Lost & Found Cocktail Bar

FOOD

L+F WINGS

L+F WINGS

$13.00

Sweet Soy Glaze, Five Spice, Garlic, Dried Red Chili, Scallions

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.00

House Vinaigrette (contains Fish Sauce), Shallots, Parmesan

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

Garlic, Parsley

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

Yuzu, Garlic, Scallions

GAMBAS

GAMBAS

$13.00

Gulf Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Calabrian Chili

WAGYU BURGER

WAGYU BURGER

$16.00

House Ground Wagyu, Cheddar Jack Mix, Garlic Aioli, Red Onion, Romaine Hearts, Brioche Bun

MAC AND CHEESE

MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00

Pancetta, Maitake Mushroom, Jack Cheddar, Fontina, Parmesan

HOUSE CAESAR SALAD

HOUSE CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

House Dressing, Spring Mix, Romaine Hearts, Red Cabbage, Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers

RISOTTO

RISOTTO

$16.00

Carnaroli, Maitake, Parmesan

GARLIC NOODLES

GARLIC NOODLES

$15.00

Fresh Egg Noodles, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs, House Vinaigrette

CHICKEN SLIDERS

CHICKEN SLIDERS

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Thigh, Five Spice, Pickles, Slaw, Brioche Bun

TOM YUM WINGS

TOM YUM WINGS

$13.00

LemonGrass, Garlic Shallot, Scallion, House Tom Yum Seasoning

TOM YUM MAC AND CHEESE

TOM YUM MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00

Maitake Mushroom, Jack Cheddar, Fontina, Parmesan Cheese

FRIES

FRIES

$7.00
BIRRIA TACO (3)

BIRRIA TACO (3)

$17.00

House Made Braised Beef, Dried Chili, House Special Mix, Onions, Cilantro, Homemade Habanero Salsa, Handmade Tortilla

BIRRIA BEEF NOODLE SOUP

BIRRIA BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$17.00

Fresh Egg Noodles, House Made Braised Beef, Dried Chilli, House Spice Mix, Homemade Habanero Salsa, Onions, Cilantro

TOTS

$12.00

House Made Braised Beef, Dried Chili, House Special Mix, Onions, Cilantro, Homemade Habanero Salsa, Handmade Tortilla

TRAYS

GARLIC NOODLE TRAY

GARLIC NOODLE TRAY

$60.00

Fresh Egg Noodles, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs, House Vinaigrette

MAC AND CHEESE TRAY

MAC AND CHEESE TRAY

$50.00

Pancetta, Maitake Mushroom, Jack Cheddar, Fontina, Parmesan

TOM YUM MAC AND CHEESE TRAY

TOM YUM MAC AND CHEESE TRAY

$50.00

Maitake Mushroom, Jack Cheddar, Fontina, Parmesan Cheese

TOM YUM WINGS TRAY

TOM YUM WINGS TRAY

$65.00

LemonGrass, Garlic Shallot, Scallion, House Tom Yum Seasoning

L+F WINGS TRAY

L+F WINGS TRAY

$65.00

Sweet Soy Glaze, Five Spice, Garlic, Dried Red Chili, Scallions

COCKTAILS

MISSION DOLORES

MISSION DOLORES

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco, Lime & Pineapple Juice, Pineapple Syrup, Cilantro, Birds Eye Chili

OCEAN BEACH MULE

$15.00

Vodka, Ginger Beer, Blue Curacao, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Lemon & Lime Juice

PARKSIDE PUNCH

PARKSIDE PUNCH

$15.00

Bacardi Cuatro, Ancho Reyes, Strawberry, Guava, Lemon, Orange, Li-Hing Powder

MISSION DOLORES 32oz

MISSION DOLORES 32oz

$56.00

Cazadores Blanco, Lime & Pineapple Juice, Pineapple Syrup, Cilantro, Birds Eye Chili

OCEAN BEACH MULE 32oz

OCEAN BEACH MULE 32oz

$56.00
PARKSIDE PUNCH 32oz

PARKSIDE PUNCH 32oz

$56.00

Bacardi Cuatro, Ancho Reyes, Strawberry, Guava, Lemon, Orange, Li-Hing Powder

BEER/SELTZERS

BUD LIGHT

$8.00

GUINNESS

$9.00

HEINEKIN

$8.00

LAGUNITAS

$8.00

SAPPORO

$8.00

STELLA

$8.00

WESTFALIA

$8.00

DOGFISH 90 IPA

$9.00

ANGRY ORCHARD CIDER

$8.00

WHITECLAW - RASPBERRY

$7.00

WHITECLAW - LIME

$7.00

WHITECLAW - GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

WHITECLAW - BLACK CHERRY

$7.00

NON-ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES

GOSLING GINGER BEER

$5.00

RED BULL

$5.00

LAGUNITAS REFRESHER

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Lost and Found is a cozy neighborhood cocktail bar located in the Sunset District. Our goal is to provide our neighborhood with some of the best cocktails and food San Francisco has to offer, without the hustle and bustle of having to head downtown.

Website

Location

1439 Taraval Street, San Francisco, CA 94116

Directions

