Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Loft Bar 308 Demers Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

308 Demers Avenue

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

World Famous Spin Dip

tortilla chips, celery, carrots

World Famous Spin Dip

$9.95

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

golden brown, zesty and crispy

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

house made ranch, dill pickles, celery, carrots

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sliders

$8.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

bourbon BBQ pork, fried red onion, baby swiss, dill pickle

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.95

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

white cheddar cheese curds, housemade ranch

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.95

Chips, Salsa, Queso

white queso with green chiles, tortilla chips, classic salsa

Chips, Salsa, Queso

$8.95

Signature Nacho Fries

beer battered fries, queso, pickled jalapeños, seasoned grounds beef, comeback sauce, sour cream

Signature Nacho Fries

$11.95

Mega Cali-Quesadilla

12 inch flour tortilla, stuffed with monetary jack cheese, served with chips, salsa, sour cream, queso

Mega Cali-Quesadilla

$8.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

beer battered fries, ranch, comeback sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Standard Burger

red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, comeback sauce

Standard Burger

$9.95

Black and Blue Burger

blackened burger, blue crumbles, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, fried red onion, comeback sauce

Black and Blue Burger

$10.95

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Grilled mushrooms, baby swiss, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle, comeback sauce

Mushroom and Swiss

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled or buttermilk fried chicken, shredded lettuce, house made ranch, dill pickle, tomato, red onion

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Bourbon BBQ Pork Sandwich

Pulled pork, baby swiss, house shred, pickled jalapenos, dill pickle

Bourbon BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.95

6 Traditional

6 Piece Traditional

$6.95

12 traditional

12 Piece Traditional

$13.95

6 Tender

6 Piece Tenders

$6.95

12 Tender

12 Piece Tenders

$13.95

Cornflake Crusted Shrimp Taco (2)

battered shrimp, dynamite sauce, house shred

Cornflake Crusted Shrimp Tacos

$9.95

Fried Chicken Elotes (2)

buttermilk fried chicken, crema, tajin, cilantro, queso fresco, corn

Fried Chicken Elotes

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

grilled chicken or buttermilk fried chicken, shredded lettuce, house made ranch, dill pickles, tomato's, red onion, monetary jack cheese, 12 inch tortilla, served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

308 Chopped Salad

crisp blend of iceberg lettuce, shredded green cabbage, carrots, chopped tomato's, deep fried onions, corn, cilantro, monterey jack cheese, 12 inch tortilla, served with beer battered fries

308 Chopped Salad

$8.95

Side Of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.95

Sides of Sauce

Sides Of Sauce

$0.59

Sides Of sauce

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located upstairs (second floor) downtown (Demers Ave); we offer a great view, drink specials, your favorite games on our TVs, gaming, and a great atmosphere.

Location

308 Demers Avenue, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bernie's - 121 Demers Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
121 Demers Ave. East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
The Spud Jr.
orange star4.6 • 393
302 Demers Ave East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Joe's Diner - EGF MN - 300 3rd Ave NE
orange starNo Reviews
300 3rd Ave NE East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Brewing Company - 116 South 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 South 3rd Street Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Forks

Northside Cafe
orange star4.3 • 571
3450 Gateway Dr Grand Forks, ND 58203
View restaurantnext
Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Forks
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston