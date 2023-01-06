Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Loramie Brew Bank

review star

No reviews yet

17 North Main Street

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Order Again

Popular Items

Batter Baked Mac & Cheese
The Left Handed Signature
12'' The Vault

DRFT BEER

PINT

PINT

$5.50
5OZ

5OZ

$2.50
FLIGHT

FLIGHT

$10.00
GROWLER

GROWLER

$15.00

HOWLER

$11.00
PREMIUM GROWLER

PREMIUM GROWLER

$20.00

PREMIUM HOWLER

$16.00

PREMIUM PINT

$7.00

Premium 5oz

$3.50

BEER TOKEN

BEER TOKEN

$5.50

9" Pizzas

9" The Vault

9" The Vault

$6.99

A cheese pizza, you choose the toppings.

9" The Mafia Meatza

9" The Mafia Meatza

$10.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Capicola, along with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Mix

9" The Southern Love

9" The Southern Love

$10.99

Carolina Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Ham with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

9" The Greenback

9" The Greenback

$10.99

House Made White Sauce on our premier crust with Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach and House Shredded Extra Sharp White Cheddar

9" The Loan Shark

9" The Loan Shark

$10.99

Also known as a Chicken Bacon Ranch.Roasted Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese with Ranch Sauce on our Premier Crust!

9" The Mobster Pizza

9" The Mobster Pizza

$10.99

Salami, Capicola and Pepperoni with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Drizzled with Horseradish Sauce.

9" The Clyde Pizza

9" The Clyde Pizza

$10.99

Corned Beef, a blend of Swiss, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses. Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing.

9" The John Dillinger Pizza

9" The John Dillinger Pizza

$10.99

Black Forest Ham and Bacon with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

9" The Left Handed Signature Pizza

9" The Left Handed Signature Pizza

$10.99

Roasted Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper, with a blend of Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses over Crema. Topped with Avocado and drizzled with Chipotle Aioli.

9" Taco Pizza

9" Taco Pizza

$10.99

Taco Seasoned Sausage blended with our Chipotle Salsa, House Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tortilla Chips Drizzled with Crema.

9" Spindip Salmon Pizza

9" Spindip Salmon Pizza

$10.99

Based with our home made Spinach Artichoke Dip, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, and Salmon.

9" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$10.99

12" Pizzas

12'' The Vault

12'' The Vault

$11.99

A cheese pizza, you choose the toppings.

12" The Mafia Meatza

12" The Mafia Meatza

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Capicola, along with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Mix.

12" The Southern Love

12" The Southern Love

$15.99

Carolina Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Ham with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

12" The Greenback

12" The Greenback

$15.99

House Made White Sauce on our premier crust with Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach and House Shredded Extra Sharp White Cheddar

12" The Loan Shark

12" The Loan Shark

$15.99

Also known as a Chicken Bacon Ranch.Roasted Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese with Ranch Sauce on our Premier Crust!

12" The Mobster Pizza

12" The Mobster Pizza

$15.99

Salami, Capicola and Pepperoni with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Drizzled with Horseradish Sauce.

12" The Clyde Pizza

12" The Clyde Pizza

$15.99

Corned Beef, a blend of Swiss, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses. Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing.

12" The John Dillinger Pizza

12" The John Dillinger Pizza

$15.99

Black Forest Ham and Bacon with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

12" The Left Handed Signature Pizza

12" The Left Handed Signature Pizza

$15.99

Roasted Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper, with a blend of Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses over Crema. Topped with Avocado and drizzled with Chipotle Aioli.

12" Taco Pizza

12" Taco Pizza

$15.99

Taco Seasoned Sausage blended with our Chipotle Salsa, House Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tortilla Chips Drizzled with Crema.

12" Spindip Salmon Pizza

12" Spindip Salmon Pizza

$15.99

Based with our home made Spinach Artichoke Dip, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, and Salmon.

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$15.99

10" GF Cauliflower Crust Pizzas

10" GF Vault

$12.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Mafia Meatza

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Southern Love

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Greenback

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Loan Shark

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Mobster Pizza

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Clyde Pizza

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF John Dillinger Pizza

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Left Handed Signature Pizza

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Taco Pizza

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" GF Spindip Salmon Pizza

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

10" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$16.00

GF Cauliflower Crust!

Appetizers

Buckeyes with Cheddar & Jalapeno Dip

Buckeyes with Cheddar & Jalapeno Dip

$9.99

These Bite Size Pretzel Bites look just like a Buckeye! Comes with cheddar/Jalapeño dip.

Batter Baked Mac & Cheese

Batter Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Elbow Macaroni in a Blend of Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, White Cheddar, Parmesan, Romano and Fontina Cheeses. Served with Tomato/Horseradish Sauce

Corn Queso Medley

Corn Queso Medley

$6.99

A delicious mix of White Queso, Fire Grilled Corn and Peppers. Served with Tortilla Chips. It's a creamy concoction with a little heat. Substitute Pencil Fries or Kettle Chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

House Made, Creamy Delicious Spinach Artichoke Dip served with Tortilla Chips

Pencil Fries

Pencil Fries

$4.99+

Skinny French Fries. Crisp on the outside and light fluffy potato goodness on the inside

Mini Pretzels & Cheese Dip

Mini Pretzels & Cheese Dip

$4.99

Hard Pretzels served with our homemade Beer Cheese.

Chips & Chipotle Salsa

Chips & Chipotle Salsa

$4.99

Tortilla Chips served with Chipotle Salsa.

Loaded Nacho with Pork

Loaded Nacho with Pork

$8.99

Topped with Nacho Cheese, Smoked Pork, Jalapenõs, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Sour Cream

Loaded Nacho with Chicken

Loaded Nacho with Chicken

$8.99

Topped with Nacho Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Sour Cream.

Chicken Quesadilia

$9.99

Soups

These distinguished soups feature unprecedented collaboration of specialty ingredients and ingenuity.

Red Pepper Smoked Gouda Bisque

$3.99+

Salads

Jules Salad

Jules Salad

$7.99

A blend of Spring Mix, Iceberg and Spinach, topped with Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, and Cherry Tomatoes. Covered in shavings of White Cheddar Cheese! Served with our Brew Bank House Dressing.

The Hold Up Salad

The Hold Up Salad

$6.99

A blend of Spring Mix and Iceberg Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber and Parmesan Cheese! Served with our Brew Bank House Dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

A blend of Spring Mix, Iceberg, topped with Tomatoes, Onions, White Cheddar, Taco Meat, Crushed Tortilla Chips, and a side of Ranch Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

A blend of Spring Mix, Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber and Red Onion with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

Sandwiches

Hey Lefty's Listen Up. This ones for you! Roasted Chicken(with a little spice), Avocado, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Red Pepper with Chipotle Aioli on Sour Dough.
The Mobster

The Mobster

$12.99

Salami, Black Forest Ham & Capicola, Lettuce and Tomato. All drowning in mozzarella cheese with horseradish sauce on a hot hoagie bun.

The Clyde

The Clyde

$10.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island make this the perfect combo. Served on Toasted Marbled Rye.

The John Dillinger

The John Dillinger

$10.99

Smoked Ham carved off the bone with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Aged Swiss melted on Sourdough.

The Left Handed Signature

The Left Handed Signature

$11.99

Hey Lefty’s Listen Up.. This one’s for You!Roasted Chicken (with a little spice), Avocado, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Red Pepper with Chipotle Aioli on Sourdough.

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$7.99

Baked Cheese Sandwich unlike any around! A thick slice of Sharp White Cheddar Cheese Melted to Ooey Gooey perfection on Texas Toast.

Kids

9" Cheese Pizza

$6.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Baked Cheese Sandwich unlike any around! A thick slice of Sharp White Cheddar Cheese Melted to Ooey Gooey perfection on Texas Toast. Served with Kettle Chips.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Mac and Cheese Served with Grilled Texas Toast.

Desserts

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$5.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cheesecake

$5.50

Sides

Side Sauce

$0.75

Open Food

LIQUOR

Liquor

Liquor

$4.00
Margarita

Margarita

$8.00
Margarita Flights

Margarita Flights

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$4.00

Beverages

Orange Juice

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Black Cherry Lemonade

$2.99
Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Tonic Water

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Water

Black Cherry Ice Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Icetea

$2.99

Strawberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffees/Cold Brew/ Chai Tea

Coffee

$1.49+

Decaf

$1.49+

Cold Brew

$2.09+

Chai Tea

$3.69+

Glassware

Growler

Growler

$6.50
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$3.99
Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$3.99
Growler Lid

Growler Lid

$0.50

Hats

Hats

Hats

$30.00

Loramie Beer Sign

Beer Sign

Beer Sign

$15.99

Pint Koozies

Pint Koozies

Pint Koozies

$5.00

Stickers

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

Shirts

Cowl Neck

Cowl Neck

$49.99
Gold T-Shirt

Gold T-Shirt

$19.99
Hoodie

Hoodie

$32.00

Long Sleeve

$29.99
Baseball Jersey

Baseball Jersey

$29.99
Patriotic T-Shirt

Patriotic T-Shirt

$24.99
Sweat Shirt

Sweat Shirt

$39.99
Tanks

Tanks

$21.99
Black and White T-Shirt

Black and White T-Shirt

$24.99
Zippered Sweatshirt

Zippered Sweatshirt

$49.99
Maron Raglans Hoodie

Maron Raglans Hoodie

$32.00

Wine

Cabernet Woodbridge

$5.50

Chardonnay Woodbridge

$5.50

Pino Grigio Woodbribge

$5.50

Rodeo Red Versailles

$5.50

Bottle

$20.00

GIFT CARD/ GIFT CERTIFICATE

$1 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$1.00

$5 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$5.00

$10 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10.00

$15 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$15.00

$20 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$20.00

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50.00

$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$100.00

BEER TOKEN

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Pressed Coffee House, Fresh Local Craft Beer & Brew House, Live Local Music Venue.

