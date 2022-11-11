The Love of Grub 606 Van Houten Avenue
Popular Items
Breakfast Grub
Egg Platter
2 eggs any style served with house-made homefries & toast Add eggs +1.25/each Add meat +3.00
3 Egg Omelet
Choice of cheese & add-ins. Served with house-made homefries & toast. Add meat +$3.00 Add-ins ($0.75/each) Onions; Peppers; Mushrooms; Tomato; Spinach; Jalapenos
Egg Sandwich
Served on a round roll Egg & cheese $3.75 Meat, Egg, & Cheese $5.75
Egg & Cheese
Taylor Ham, Egg, & Cheese
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
Turkey Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Ham, Egg, & Cheese
Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg Sub
Served o a 6" sub roll
Breakfast Meat Sandwich
Served on a round roll Add Cheese +$1.25
Mustang
Taylor ham, bacon, house-made pork sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, & house-made homefries on a sub roll
Chicken and Waffles
Warm, fresh house-made waffle topped with a tender, buttermilk fried chicken thigh & a spicy maple syrup
Biscuits & Gravy
House-baked biscuits smothered with house-made pork sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash
Regular OR Spicy! Add eggs +$1.25/each
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado spread, tomato, grilled onions, sauteed spinach on wheat toast, topped with two sunny-side up eggs
Pancakes
3 fluffy, hot, house-made pancakes Add meat +$3.00
Gluten Free Pancakes
3 fluffy, hot, house-made pancakes
French Toast
2 warm, cinnamon-y Texas toast slices Add meat +3.00
Waffle
Fresh, hot, golden waffle Add meat +$3.00
Big Boy Breakfast
2 eggs any style, house-made homefries, toast, choice of breakfast meat, and choice of two pancakes OR one piece of French toast
Grits
Half Order Grits
Cheesy Grits
Half Order Cheesy Grits
Apple Fritters
6 pieces served with caramel
Corn Fritters
6 pieces served with syrup
CORNED BEEF BIG BOY
ST. PETER'S HAVEN
Breakfast Grub Sides
Home Fries
Side Meat
Bacon; Taylor Ham; Turkey Bacon; Ham; Pork Sausage
Eggs
Avocado Side
One Pancake
One Piece French Toast
Toast
White; Wheat; Rye English Muffin $1.75
Buttered Roll
Buttered English Muffin
Buttered Biscuit
Side Fruit
Small Fruit Cup
Large Fruit Cup
Large 100% Maple Syrup
Small 100% Maple Syrup
Lunch Grub
Cuban
House-made mojo pork, house-baked ham, Swiss, garlic dill pickles, mustard sauce on a pressed sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Cheesesteak
House-made steak with American cheese, mushrooms, onions & peppers on a sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken on a round roll with lettuce, tomato, onion Add cheese +$1.25 Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Chicken Parm Sub
Crispy chicken, marinara, & melty mozzarella on a 6" sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Eggplant Parm Sub
Crispy eggplant, marinara, & melty mozzarella on a 6" sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Chicken Tenders
House-breaded and cooked to order Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
BLT
A classic - bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on white toast Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Cold Cut Sandwhich
Choice of meat & cheese on a 6" sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of condiments Meats: Ham; Salami, Turkey, Roast Beef Cheeses: American; Swiss; Cheddar; Muenster; Provolone; Mozzarella Xtra meat +$2.00/each Xtra cheese +$1.00/each Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Grilled Cheese
Add bacon +$3.00 Add tomato +0.75 Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Cheesy Grits with Shrimp
Cheesy grits topped with house-made brown Cajun gravy with shrimp Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad, tomato & swiss on rye Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Wings (6)
Naked; Buffalo (mild, med, hot); Buffalo Garlic (mild, med, hot); BBQ; Garlic Parmesan; Sweet Thai Chili; Old Bay; Spicy Maple; Honey Lemon Pepper; Buffalo Horseradish (mild, med, hot) Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad
Lunch Grub Sides
Grub Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato Add chicken +$3.00 Add grilled shrimp +$6.50
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house-made Caesar, Croutons, Parmesan cheese Add chicken +$3.00 Add grilled shrimp +$6.50
Sweet Sensation Salad
Romaine, spinach, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, almonds, grilled chicken & house-made vinaigrette
Grubby Salad
Romaine, onion, peppers, tomato, almonds, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled chicken & balsamic vinaigrette
Side Salad
Grub Specialty Wraps
Semper Fi
Grilled OR crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese OR ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion on a white or wheat wrap
Friend of the Veggie
Vegetarian! Grilled OR crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, balsamic drizzle
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, house-made pesto
Club Wrap
House-baked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Beefy Wrap
House-baked roast beef, fresh mozzarella, horseradish sauce, grilled onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, house-made Caesar, Parmesan cheese
Specialty Burgers
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion Add cheese +$1.25 Additional Toppings +$0.75 Mushrooms; Grilled onions; Jalapenos
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion Additional Toppings +$0.75/each Mushrooms; Grilled onions; Jalapenos
Bacon Bleu Burger
Crispy bacon & crumbled bleu cheese
Moon Burger
Taylor ham, American, over-easy egg
Cowboy Burger
Cheddar, bacon, grilled mushrooms & onions, BBQ sauce
Chili Cheese Burger
House-made chili, onion, cheddar cheese
Pizza Burger
Marinara sauce & melty fresh mozzarella
Grubby Dragon Burger
Muenster cheese, grilled onions & jalapenos, pink sauce
Soups & Chili
Beverages
Tap Soda
Birch Beer; Root Beer; Orange; Cone Cola; Diet Cola; Black Cherry
Orange Juice - To Go Container
Coffee/Tea - Dine In
Coffee/Tea - Take Out
Iced Tea / Iced Coffee
Bottled Soda
Sprite; Coke; Diet Coke; Ginger Ale; Dr. Pepper
Bottled Water
Snapple Bottle
Peach; Diet Peach; Lemon; Diet Lemon; Raspberry; Diet Raspberry
Gatorade
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Large Juice
Apple; Orange; Cranberry; Tomato
Small Juice
Apple; Orange; Cranberry; Tomato
Hot Chocolate
Club Soda
Herbal Tea
KIDS Milk
KIDS Chocolate Milk
Dessert
Ice Cream
Chocolate or Vanilla with whipped cream Additional toppings (prices vary) Chocolate Syrup; Walnuts; Almonds; Caramel; Chocolate Chips
Mini Key Lime Pie
Milkshake
Chocolate; Vanilla; Strawberry
Ice Cream Float
Your choice of Boylan's Soda & ice cream
Dessert Empanada Large
Small Bread Pudding
Large Bread Pudding
Fried Oreo
Retail
Breakfast Specials
Western Omelet
French Toast Bites
Stacked breakfast quesadilla
Pastrami Swiss Omelet
Apple Nutella French Toast
Apple Raisin Pancakes
Avocado Egg Sandwich
Banana Nut Pancakes
Broccoli Cheddar Scramble Bowl
Grits Breakfast Plater
Kielbasa Omelet
Meat, Egg, & Cheese Belgian Waffle Sandwich
Monte Cristo Sandwich
salami egg and provolone panini
Spinach, feta, red pepper scramble bowl
Sweet and Savory French Toast
sausage lovers bowl
Wingnut
Prosciutto, Egg, Provolone
Chocolate Strawberry Pancake
Spinach Feta Omelet
Apple Peanut Butter French Toast
Taylor Ham Breakfast Bowl
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Shitake Omelet
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Panini
French Toast Rolls
Chicken On A Biscuit
Cuban Omelet
Pumpkin Pancakes
Lunch Specials
Grilled Cheese & Soup
Goombah Salad
Shitake Chicken Wrap
Chicken on Biscuit
Jersey Cuban
Roast Beef French Dip
Argentinian Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Chicken bacon ranch wrap
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Chicken Teriyaki Panini
Fish Ceviche Tostadas
Fried Grouper Sandwich
Pineapple dragon Burger
Rib Eye French Dip
Shaved Kielbasa Sandwich
Shredded Pork Sandwich
Turkey club
Vodka Sauce with Chicken Parm
Hot Dog Platter
Mac N Cheese
Panini Di Parma
Chorizo or Carnitas Burrito
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Shrimp Burger
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Open Faced Turkey
Asparagus Wrap
Fried Chicken Platter
NY Strip Cheesesteak
Carnitas Quesadilla
Brisket Blue Panini
Corned Beef Reuben
Disco fries
Tuna Avocado Boat
Bennys
Jersey Benny
Crab Cake Benny
Rib Eye Steak & Eggs Benny
Avocado Toast Benny
Brisket and apple slaw benny
Friend of the veggie Benny
Goombah Benny
Caprese Benny
Cartinas Benny
Broccoli Robe Benny
Shitake Mushroom Benny
Cuban Benny
Mushroom Spinach Feta Benny
Kielbasa Grilled Cheese Benny
broccoli cheddar benny
Asparagus Benny
Shrimp Cake Benny
Green Tomato Benny
NY Strip Benny
Chicken and waffles benny
Irish eggs benny
Brisket Grilled Cheese Benny
Veggie stack quesadilla benny
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Love of Grub is environmentally conscientious. Therefore, we will never have Styrofoam or plastic straws here. In an attempt to promote change & awareness of the plight of plastic waste in our oceans and on our planet, we will do everything we can to use as little plastic products as possible. Furthermore, as we move forward, we will actively seek out alternatives to replace the plastic products we do use. If you take an order to go, please recycle your containers appropriately! I humbly thank you on behalf of our planet! ~Tracey
606 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013