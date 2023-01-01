Main Menu

Starters

Fresh Artisanal Bread

$7.00

Oven fresh with roasted garlic and herb butter and pineapple coconut honey butter

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Two pretzels, with choice of salted, plain, or ‘Everything’. Served with Obatzda cheese and whole grain mustard.

Drunken Wings

$14.00

Crispy, beer-brined chicken wings, with a choice of Buffalo, Dry Rub or Brewmaster BBQ sauce.

Mozza-Bella

$15.00

1/2 lb. panko and parmesan breaded fried fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, basil, slow roasted tomatoes, and parmesan crisps.

"Bone-less" Cauliflower Florets

$16.00

Fresh cauliflower florets, buttermilk-brined, hand-breaded, jalapeño slaw, and spicy honey.

Summer Hummus

$12.00

Lemon thyme hummus with olive tapenade. Served with red bell peppers, cucumbers, celery, carrots, and grilled artisanal flatbread.

Brewpub Nachos

$17.00

IPA braised pork shoulder, Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled peppers, lime crema, sharp cheddar, and crispy fried onions.

Tuna Poke

$21.00

Ahi tuna, with shaved jalapeño, sriracha, mango, cucumber, avocado, and wonton chips. (contains raw fish)

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$16.00

Bursting with Obatzda cheese, served over street corn “elote” and finished with spicy honey.

Stuffed Shrooms

$14.00

Jumbo mushrooms, roasted tomato, garlic spinach, Obatzda cheese, parmesan cream sauce, and a balsamic reduction.

Tropical Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Panko and coconut breaded fried shrimp, pineapple salsa, sweet coconut cream, spicy chili sauce, and charred lemon.

Salads, Soup, + Chili

Bison Chili Cup

$6.00

Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.

Bison Chili Bowl

$9.00

Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.

Featured Soup Cup

$5.50

Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.

Featured Soup Bowl

$7.50

Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.

Ancient Grains

$16.00

Nine-grain blend, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette.

Beer Can Chicken

$20.00

Lager brined grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumber, orzo pasta, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, radish, and honey-mustard vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Grilled shrimp, romaine, sliced avocado, red onion, corn, tomato, and tortilla strips, tossed in house honey-lime vinaigrette.

Grilled Watermelon & Cucumber

$14.00

Grilled watermelon and cucumber slices with tajin, feta, lime, mint, microgreens, tomato medley, and balsamic reduction.

Flatbread Pizzas

Margherita

$14.00

House pesto, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses.

Spicy Pepperoni

$15.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house pickled jalapeño and bell peppers, mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with spicy honey drizzle.

Chicken Parmesan Flatbread

$15.00

Parmesan panko breaded chicken, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, parmesan crisps, shaved Pecorino Romano, pesto, and fresh basil.

Burgers and Handhelds

The TRBC

$17.00

Aged cheddar, romaine, house pickles, frittes aioli, sliced tomato, and red onion.

The BBQ Brewmaster

$19.00

Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, dill pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions.

Cease & Desist

$19.00

House-made patty, half and half ground beef and bacon, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato, and arugula.

Char Crusted Fish Tacos

$18.00

Hickory char crusted Icelandic cod, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, and corn tortilla chips

Brewmaster BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Bourbon Cherry BBQ, Jalapeño coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun.

Chipotle Cheese Steak Panini

$19.00

Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper jack, bell peppers, mushrooms and chipotle aioli on garlic herb sourdough bread.

Halfway to Nashville

$17.00

Crispy chicken breast, dry rub seasoning, Carolina BBQ, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, house-made pickles, frittes aioli, brioche bun.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$17.00

Panko parmesan breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, on a french roll.

French Dip

$20.00

Slow roasted and hand carved prime rib, horseradish crema, pepperjack, au jus, on a french roll.

Entrees

Chicken Schnitzel

$26.00

White cheddar mashed potatoes, lemon and caper beurre blanc sauce, and dill pickles.

Lager Brined Al Pastor Pork Chop

$28.00

2 Lager brined pork chops with al pastor rub, street corn, pineapple salsa, and tajin tortilla strips.

Parmesan Cod

$28.00

Parmesan crusted cod, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, lemon beurre blanc sauce, and charred lemon.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$20.00

Icelandic cod, Devil’s Paint Box IPA batter, jalapeño coleslaw, caper remoulade, and house-seasoned fries.

Glazed Salmon

$34.00

Canadian Atlantic Salmon, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, and soy ginger glaze.

Filet Mignon

$47.00

7oz.* filet, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.

Ribeye

$49.00

16oz.* ribeye, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.

Prime Rib

$38.00Out of stock

Rubbed with our char crust, fresh garlic and herbs, cracked black pepper, and slow roasted. Served with horseradish and white cheddar mashed potatoes, natural au jus, and horseradish crema.

Gemelli Alla Vodka

$19.00

Slow roasted tomatoes, asparagus, parmesan crisp, red onion, Italian sausage, gemelli pasta, and vodka sauce.

Sides

Street Corn

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Asparagus with Lemon Beurre Blanc Sauce

$6.00

Truffle Frittes

$6.00

Toasted Ancient Grains

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Colossal Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Four decadent layers of Belgian chocolate chunk cake layered and covered in fudge buttercream and coated chocolate curls. Perfect for sharing...OR not!

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

The original cheesecake covered in fresh glazed strawberries

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Homemade cookie in a skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Seasonal Dessert

$12.00

Ask your server for this month’s choice

Chef Features

Spanish Summer Bruschetta

$15.00

Indulge in the flavors of Spain with our delightful Spanish-inspired Summer bruschetta. Each bite of our Spanish Summer bruschetta is a balance of Mediterranean flavors, combining the sweetness of cherry tomatoes, the creaminess of lemon whipped ricotta, and the earthiness of fresh basil, served over a baguette. It' a perfect appetizer or a light, refreshing snack that captures the essence of Summer.

Chef Jordan's Elote

$8.00

Indulge in the flavors of nostalgia and sunny memories with our Grilled Ear of Corn with Spicy Mayo, Cotija Cheese, and Tajin. Our Elote is a beloved street food classic, elevated with Chef Joran's inspired twist.

The Cubano

$18.00

Roasted pork shoulder, ham, dill pickle, Cuban mustard, pan cubano.

Spicy Braised Pork Over Rice Noodles

$20.00

This is a mouthwatering dish that combines tender pork braised in a citrusy salsa macha with flavorful rice noodles. This tantalizing fusion of flavors is garnished with fresh cilantro and roasted peanuts, adding a delightful crunch to each bite.

Grilled Octopus Delight

$18.00

Grilled octopus with roasted potatoes is a sensational dish that showcases the delicate and soke flavors of tender octopus, perfectly paired with roasted potatoes, tangy nduja vinaigrette, sous vide tentacles, and a refreshing seaweed salad.

Skillet Bacon Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Gemelli past and chopped bacon in our creamy four cheese sauce with parmesan crust.

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Local Featured Cocktails

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Union Mezcal, fresh watermelon, jalapeno simple syrup, fresh lime, topped with Fresca and a spicy rim.

Cucumber Mint Refresher

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, fresh cucumber and lime, and mint.

Kid's Menu

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Fish Stix

$8.00

Hamburger Sliders

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Cookie Sundae

$4.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Oktoberfest

The Best of the Wurst

$19.00

Indulge in “The Best of the Wurst” sausage board – a delightful homage to Oktoberfest! Experience the essence of the festival with a selection of beer brats, curry brats, kielbasa, sauerkraut, pretzel bites, Obatza cheese, and a medley of mustards. Complete the journey with a touch of dill pickles for the perfect savory adventure.

3 Brat Sliders

$16.00

Introducing our trio of Brat Sliders – a symphony of flavors in every bite! Enjoy three sliders crafted from a blend of ground beef and pork brats, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, Oktoberfest Märzen brined onions, and a kick of spicy aioli, all nestled within a soft brioche bun. Paired perfectly with a side of truffle fries, this is a slider experience that embodies both indulgence and satisfaction.

Chicken Schnitzel

$26.00

Tender, thinly pounded chicken breast, delicately breaded and fried to golden perfection. Paired with creamy white cheddar mashed potatoes, drizzled with a zesty lemon beurre blanc sauce, and garnished with capers and dill pickles. A harmonious blend of flavors and textures that’s sure to delight

Beef Medallions with Spatzle

$30.00

Indulge in the exquisite flavors of two succulent beef tenderloin medallions served atop a bed of sautéed spätzle. Enhanced with the rich sweetness of caramelized Oktoberfest Märzen onions and accompanied by a luscious beef jus, this dish is a harmonious blend of premium ingredients that promises a truly unforgettable dining experience

Homemade Apple Strudel

$12.00

Savor our Apple Strudel that is made in-house! Cinnamon apples encased in flaky pastry, adorned with bourbon caramel, vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and a delicate vanilla tuile.

Bar

N/A Beverages

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Aqua Pana 1/2 LTR

$4.00

San Pelle 1/2 LTR

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pinapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tap Water

Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Flavored Tea

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fresh Brewed UNSWT Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Cream

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Natural Lemonade

$3.00

Mojito Lemonade (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.00

Draft Beer

108 DOUBLE STITCH

$3.00+

2 FOOLS HARD CIDER

$6.00+

BELGIAN WIT

$4.00+

BISONWEISSEN

$4.00+

BLACK FOREST

$4.00+

BLOOD ORANGE WIT

$6.00+

BLUEBERRY YUM

$4.00+

BREAKING BINES

$6.00+

CAMPFIRE FLANNEL

$4.00+

COSMIC APPLE PIE

$4.00+

DEVIL’S PAINT BOX

$4.00+

DOBROY NOCHI

$6.00+

EXAGGERATOR

$6.00+

FIGHT FELINE

$4.00+

FORTY1 EIGHTY8

$4.00+

GOLDEN SAMURAI

$4.00+

HONEST HAZE

$4.00+

HOSSACKS SPECIAL ALE

$4.00+

INTERCONTINENTAL PILS

$3.00+

KIT KUPFER

$3.00+

KIWI KOLSCH

$3.00+

LOS POLLOS HERMANOS

$3.00+

MALT SHOPPE

$5.00+

MUNICH HELLES

$4.00+

NITRO STOUT

$4.00+

OKTOBERFEST

$4.00+

PEACH VIBES

$4.00+

PEARANT TRAP

$6.00+

RASPBERRY VIBES

$6.00+

RIVER RAPTOR

$4.00+

SAISON DE MARQ

$4.00+

SHAMHOP

$4.00+

SIEUR DE LASALLE

$3.00+

SPRING TRAINING

$6.00+

SUBJECT TO CHANGE

$4.00+

SUNKISSED ALE

$3.00+

THE LAST MILE

$6.00+

TRANS PACIFIC

$4.00+

VALLEY OF GOLD

$3.00+

VANILLA LATTE DOBROY

$0.00+

VERMILLION RIVER

$4.00+

VIENNA LAGER

$4.00+

WINDY CITY

$4.00+

zz2 FOOLS RASPBERRY

$6.00+

zz7 ANNIV LAGER

$6.00+

zzANDROMEDA FOG

$6.00+

zzAQUATIC ASTRONAUT

$4.00+

zzBLOOD ORANGE LAGER

$4.00+

zzBREWED THIS WAY

$6.00+

zzFANCY FELINE

$5.00+

zzGOT THAT DRIP

$3.00+

zzJAM SESSION

$6.00+

zzMANGO YUM

$4.00+

zzMIDWEST EMO

$7.00+

zzMORNING TEA

$6.00+

zzNITRO MILD

$5.00+

zzPEACH KUPFER

$6.00+

zzPIRATE VS SAMURAI

$5.00+

zzRED RABBIT

$6.00+

zzSHAKE THE TREES

$3.00+

zzSTATE STREET SAISON

$7.00

zzVECNAS CURSE

$4.00+

Banana YUM

$3.00+

Brunch Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aperol Apertivo, soda, LaMarca Prosecco, orange twist.

Bellini

$8.00

Peach syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine.

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquor, and Demerara syrup.

Mimosa

$8.00

Champagne and your choice of juice – orange, cranberry, grapefruit, and pomegranate

Moscow Mule

$10.00

New Amsterdam Vodka, lime, and ginger beer.

Paloma

$11.00

Gran Centanario Silver Tequila and fresh lime. Topped with Fresca and a Tajin and kosher salt rim.

The Lone Buffalo Blood Mary

$13.00

Tito’s Vodka, Kit Kupfer Amber Ale, bloody mary mix, celery salt rim, and The Lone Buffalo garnish.