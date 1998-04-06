Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

The Lost Fox

57 Reviews

$$$$

20374 Exchange St.

Ashburn, VA 20147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DESSERT

Apple Buckle

$10.00

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to your neighborhood pub… We value seasonal ingredients and work with regional farms to create locally sourced shareable small plates with a hint of Virginia inspired fare. Enjoy a whiskey with a cigar at our outdoor terrace bar. Overlook One Loudoun’s downtown plaza with a signature cocktail on our patio or cozy up with a pint next to our stone hearth in the den. Above all, we are a place to gather with friends and hide away.

Website

Location

20374 Exchange St., Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

Gallery
The Lost Fox image
The Lost Fox image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sullivan's Cove Ashburn, VA
orange starNo Reviews
44699 Brimfield Drive Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
La Prensa Tacos & Tapas - 21305 Windmill Parc Dr
orange star4.6 • 98
21305 Windmill Parc Dr Sterling, VA 20166
View restaurantnext
Cafesano - Dulles
orange starNo Reviews
21305 Windmill Parc Dr Dulles, VA 20166
View restaurantnext
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 136
20937 Ashburn Rd #125 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 107 Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashburn

The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Bungalow Alehouse - Ashburn
orange star4.3 • 283
44042 Pipeline Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
City Tap - Loudoun
orange star4.3 • 251
20376 Exchange St Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 136
20937 Ashburn Rd #125 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashburn
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston