$14.99

pozole

$14.99

Tacos Tradicionales

Chorizo Taco A la

$5.75

Home made spicy sausage

Carnitas Taco A la

$5.75

Pork a little hint of orange flavor.

Al Pastor Taco A la

$5.75

Pineapple marinated pork.

Buche Taco A la

$5.75

Pork stomach

Tripa Taco A la

$5.75

Beef Tripe

Fish Taco A la

$5.75

Tilapia Sautéed with onion, cilantro & tomatoes. Topped with cabbage & cilantro.

Gringo Taco A la

$5.75

Chicken or Beef marinated with onion & tomato or Ground beef with lettuce, tomato, & cheese on a hard or soft shell

Tacos Especiales

Asada Taco A la

$6.75

Grilled Beef

Birria Taco A la

$6.75

Goat in a succulent familty recipe sauce

Lengua Taco A la

$6.75

Beef Tongue in a home made tortilla with cilantro & onion.

Shrimp Taco A la

$6.75

Shrimp Sautéed w/ onion, cilantro & tomatoes. Topped with cabbage & cilantro.

Battered Fish Taco A la

$6.75

Tilapia batter deep fried, with cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, onion with our chipotle & cilantro sauce in a flour tortilla & cilantro sauce in a flour tortilla.

Street Tacos

Asada Street Taco

$2.50

Carnitas Street Taco

$2.50

Pastor Street Taco

$2.50

Chorizo Street Taco

$2.50

Shredded Chicken Street Taco

$2.50

Burgers

Hamburger & Fries

$13.99

With mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sesame bun .

Cheeseburger & Fries

$15.99

With lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese on a sesame bun.

Mexican Burger & Fries

$17.99

Grilled onions & jalapeño, bacon, mayo, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese on a sesame bun.

Platillos / Main Dishes

Carne Asada Plato

$22.99

Tender flat steak with our special marinade, companied with a fried jalapeño & green onions

Mojarra Frita

$22.99

Whole seasoned Tilapia deep-fried over a bed of salad (20 min to make)

Chile Rellenos Plato

$19.99

2 Poblano chiles stuffed with Queso Fresco, egg batter deep fried topped with tomato sauce

Camaron a la Diabla

$22.99

Succulent shrimp with onion, tomato, bell pepper, cooked in a spicy Mexican hot sauce with a hint of wine.

Quesadillas Plato

Mexican style quesadillas, (3 of the same) deep fried fill w/ choice of Queso Fresco, Chicken or Picadillo (ground Beef) Or (1) All American style Grill quesadilla with your choice of Chicken or Beef $16.99

Chili Verde con Puerco

$19.99

Fried pork cooked in a tomatillo/serrano sauce

Birria de Chivo

$22.99

Slow-steamed goat in a mild chile seasoning family stew recipe, serve with a side of cilantro and onions.

Carnitas & Cactus Plato

$22.99

Slow cooked Pork marinated in Our Family Recipe with a little hint of orange flavor served with a side of grilled cactus mixed with onion & tomatoes

Milanesa de Pollo o Bisteck

$21.99

Breaded fried steak or chicken

Fajitas

Your choice of chicken, beef or shrimp mixed with bell pepper, onion & spices.

Picado - Chicken or Steak

$19.99

Steak or chicken chopped up & grilled with Tomatoes bell pepper, onions, and sautéed in tomatoes sauce

Mole Poblano

$19.99

A thick, rich, chocolate-tinged sauce famous in Puebla Mexico. It contains about 20 ingredients, including chili peppers and chocolate. Serve with white chicken topped with sesame seeds.

Molcajetes

Molcajete Mexicano

$25.99

Carne asada, chorizo, grill chicken, cactus, queso fresco, fried jalapeno & green onions, filled with our home made special salsa

Seafood Molcajete

$29.99

6 Jumbo shrimp, Tilapia, octopus, cactus, queso fresco, fried Jalapeno & green onions, fill with our home made special salsa

Burritos

Carne Burrito

$16.99

With your choice of meat, Asada, Carnitas, Buche, Pastor or Chorizo. Lengua, Chile Verde add $2.00 or Milaneza add $2.00 With rice, beans & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Beef Burrito

$14.99

Shredded Beef, rice, beans & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Shredded Chicken, rice, beans & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Chimichanga (Dry)

$15.99

Shredded Chicken with cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla deep fried with side of rice & beans. With sauce add $1.50

Beef Chimichanga (Dry)

$15.99

Shredded Beef with cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla deep fried with side of rice & beans. With sauce add $1.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Refried beans & cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.

Shrimp Burrito

$16.99

Succulent shrimp, bell peppers, onion, beans, rice & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Lobster Burrito

$16.99

Succulent lobster, bell peppers, onion, beans, rice & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

No cheese or sour cream added. Grilled mixed vegetables, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, bell pepper with rice & whole pinto beans wrapped in a flour tortilla

Antojitos/Munchies

Sopes

$6.99

Beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese.

Huaraches

$7.99

Beans mixed in the tortilla, meat, cactus & cheese.

Taquitos

$10.99

(3) Chicken or Beef taquitos with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

Torta

$13.99

Your choice of mayo or Sour Cream, beans, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & jalapeño.

Sides

Salsa & chips (Regular)

$9.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Dozen corn Tortillas

$6.99

French Fries

$7.99

Chile Relleno

$8.99

American Quesadilla A La Carte

$10.99

Pico de Gallo

$4.99

Chicken or Beef add

$3.00

Enchilada A La Carte

$6.99

Grill side of Nopalitos

$7.99

Mexican Rice

$5.99

Refried Beans

$5.99

Extra side of Salsa

$1.50

Guacamole Paste

$1.50

Side of Queso Fresco

$2.99

Grill Serranos & Onions

$3.99

Tamales - Dozen

$38.00

Tamales - 1/2 Dozen

$21.00

Salsa & chips (Large)

$12.99

Only Salsa

$6.99

Only Chips

$6.99

Rice & Beans Together

$6.99

Half a Avocado

$3.50

Postres

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

A breaded scoop of ice cream deep-fried, topped with whipped cream, chocolate & a cherry.

Platanos Fritos

$9.99

Deep-fried plantains, topped with our homemade sweet condensed cream, whipped cream and cherry. (seasonal)

Home Made Flan

$6.99

A baked custard, topped with caramel sauce,whipped cream and a cherry.

Churro Ice Cream Sundae

$9.99

Topped with whipped cream, Chocolate & a cherry.

Pastel Tres Leches

$6.99

Sponge cake, topped with our home made sweet condensed cream, whipped cream and cherry.

Combo

Combo 1 item

$11.99

Combo 2 Item

$15.99

Combo 3 Item

$18.99

Monday Specials

Ceviche Tostada

$6.99

Taco Salad

$13.99

American Quesadilla/Plato Shed Beef Daily Special

$14.99

American Quesadilla/Plato Shed Ck Daily Special

$14.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Coronita Rita

$12.99

Victoria

$5.50

Tuesday Specials

Guacamole

$8.99

Taquito Plato Daily Special

$13.99

2 Shrimp Tacos Daily Special

$16.99

Flan

$5.99

Mangonada

$12.00

Corona

$5.50

Wednesday Specials

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.99

Chimichanga Plato

$13.99

Mole Plato Daily Special

$16.99

Margarita

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Churros C/Ice Cream

$7.99

Thursday Specials

Queso Fundido

$6.99

Chicken Wings (10)

$13.99

Mexican Burguer

$13.99

Milaneza Plato Daily Special

$16.99

Daiquiri

$6.00

Modelo

$5.50

Pastel 3 Leches

$5.99

Friday Specials

Lobster Taquitos

$12.99

Chile Verde Plato Daily Special

$13.99

Fajitas Plato Daily Special

$16.99

Platanos Fritos

$7.99

Coronita Rita

$12.00

XX Equis

$5.50

Saturday Specials

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Menudo

$13.99

Pozole

$13.99

3 Enchilada Plato

$16.99

Mangonada

$12.00

Tecate

$5.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sunday Specials

Guacamole

$8.99

Menudo

$13.99

Pozole

$13.99

Picado Plato Daily Special

$16.99

Churros C/Ice Cream

$8.99

Michelada

$11.00

Victoria

$5.50

Happy Hour Food

HH Guacamole

$7.99

HH Queso Fundido

$6.99

HH Ground Beef Nachos

$12.99

HH Chicken Wings

$13.99

HH Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

HH Tacos

$4.50

HH Taquitos

$8.99

Happy Hour Drinks

Bohemia

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Familiar

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Yosemite Pale Ale

$7.00

Double Nut Brown

$7.00

Epic IPA

$7.00

Golden Trout

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Lite

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Becks

$4.50

HH PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00+

HH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00+

HH CHARDONNAY

$7.00+

HH PINOT NOIR

$12.00+

HH MERLOT

$7.00+

HH CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00+

HH CLASSIC MARGARITA

$7.00+

HH CORONITA RITA

$15.00

HH DAIQUIRI

$8.00

HH CANTARITO

$10.00

HH MANGONADA

$15.00

HH MICHELADA

$13.00

HH TEQUILA SHOTS

$6.00

HH Tequila Flight

$12.00

Men's Shirts

Men's Sm T

$17.99

Men's Med T

$17.99

Men's Lg T

$17.99

Men's XL T

$17.99

Men's 2X T

$19.99

Men's 3X T

$19.99

Women's Shirts

Women's Sm T

$17.99

Women's Md T

$17.99

Women's Lg T

$17.99

Women's XL T

$17.99

Women's 2X T

$19.99

Women's 3X T

$19.99

Caps Hats

Cap Hat

$23.99

Trucker Hats

Trucker Hat

$23.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Loco Frijole was first opened on July,2nd 2008 by owners Arturo and Estela Lopez in Bishop, CA

Website

Location

3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Directions

