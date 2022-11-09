Main picView gallery

The Lot 140 N. Prospect St.

140 N. Prospect St.

Granville, OH 43023

Appetizers

Cheddar/Sour Cream Tots

$4.00+

Crazy Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00+

Jalapeno Coins

$6.00

Lot-Chos

$10.00

Poutine

$12.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00+

Hot Dogs

Alpine Valley

$7.00

BYO Dog

$7.00

Fire on the Mountain

$7.00

Jerry's Fave

$7.00

Meatstick

$7.00

Riverbend

$7.00

The Greek

$7.00

Three Rivers

$7.00

Wrigley

$7.00

Burgers

Burlington

$8.00

BYO Burger

$8.00

Loose Lucy

$8.00

Pigpen

$8.00

Simple

$8.00

Sunshine Daydream

$8.00

US Blues

$8.00

Sides

Cheddar/Sour Cream Tots

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Corn

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Drumstick

$4.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Split Open and Melt

$6.00

Draft Beer

Craft Root Beer

$4.00

Flying Dog Vicious Hook

$6.50

Jackie O's Cellar Cuvee 10oz

$14.00

PBR

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Seek No Further Penny Lane 10oz

$8.00

The Lot Goldeneye

$6.50

The Lot/3T Power Corner

$7.25

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.50

Wolf's Ridge 614 Lager

$6.50

Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs

$6.50

Craft Cans

Athletic Golden

$5.00

Athletic Hazy

$5.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$7.00

CBC Bodhi

$6.00

CBC IPA

$6.00

Ciderboys Peach

$6.00

Fat H Goggle Fogger

$6.00

Fat H Head Hunter

$6.00

Happy Hour Cooler Craft

$32.00

Homestead Tannenbaum

$6.00

Jackie Chomolungma

$6.00

Jackie Mystic Mama

$6.00

Jackie O's Big Snail

$20.00

Jackie O's Black Maple

$20.00

Jackie O's Who Cooks For You

$6.00

Jackie Os Deck the Hills

$6.00

Masthead IPA

$8.50

Mom Water Karen

$6.00

Mom Water Nancy

$6.00

Rhinegeist Knowledge

$6.00

Rhinegeist Night Glow

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Urban Artifact Cran/Grape

$6.00

Urban Artifact Orange Cream

$6.00

Voodoo Lacto Cooler

$10.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Canned Beer Schwag

Blatz

$3.25

Bud Lt. Can

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Hamms

$3.25

Happy Hour Cooler

$16.00

Mich Ultra Can

$3.25

Miller High Life Can

$3.25

Miller Lt Can

$3.25

Modelo Can

$3.25

Pacifico Can

$3.25

Cocktails

Mexican Cousin

$12.00

Punch You In The Eye

$12.00

Tennessee Jed

$12.00

Coconuts and Cloroform

$12.00

Rye Rye Rocko

$12.00

Think of London

$12.00

Lemonwheel

$12.00

House Margarita

$12.00

House Old Fashioned

$12.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$11.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00+

Bulleit Rye

$8.00+

Chicken Cock

$15.00+

Crown

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Dewar's White

$7.00+

Four Roses

$7.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Joseph Magnus

$20.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$8.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Mitchers Bourbon

$10.00+

Woodford Bourbon

$9.00+

Woodford Double

$12.00+

Woodford Rye

$10.00+

Tequila

Camorena Silver

$6.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$27.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Primavera

$34.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00+

Espolon Blanco

$7.00+

Herradura Silver

$10.00+

Patron Anejo

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Skyy

$5.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Rum/Gin

Bacardi Anejo

$6.00+

Bacardi Silver

$5.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Watershed 4 Peel Gin

$8.00+

Cordials/Liquers

Aperol

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00+

Chambord

$8.00+

Cointreau

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jager

$7.00+

Patron Citronage

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Cherry Bomb

$10.00

Wine

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Cataclysm Cabernet

$9.00+

Charles Rose

$9.00+

Kenwood Sparkling

$9.00+

Spellbound Chardonnay

$9.00+

Zinfandelic

$9.00+

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Merch

Short Sleeve T

$25.00

Long Sleeve T

$32.00

Kid's T

$20.00

Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Champion Crew

$45.00

Trucker Hat

$23.00

Corduroy Hat

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 N. Prospect St., Granville, OH 43023

Directions

