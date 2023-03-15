Lost & Found Cocktail Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Lost and Found is a cozy neighborhood cocktail bar located in the Sunset District. Our goal is to provide our neighborhood with some of the best cocktails and food San Francisco has to offer, without the hustle and bustle of having to head downtown.
1439 Taraval Street, San Francisco, CA 94116
