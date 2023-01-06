- Home
The Loramie Brew Bank
17 North Main Street
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
9" Pizzas
9" The Vault
A cheese pizza, you choose the toppings.
9" The Mafia Meatza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Capicola, along with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Mix
9" The Southern Love
Carolina Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Ham with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
9" The Greenback
House Made White Sauce on our premier crust with Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach and House Shredded Extra Sharp White Cheddar
9" The Loan Shark
Also known as a Chicken Bacon Ranch.Roasted Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese with Ranch Sauce on our Premier Crust!
9" The Mobster Pizza
Salami, Capicola and Pepperoni with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Drizzled with Horseradish Sauce.
9" The Clyde Pizza
Corned Beef, a blend of Swiss, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses. Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing.
9" The John Dillinger Pizza
Black Forest Ham and Bacon with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
9" The Left Handed Signature Pizza
Roasted Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper, with a blend of Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses over Crema. Topped with Avocado and drizzled with Chipotle Aioli.
9" Taco Pizza
Taco Seasoned Sausage blended with our Chipotle Salsa, House Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tortilla Chips Drizzled with Crema.
9" Spindip Salmon Pizza
Based with our home made Spinach Artichoke Dip, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, and Salmon.
9" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
12" Pizzas
12'' The Vault
A cheese pizza, you choose the toppings.
12" The Mafia Meatza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Capicola, along with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Mix.
12" The Southern Love
Carolina Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Ham with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
12" The Greenback
House Made White Sauce on our premier crust with Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach and House Shredded Extra Sharp White Cheddar
12" The Loan Shark
Also known as a Chicken Bacon Ranch.Roasted Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese with Ranch Sauce on our Premier Crust!
12" The Mobster Pizza
Salami, Capicola and Pepperoni with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Drizzled with Horseradish Sauce.
12" The Clyde Pizza
Corned Beef, a blend of Swiss, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses. Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing.
12" The John Dillinger Pizza
Black Forest Ham and Bacon with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
12" The Left Handed Signature Pizza
Roasted Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper, with a blend of Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses over Crema. Topped with Avocado and drizzled with Chipotle Aioli.
12" Taco Pizza
Taco Seasoned Sausage blended with our Chipotle Salsa, House Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tortilla Chips Drizzled with Crema.
12" Spindip Salmon Pizza
Based with our home made Spinach Artichoke Dip, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, and Salmon.
12" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Pizzas
10" GF Vault
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Mafia Meatza
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Southern Love
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Greenback
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Loan Shark
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Mobster Pizza
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Clyde Pizza
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF John Dillinger Pizza
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Left Handed Signature Pizza
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Taco Pizza
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" GF Spindip Salmon Pizza
GF Cauliflower Crust!
10" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
GF Cauliflower Crust!
Appetizers
Buckeyes with Cheddar & Jalapeno Dip
These Bite Size Pretzel Bites look just like a Buckeye! Comes with cheddar/Jalapeño dip.
Batter Baked Mac & Cheese
Elbow Macaroni in a Blend of Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, White Cheddar, Parmesan, Romano and Fontina Cheeses. Served with Tomato/Horseradish Sauce
Corn Queso Medley
A delicious mix of White Queso, Fire Grilled Corn and Peppers. Served with Tortilla Chips. It's a creamy concoction with a little heat. Substitute Pencil Fries or Kettle Chips.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House Made, Creamy Delicious Spinach Artichoke Dip served with Tortilla Chips
Pencil Fries
Skinny French Fries. Crisp on the outside and light fluffy potato goodness on the inside
Mini Pretzels & Cheese Dip
Hard Pretzels served with our homemade Beer Cheese.
Chips & Chipotle Salsa
Tortilla Chips served with Chipotle Salsa.
Loaded Nacho with Pork
Topped with Nacho Cheese, Smoked Pork, Jalapenõs, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Sour Cream
Loaded Nacho with Chicken
Topped with Nacho Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Sour Cream.
Chicken Quesadilia
Soups
Salads
Jules Salad
A blend of Spring Mix, Iceberg and Spinach, topped with Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, and Cherry Tomatoes. Covered in shavings of White Cheddar Cheese! Served with our Brew Bank House Dressing.
The Hold Up Salad
A blend of Spring Mix and Iceberg Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber and Parmesan Cheese! Served with our Brew Bank House Dressing.
Taco Salad
A blend of Spring Mix, Iceberg, topped with Tomatoes, Onions, White Cheddar, Taco Meat, Crushed Tortilla Chips, and a side of Ranch Dressing
Side Salad
A blend of Spring Mix, Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber and Red Onion with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
Sandwiches
The Mobster
Salami, Black Forest Ham & Capicola, Lettuce and Tomato. All drowning in mozzarella cheese with horseradish sauce on a hot hoagie bun.
The Clyde
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island make this the perfect combo. Served on Toasted Marbled Rye.
The John Dillinger
Smoked Ham carved off the bone with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Aged Swiss melted on Sourdough.
The Left Handed Signature
Hey Lefty’s Listen Up.. This one’s for You!Roasted Chicken (with a little spice), Avocado, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Red Pepper with Chipotle Aioli on Sourdough.
The Big Cheese
Baked Cheese Sandwich unlike any around! A thick slice of Sharp White Cheddar Cheese Melted to Ooey Gooey perfection on Texas Toast.
Kids
Beverages
Orange Juice
Lemonade
Black Cherry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Iced Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sprite
Root Beer
Cranberry Juice
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Water
Black Cherry Ice Tea
Raspberry Icetea
Strawberry Ice Tea
Coffees/Cold Brew/ Chai Tea
Hats
Loramie Beer Sign
Pint Koozies
Stickers
Shirts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Pressed Coffee House, Fresh Local Craft Beer & Brew House, Live Local Music Venue.
17 North Main Street, Fort Loramie, OH 45845