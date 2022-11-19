Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lodge Sports Grille Downtown

1102 4th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98101

STARTERS

BLASTED CAULIFLOWER

$13.00

Quick charred, tossed with sweet & spicy sauce.

BONELESS WINGS FULL ORDER

$28.00

Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.

BONELESS WINGS HALF ORDER

$15.50

Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$15.00

Panko coated jumbo shrimp, flash fried and tossed in a sweet chili and garlic sauce.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

Charred brussel sprouts touched off with spicy balsamic apricot glaze and topped with dried cranberries and diced red bell pepper.

CALAMARI FRITO

$15.00

Crispy calamari strips, Chef’s mango slaw, remoulade.

HUMMUS AND VEGGIES

$11.00

Fresh arrangement of cucumbers, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, served with hummus and taro chips.

LODGE WINGS HALF ORDER

LODGE WINGS HALF ORDER

$15.50

Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.

LODGE WINGS FULL ORDER

LODGE WINGS FULL ORDER

$28.00

Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.

NACHOS

$12.00

A giant portion of tortilla chips covered in a blend of cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, black beans and corn topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add chicken, pork or beef for $4 or diced steak for $5.

NORTHWEST SALMON DIP

$12.00

Fresh cedar cooked salmon, tossed with corn & beans in chipolte cheese sauce. Served with chips.

OSCAR'S SLIDERS

$14.00

Three hand formed spicy italian sausage burgers, melted brie, spinach, pickled onions with horseradish, apricot glaze

PEAR & GORGONZOLA FLAT BREAD

$14.00

Sliced fresh pear, gorgonzola, balsamic glaze, arugula, candied pecans.

PEPPERED STEAK STRIPS

$15.00

Toasted peppercorn, tossed in Kalbi sauce, fried jalapeños.

PICKLE FRIES

PICKLE FRIES

$9.00

Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.

POUTINE

$13.50

Hot sidewinder fries topped with tender slow roasted pulled pork, gravy, melted cheese and green onion.

REUBEN FLAT BREAD

$15.00

Slow roasted corned beef, topped with melted swiss, sauerkraut, and drizzled with honey horseradish.

MARGHERITA FLAT BREAD

$14.00

Charred eggplant, feta, fresh basil, olive oil and both fresh and sundried tomatoes.

SOUPS AND SALADS

BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$15.00

Oven roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese and candied pecans with jalapeno cilantro dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with shredded Parmesan, Caesar dressing and garlic croutons. Add chicken $4, steak $5 or prawns $8.

CHICKEN AND PEAR SALAD

$16.50

Shaved pear, baby spinach, goat cheese and grilled chicken breast, drizzled with our honey mustard dressing and sprinkled with toasted almonds.

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

LODGE QUINOA BOWL

$16.00

Loaded with goodness - Spinach, quinoa, butternut squash, avocado, cranberries, toasted almonds with a cilantro vinagrette. Add chicken $5, steak $6, shrimp $6.

LODGE STEW BOWL

$10.00

House recipe of slow cooked tender beef, carrots, mushrooms, celery and potatoes in red wine broth.

LODGE STEW CUP

$6.00

House recipe of slow cooked tender beef, carrots, mushrooms, celery and potatoes in red wine broth.

ROASTED TOMATO SOUP BOWL

$9.50

Fire roasted tomatoes made into a Creamy Tomato Soup.

ROASTED TOMATO SOUP CUP

ROASTED TOMATO SOUP CUP

$5.50

Fire roasted tomatoes made into a Creamy Tomato Soup.

SMALL CAESAR

$6.00

SOUP AND SALAD

$13.50

A bowl roasted tomato soup served with a house salad or small Caesar. Sub wedge $4.

STEAK SALAD

$18.50

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Bleu cheese crumbles and diced red onion, cucumber and avocado tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of steak grilled to order.

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$15.50

Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips. Add avocado for $2.

BURGERS

THE LODGE BURGER

THE LODGE BURGER

$18.50

Ground elk and beef patty infused with Lodge IPA, topped with Jack cheese, Sriracha candied bacon, pickled cucumber slaw and garlic aioli.

HUSKY BIG DAWG

HUSKY BIG DAWG

$17.50

Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.

GHOST STEAK BURGER

GHOST STEAK BURGER

$18.00

Chef Oscar’s award-winning burger. Ground steak and tender beef, fresh garlic and chef herbs, infused with Radeberger pilsner and topped off with Amera Melt cheese, ghost pepper, membrillo glaze and spinach.

WAZZU BURGER

WAZZU BURGER

$17.50

Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER

BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER

$17.00

Cajun style blackened chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, buffalo sauce and chipotle mayo. Try it fried for $1 more.

SANDWICHES

BLTA

$15.50

Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.

CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.50

Fried Cajun chicken breast with roma crunch lettuce, shaved red onion and sliced tomatoes topped with fried jalapeño medallions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with avocado spread and chipotle aioli.

CHEF'S STEAK SANDWICH

$18.50

Sliced tender, Stilton blue cheese, red onions, lettuce on toasted cibatta with house dijon horseradish steak sauce.

CHICKEN CLUB

CHICKEN CLUB

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Try it fried for $1.

CUBAN SANDWICH

$16.50

Sliced ham, slow roasted pork shoulder, spicy mustard, dill pickles and Swiss cheese.

GRILLED CHEESE AND SOUP

$13.50

Extra sharp Tillamook white cheddar grilled on artisan sourdough bread and served with a cup of our house made tomato soup. Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.

PRIME RIB DIP

$19.50

Sliced prime rib with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus.

SPECIALTIES

BAJA TAQUITOS

$16.00

Three grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and chorizo beef, cotija and lime crema. Add guacamole for $2.

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$18.50

Three pieces of beer battered cod. Served with house tartar, coleslaw and fries.

FISH & CHIPS 2 PIECE

FISH & CHIPS 2 PIECE

$14.00

Two pieces of beer battered cod. Served with house tartar, coleslaw and fries.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$16.50

Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla. Add avocado for $2. *Gluten free

STEAK & LEMON POTATOES

$23.00

Three grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and chorizo beef, cotija and lime crema. Add guacamole for $2.

STEAK TACOS

$16.00

Tender grilled skirt steak, house seasoning, spicy slaw, cilantro, and chef’s salsa. (GF). Add guacamole for $2.

THREE CHEESE MAC

THREE CHEESE MAC

$14.50

House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan. Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.

VEGGIE TACOS

$14.50

Fresh sauteed zucchini, corn, onions, black beans peppers, slaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli. (GF).

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE

$9.00

Our flourless chocolate torte served with raspberry and chocolate sauce.

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50
LODGE DOUGHNUTS

LODGE DOUGHNUTS

$9.00

House fried doughnut bites served warm with a side of raspberry coulis.

Rb Flt

$9.00
SKOOKI

SKOOKI

$10.00

Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

SIDES

SD ROLL

$0.50

SD CHIPS SALMON DIP

$2.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE OF BACON

$5.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$2.00

SIDE OF HUMMUS

$3.00

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$7.50

SIDE OF TOAST

$4.00

SIDE OF VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDEWINDER FRIES

$6.00

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS SLIDERS

$8.00

KIDS CORN DOGS

$6.00

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 4:00 pm
Great Food, Drinks and Sports IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

1102 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101

