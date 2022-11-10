The Loft Bar 308 Demers Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Located upstairs (second floor) downtown (Demers Ave); we offer a great view, drink specials, your favorite games on our TVs, gaming, and a great atmosphere.
308 Demers Avenue, Grand Forks, ND 58201
