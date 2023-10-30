The Lodge by Northern Pine Brewing Co
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving good mountain food. Come on in, you deserve it!
Location
326 N Horne Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ignite Coffee Co. - 605 Mission Avenue
No Reviews
605 Mission Avenue Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant
Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen - Oceanside - 509 Mission Ave
4.7 • 736
509 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant