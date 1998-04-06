The Lost Fox

Restaurant info

Welcome to your neighborhood pub… We value seasonal ingredients and work with regional farms to create locally sourced shareable small plates with a hint of Virginia inspired fare. Enjoy a whiskey with a cigar at our outdoor terrace bar. Overlook One Loudoun’s downtown plaza with a signature cocktail on our patio or cozy up with a pint next to our stone hearth in the den. Above all, we are a place to gather with friends and hide away.

