Restaurant info

THE LOT isn't just a restaurant, bar, and café. We're a unique destination where culinary delights meet craft beverages and top-tier entertainment. Our menus are a tour of contemporary American cuisine, featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, with offerings from brunch and Happy Hour to dinner. Our patios, equipped with fire pits and heaters, offer a warm ambiance. Our theaters, state-of-the-art and equipped with reclining seats, let you enjoy the latest films while dining in. Drinks from a full bar are available for an enhanced cinematic experience. With standard reserved seating and closed caption devices, everyone is welcome. Enjoy $13 movie tickets every Wednesday. As the community's favorite for social activities, we host over 1000 events annually. From sunrise to sunset, THE LOT is a hub for food, film, and festivity, inviting you to join our community.