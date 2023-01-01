The Lone Buffalo 812 La Salle Street
812 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350
Main Menu
Starters
Fresh Artisanal Bread
Oven fresh with roasted garlic and herb butter and pineapple coconut honey butter
Bavarian Pretzel
Two pretzels, with choice of salted, plain, or ‘Everything’. Served with Obatzda cheese and whole grain mustard.
Drunken Wings
Crispy, beer-brined chicken wings, with a choice of Buffalo, Dry Rub or Brewmaster BBQ sauce.
Mozza-Bella
1/2 lb. panko and parmesan breaded fried fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, basil, slow roasted tomatoes, and parmesan crisps.
"Bone-less" Cauliflower Florets
Fresh cauliflower florets, buttermilk-brined, hand-breaded, jalapeño slaw, and spicy honey.
Summer Hummus
Lemon thyme hummus with olive tapenade. Served with red bell peppers, cucumbers, celery, carrots, and grilled artisanal flatbread.
Brewpub Nachos
IPA braised pork shoulder, Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled peppers, lime crema, sharp cheddar, and crispy fried onions.
Tuna Poke
Ahi tuna, with shaved jalapeño, sriracha, mango, cucumber, avocado, and wonton chips. (contains raw fish)
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Bursting with Obatzda cheese, served over street corn “elote” and finished with spicy honey.
Stuffed Shrooms
Jumbo mushrooms, roasted tomato, garlic spinach, Obatzda cheese, parmesan cream sauce, and a balsamic reduction.
Tropical Coconut Shrimp
Panko and coconut breaded fried shrimp, pineapple salsa, sweet coconut cream, spicy chili sauce, and charred lemon.
Salads, Soup, + Chili
Bison Chili Cup
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.
Bison Chili Bowl
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.
Featured Soup Cup
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.
Featured Soup Bowl
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.
Ancient Grains
Nine-grain blend, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette.
Beer Can Chicken
Lager brined grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumber, orzo pasta, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, radish, and honey-mustard vinaigrette
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, romaine, sliced avocado, red onion, corn, tomato, and tortilla strips, tossed in house honey-lime vinaigrette.
Grilled Watermelon & Cucumber
Grilled watermelon and cucumber slices with tajin, feta, lime, mint, microgreens, tomato medley, and balsamic reduction.
Flatbread Pizzas
Margherita
House pesto, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses.
Spicy Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house pickled jalapeño and bell peppers, mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with spicy honey drizzle.
Chicken Parmesan Flatbread
Parmesan panko breaded chicken, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, parmesan crisps, shaved Pecorino Romano, pesto, and fresh basil.
Burgers and Handhelds
The TRBC
Aged cheddar, romaine, house pickles, frittes aioli, sliced tomato, and red onion.
The BBQ Brewmaster
Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, dill pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions.
Cease & Desist
House-made patty, half and half ground beef and bacon, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato, and arugula.
Char Crusted Fish Tacos
Hickory char crusted Icelandic cod, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, and corn tortilla chips
Brewmaster BBQ Pulled Pork
Bourbon Cherry BBQ, Jalapeño coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun.
Chipotle Cheese Steak Panini
Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper jack, bell peppers, mushrooms and chipotle aioli on garlic herb sourdough bread.
Halfway to Nashville
Crispy chicken breast, dry rub seasoning, Carolina BBQ, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, house-made pickles, frittes aioli, brioche bun.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Panko parmesan breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, on a french roll.
French Dip
Slow roasted and hand carved prime rib, horseradish crema, pepperjack, au jus, on a french roll.
Entrees
Chicken Schnitzel
White cheddar mashed potatoes, lemon and caper beurre blanc sauce, and dill pickles.
Lager Brined Al Pastor Pork Chop
2 Lager brined pork chops with al pastor rub, street corn, pineapple salsa, and tajin tortilla strips.
Parmesan Cod
Parmesan crusted cod, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, lemon beurre blanc sauce, and charred lemon.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Icelandic cod, Devil’s Paint Box IPA batter, jalapeño coleslaw, caper remoulade, and house-seasoned fries.
Glazed Salmon
Canadian Atlantic Salmon, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, and soy ginger glaze.
Filet Mignon
7oz.* filet, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.
Ribeye
16oz.* ribeye, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.
Prime Rib
Rubbed with our char crust, fresh garlic and herbs, cracked black pepper, and slow roasted. Served with horseradish and white cheddar mashed potatoes, natural au jus, and horseradish crema.
Gemelli Alla Vodka
Slow roasted tomatoes, asparagus, parmesan crisp, red onion, Italian sausage, gemelli pasta, and vodka sauce.
Sides
Desserts
Colossal Chocolate Cake
Four decadent layers of Belgian chocolate chunk cake layered and covered in fudge buttercream and coated chocolate curls. Perfect for sharing...OR not!
Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake
The original cheesecake covered in fresh glazed strawberries
Cookie Skillet
Homemade cookie in a skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Seasonal Dessert
Ask your server for this month’s choice
Chef Features
Spanish Summer Bruschetta
Indulge in the flavors of Spain with our delightful Spanish-inspired Summer bruschetta. Each bite of our Spanish Summer bruschetta is a balance of Mediterranean flavors, combining the sweetness of cherry tomatoes, the creaminess of lemon whipped ricotta, and the earthiness of fresh basil, served over a baguette. It' a perfect appetizer or a light, refreshing snack that captures the essence of Summer.
Chef Jordan's Elote
Indulge in the flavors of nostalgia and sunny memories with our Grilled Ear of Corn with Spicy Mayo, Cotija Cheese, and Tajin. Our Elote is a beloved street food classic, elevated with Chef Joran's inspired twist.
The Cubano
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, dill pickle, Cuban mustard, pan cubano.
Spicy Braised Pork Over Rice Noodles
This is a mouthwatering dish that combines tender pork braised in a citrusy salsa macha with flavorful rice noodles. This tantalizing fusion of flavors is garnished with fresh cilantro and roasted peanuts, adding a delightful crunch to each bite.
Grilled Octopus Delight
Grilled octopus with roasted potatoes is a sensational dish that showcases the delicate and soke flavors of tender octopus, perfectly paired with roasted potatoes, tangy nduja vinaigrette, sous vide tentacles, and a refreshing seaweed salad.
Skillet Bacon Mac & Cheese
Gemelli past and chopped bacon in our creamy four cheese sauce with parmesan crust.
Chicken Parm
Local Featured Cocktails
Kid's Menu
Oktoberfest
The Best of the Wurst
Indulge in “The Best of the Wurst” sausage board – a delightful homage to Oktoberfest! Experience the essence of the festival with a selection of beer brats, curry brats, kielbasa, sauerkraut, pretzel bites, Obatza cheese, and a medley of mustards. Complete the journey with a touch of dill pickles for the perfect savory adventure.
3 Brat Sliders
Introducing our trio of Brat Sliders – a symphony of flavors in every bite! Enjoy three sliders crafted from a blend of ground beef and pork brats, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, Oktoberfest Märzen brined onions, and a kick of spicy aioli, all nestled within a soft brioche bun. Paired perfectly with a side of truffle fries, this is a slider experience that embodies both indulgence and satisfaction.
Chicken Schnitzel
Tender, thinly pounded chicken breast, delicately breaded and fried to golden perfection. Paired with creamy white cheddar mashed potatoes, drizzled with a zesty lemon beurre blanc sauce, and garnished with capers and dill pickles. A harmonious blend of flavors and textures that’s sure to delight
Beef Medallions with Spatzle
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of two succulent beef tenderloin medallions served atop a bed of sautéed spätzle. Enhanced with the rich sweetness of caramelized Oktoberfest Märzen onions and accompanied by a luscious beef jus, this dish is a harmonious blend of premium ingredients that promises a truly unforgettable dining experience
Homemade Apple Strudel
Savor our Apple Strudel that is made in-house! Cinnamon apples encased in flaky pastry, adorned with bourbon caramel, vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and a delicate vanilla tuile.
Bar
N/A Beverages
Ginger Beer
Aqua Pana 1/2 LTR
San Pelle 1/2 LTR
SF Red Bull
Red Bull
Tomato Juice
Pinapple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tap Water
Hot Tea
Decaf Coffee
Regular Coffee
Virgin Bloody Mary
Shirley Temple
Flavored Tea
Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea
Fresh Brewed UNSWT Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Ginger Ale
Orange Cream
Root Beer
Lemon Lime
Diet Cola
Cola
Natural Lemonade
Mojito Lemonade (Non-Alcoholic)
Draft Beer
108 DOUBLE STITCH
2 FOOLS HARD CIDER
BELGIAN WIT
BISONWEISSEN
BLACK FOREST
BLOOD ORANGE WIT
BLUEBERRY YUM
BREAKING BINES
CAMPFIRE FLANNEL
COSMIC APPLE PIE
DEVIL’S PAINT BOX
DOBROY NOCHI
EXAGGERATOR
FIGHT FELINE
FORTY1 EIGHTY8
GOLDEN SAMURAI
HONEST HAZE
HOSSACKS SPECIAL ALE
INTERCONTINENTAL PILS
KIT KUPFER
KIWI KOLSCH
LOS POLLOS HERMANOS
MALT SHOPPE
MUNICH HELLES
NITRO STOUT
OKTOBERFEST
PEACH VIBES
PEARANT TRAP
RASPBERRY VIBES
RIVER RAPTOR
SAISON DE MARQ
SHAMHOP
SIEUR DE LASALLE
SPRING TRAINING
SUBJECT TO CHANGE
SUNKISSED ALE
THE LAST MILE
TRANS PACIFIC
VALLEY OF GOLD
VANILLA LATTE DOBROY
VERMILLION RIVER
VIENNA LAGER
WINDY CITY
zz2 FOOLS RASPBERRY
zz7 ANNIV LAGER
zzANDROMEDA FOG
zzAQUATIC ASTRONAUT
zzBLOOD ORANGE LAGER
zzBREWED THIS WAY
zzFANCY FELINE
zzGOT THAT DRIP
zzJAM SESSION
zzMANGO YUM
zzMIDWEST EMO
zzMORNING TEA
zzNITRO MILD
zzPEACH KUPFER
zzPIRATE VS SAMURAI
zzRED RABBIT
zzSHAKE THE TREES
zzSTATE STREET SAISON
zzVECNAS CURSE
Banana YUM
Brunch Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol Apertivo, soda, LaMarca Prosecco, orange twist.
Bellini
Peach syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine.
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottomless Mimosa (Refill)
Espresso Martini
Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquor, and Demerara syrup.
Mimosa
Champagne and your choice of juice – orange, cranberry, grapefruit, and pomegranate
Moscow Mule
New Amsterdam Vodka, lime, and ginger beer.
Paloma
Gran Centanario Silver Tequila and fresh lime. Topped with Fresca and a Tajin and kosher salt rim.
The Lone Buffalo Blood Mary
Tito’s Vodka, Kit Kupfer Amber Ale, bloody mary mix, celery salt rim, and The Lone Buffalo garnish.
812 La Salle Street, Ottawa, IL 61350