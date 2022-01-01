Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Loma Club 2960 Truxtun Road

review star

No reviews yet

2960 Truxtun Road

San Diego, CA 92106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Snacks

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Candy

$2.00

Clubhouse Snack Board

$12.00Out of stock

Dog Treat

$3.00

French Onion Dip

$9.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

House Tenders

$14.00

Kind Bar

$3.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pb&J Balls

$4.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla

$10.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$3.95Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Loma Burger

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

California Burger

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Green Goddess Sammie

$13.00

New England Style Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Plain Hot Dog

$10.00

Pork Belly BLT

$15.00

Steak Sammie

$17.00Out of stock

TJ Dog

$12.00

Original BLT

$10.00

All American Combo

$16.49Out of stock

Salads & Wraps

BLT Wedge

$12.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Lemon Kale Caesar

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Side Salad a La carte

$4.00

Cold Tuna Salad

$12.00Out of stock

NFL SUNDAY

Clubhouse snack board

$10.00

French Onion Dip

$7.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

House Tenders

$12.00

Loaded Bloody

$7.42

Pimento Poppers

$8.00Out of stock

Sparkling wine bottle

$13.92

Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla

$8.00

Y&Y Bucket

$20.42

Meatball hoagie special

$12.00Out of stock

Event Food

Open Food

Ladies Luncheon

$15.00

Sweets

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Limited Menu

House Tenders

$14.00

Loma Burger

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

California Burger

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Tenders + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Cheeseburger + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Grilled Cheese + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Hot Dog + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Quesadilla (Kids)

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Canned booze

.394 Alesmith

$5.57

Abnormal Hefeweizen

$5.57

Athletic N/A beer

$4.64

Bivouac Cider

$6.50

Boilermaker Upcharge

$3.71

Booze Bros Green Eye Amber

$6.50

Burgeon Kiwi Pilsner

$6.50

Carlsberg

$5.57

Coors Light

$5.57

Fall "Lets Go" IPA

$5.57

Guinness

$5.57

Harland Japanese Lager

$6.50

Jiant Hard Tea

$6.50

Juneshine Kombucha

$6.50

Ketch Hazy

$6.50

Nova Kombucha

$6.50

PBR

$5.57

Resident Citra IPA

$6.50

Societe Pupil IPA

$5.57

Stone Buenaveza

$5.57

Thorn Michelada

$5.57

Y&Y double

$9.28

Y&Y Five

$21.35

Y&Y single

$5.57

Cocktails

Specialty

$10.21

Well Cocktail ( Non HH)

$6.50

Well DOUBLE Cocktail (Non HH)

$9.75

Irish Coffee

$7.42

Manhattan

$8.36

Margarita

$8.36

Martini

$8.36

Mimosa

$8.36

Mint Julep

$8.36

Mojito

$8.36

Moscow Mule

$8.36

Old Fashioned

$8.36

Open cocktail

Sazerac

$8.36

Screwdriver

$8.36

Sea Breeze

$8.36

Sidecar

$8.36

Tequila Sunrise

$8.36

Tom Collins

$8.36

Whiskey Smash

$8.36

Whiskey Sour

$8.36

White Russian

$8.36

Jell-o Shots

$2.78

Slushee Refill

$11.13

Slushee

$12.07

Draft Beer

$7 Beer: Lager, Kolsch, Blonde

$6.50

$8 Beer: IPA

$7.42

Liquor

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.50+

Kahlua

$6.50+

Aperol

$7.42+

Campari

$6.50+

Frangelico

$7.42+

Grand Marnier

$7.42+

St. Germain

$7.42+

Jager

$7.42+

Y&Y Sunday Gin (Well)

$6.50+

Y&Y London Dry Gin (Well)

$6.50+

Tanqueray Gin

$7.42+

Cruzan Rum (Well)

$6.50+

Gosling's Black Strap

$7.42+

Captain Morgan

$7.42+

Malahat

$7.42+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.42+

Dewar's Blended Scotch

$7.42+

Makers Mark Bourbon

$9.28+

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$9.32+

Rancho Alegre (Well)

$6.50+

El Jimador Reposado

$7.42+

Real de la Valle Reposado

$7.42+

Teremana Blanco

$7.42+

Teremana Reposado

$8.36+

Teremana Anejo

$9.28+

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.28+

Clase Azul

$25.99

Galan Cristalino

$9.28+

Galan Repo

$8.36+

Divino Maguey Mezcal

$8.36+

Bartons Vodka (Well)

$6.50+

Absolut Vodka

$7.42+

Y&Y Vodka

$6.50+

Ketel One Vodka

$7.42+

Tito's Vodka

$7.42+

Y&Y Citrus Vodka

$6.50+

Hangar 1

$7.42+

Hangar 1 Mandarin

$7.42+

Evan Williams Whiskey (Well)

$6.50+

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

$7.42+

Henebery Rye Whiskey

$7.42+

Jack Daniel's Whiskey

$7.42+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.42+

Seagrams 7 Whiskey

$7.42+

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.42+

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$1.86

Cold Brew Canned Coffee

$4.64

Fountain Drink

$1.86

Gatorade

$2.78

Iced Tea

$1.86

Juice BOX

$1.40

Juice/Lemonade

$2.78

Local Roots NA Kombucha

$5.57

Soda Can

$1.86

Red Bull

$3.71

Water Bottle

$1.86

Wine

Parducci (House)

$7.42+

Serial Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.13+

Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$8.36+

Sipwell Genache (Can)

$10.21

Cork Fee

$10.00

Callaway Chardonnay

$7.42+

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$10.21+

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.36+

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can)

$7.42

Sofia Blanc (Can)

$7.42

Band of Roses Rosé

$8.36+

Bold Leaf Bubbly

$8.36

Rose All Day (Can)

$7.42

Domaine St. Michelle Brut

$6.50+

Suntide Mimosa (Can)

$7.42

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Cheeseburger + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Grilled Cheese + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Hot Dog + Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Quesadilla (Kids)

$7.00

Happy Hour

HH Beer

$5.57

HH Beer Premium

$6.50

HH Well Coktail

$5.57

Well Cocktail Double

$8.36

HH Bloody

$5.57

HH Mimosa

$5.57

HH Wine

$6.50

HH SUN Champ Bottle

$13.93

HH Shorty

$4.64

HH Grenache Can

$9.28

HH Sofia Blanc Can

$6.50

HH Rose all day can

$6.50

HH Underwood can

$6.50

Breakfast

Burrito, Classic

$11.00

Sandwich, Classic

$11.00

California Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

The Loma Club Breakfast

$10.00

hashbrowns

$2.50

Side of meat

$3.00

Side of toast

$1.50

Single egg

$1.00

Margaret n Peggy Special

$12.00

Margaret

$6.00

Margaret or Peggy

$6.00

Golf Course

Public

$18.00

Military

$16.00

Senior

$16.00

Junior

$16.00

Student

$16.00

Member Rounds

$10.00

Replay

$9.00

SCGA

$3.00

Industry

$15.00

Twilight Rate

$12.00

Club rental

$5.00

Pull Cart Rental

$5.00

$12 Hot Deal

$12.00

$8 Hot Deal

$8.00

Tappers 18 adult group

$75.00

Tappers 18 Family

$67.50

Tappers 18 Adult Weekend

$21.00

Tappers 18 Kids Weekend

$18.00

Tappers 18 Adult (OFF PEAK)

$18.00

Tappers 18 Kids (OFF PEAK)

$15.00

Tappers 9 Adult group

$50.00

Tappers 9 Family

$45.00

Tappers 9 Adult weekend

$14.00

Tappers 9 Kid weekend

$12.00

Tappers 9 Adult (OFF PEAK)

$12.00

Tappers 9 Kids (OFF PEAK)

$10.00

Scrubs

$60.00

Tappers XMAS Special

$20.00

TGA

$8.00

Mini's and Mimosa's

$24.00

Mini's and Mimosa's (kids)

$18.00

Merchandise

Individual ball

$2.00

Logo Ball

$3.00

Titleist Trufeel Sleeve

$6.00

Titleist Trufeel Dozen

$24.00

Titleist Pro V Sleeve

$13.00

Titleist Pro V Dozen

$52.00

Taylor Made Distance Sleeve

$6.00

Taylor Made Distance Dozen

$24.00

Taylor Made TP 5 Sleeve

$13.00

Taylor Made TP 5 Dozen

$52.00

Glow Balls

$10.00

Breakfast Ball

$4.00

Ball Snatcher

$9.00

Club Brush

$6.00

Ball Markers

$5.00

Divot Tools

$5.00

Loma Koozie

$4.00

Hat Clips

$5.00

Loma Gloves

$20.00

TaylorMade Glove

$15.00

Loma Hat

$27.00

Loma Visor

$25.00

Loma Hoodie

$45.00

Loma Pebble Beach Polo

$42.00

Loma Shirt

$22.00

Loma Tees

$2.00

Loma Towels

$20.00

Martini Tee 3-pk

$5.00

Martini Tee Single

$2.00

Sunday Golf Bag

$79.00

Sunday Golf Bag - Loma

$119.00

Sunday Towels

$30.00

Sunscreen

$4.00

Mini Sharpie

$2.50

Hand Warmers

$2.00

Plastic Tees

$6.00

Loma Tumbler

$35.00

Loma Tumbler (Employee)

$30.00

Loma Cooler

$12.00

Loma Pocket Tee

$25.00

Loma Kids Shirt

$18.00

Memberships

Mens/Ladies Club Only Membership

$50.00

Open Membership

Scratch Membership

$1,350.00

Social Membership

$250.00

Swinger Membership

$900.00

Drinks

Y&Y Bucket (5 for $22)

$22.00

Jello-shot (2 for $3)

$3.00

Sparkling Wine Bottle

$10.00

Draft Beer

$5.57

Draft Beer Premium

$6.50

Well Cocktail

$5.57

Food

Chili

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Clubhouse Snack Board_SB

$10.00

French Onion Dip_SB

$7.00

Hand-Cut Fries_SB

$5.00

Pimento Cheese Poppers_SB

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla_SB

$8.00

House Tenders_SB

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2960 Truxtun Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery
The Loma Club image
The Loma Club image
The Loma Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
La Puerta - Mission Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4020 Goldfinch St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Not Not Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
550 W Date St Suite B San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barrio Star
orange star4.2 • 3,900
2706 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Puesto at the Headquarters
orange starNo Reviews
789 W Harbor DR STE 155 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Cocina 35
orange star4.6 • 4,278
1435 6th ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston