The Love of Grub 606 Van Houten Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

606 Van Houten Avenue

Clifton, NJ 07013

Popular Items

Egg Platter
Big Boy Breakfast

Breakfast Grub

Egg Platter

$5.95

2 eggs any style served with house-made homefries & toast Add eggs +1.25/each Add meat +3.00

3 Egg Omelet

$8.00

Choice of cheese & add-ins. Served with house-made homefries & toast. Add meat +$3.00 Add-ins ($0.75/each) Onions; Peppers; Mushrooms; Tomato; Spinach; Jalapenos

Egg Sandwich

$2.75

Served on a round roll Egg & cheese $3.75 Meat, Egg, & Cheese $5.75

Egg & Cheese

$3.75

Taylor Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$5.75

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.75

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.75

Turkey Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.75

Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$5.75

Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg Sub

$8.50

Served o a 6" sub roll

Breakfast Meat Sandwich

$6.25

Served on a round roll Add Cheese +$1.25

Mustang

$12.95

Taylor ham, bacon, house-made pork sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, & house-made homefries on a sub roll

Chicken and Waffles

$15.95

Warm, fresh house-made waffle topped with a tender, buttermilk fried chicken thigh & a spicy maple syrup

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.95

House-baked biscuits smothered with house-made pork sausage gravy

Corned Beef Hash

$9.75

Regular OR Spicy! Add eggs +$1.25/each

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Mashed avocado spread, tomato, grilled onions, sauteed spinach on wheat toast, topped with two sunny-side up eggs

Pancakes

$6.95

3 fluffy, hot, house-made pancakes Add meat +$3.00

Gluten Free Pancakes

$8.95

3 fluffy, hot, house-made pancakes

French Toast

$6.50

2 warm, cinnamon-y Texas toast slices Add meat +3.00

Waffle

$6.95

Fresh, hot, golden waffle Add meat +$3.00

Big Boy Breakfast

$12.95

2 eggs any style, house-made homefries, toast, choice of breakfast meat, and choice of two pancakes OR one piece of French toast

Grits

$5.00

Half Order Grits

$2.50

Cheesy Grits

$6.25

Half Order Cheesy Grits

$3.25

Apple Fritters

$8.25

6 pieces served with caramel

Corn Fritters

$8.25

6 pieces served with syrup

CORNED BEEF BIG BOY

$15.95

ST. PETER'S HAVEN

$1.00

Breakfast Grub Sides

Home Fries

$4.00

Side Meat

$4.95

Bacon; Taylor Ham; Turkey Bacon; Ham; Pork Sausage

Eggs

$1.25

Avocado Side

$2.50

One Pancake

$3.00

One Piece French Toast

$2.75

Toast

$1.50

White; Wheat; Rye English Muffin $1.75

Buttered Roll

$2.00

Buttered English Muffin

$1.75

Buttered Biscuit

$2.50

Side Fruit

$2.50

Small Fruit Cup

$5.50

Large Fruit Cup

$8.25

Large 100% Maple Syrup

$4.00

Small 100% Maple Syrup

$2.00

Lunch Grub

Cuban

$12.95

House-made mojo pork, house-baked ham, Swiss, garlic dill pickles, mustard sauce on a pressed sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Cheesesteak

$13.95

House-made steak with American cheese, mushrooms, onions & peppers on a sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled or crispy chicken on a round roll with lettuce, tomato, onion Add cheese +$1.25 Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Crispy chicken, marinara, & melty mozzarella on a 6" sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.95

Crispy eggplant, marinara, & melty mozzarella on a 6" sub roll Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

House-breaded and cooked to order Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

BLT

$6.95

A classic - bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on white toast Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Cold Cut Sandwhich

$9.25

Choice of meat & cheese on a 6" sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of condiments Meats: Ham; Salami, Turkey, Roast Beef Cheeses: American; Swiss; Cheddar; Muenster; Provolone; Mozzarella Xtra meat +$2.00/each Xtra cheese +$1.00/each Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Add bacon +$3.00 Add tomato +0.75 Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Cheesy Grits with Shrimp

$16.95

Cheesy grits topped with house-made brown Cajun gravy with shrimp Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Tuna Melt

$10.95

House-made tuna salad, tomato & swiss on rye Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Wings (6)

$9.95

Naked; Buffalo (mild, med, hot); Buffalo Garlic (mild, med, hot); BBQ; Garlic Parmesan; Sweet Thai Chili; Old Bay; Spicy Maple; Honey Lemon Pepper; Buffalo Horseradish (mild, med, hot) Add a Side! +$1.25/each Fries; House-made Chips; 4 oz Cold Salad +$2.00/each Onion Rings; Sweet Potato Fries; Small Garden Salad

Lunch Grub Sides

Housemade Potato Chips

$4.75

Onion Rings

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Cold Salad

$3.95+

Potato; Cucumber; 3 Bean; Coleslaw; Pasta

French Fries

$1.25+

Grub Salads

Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato Add chicken +$3.00 Add grilled shrimp +$6.50

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine, house-made Caesar, Croutons, Parmesan cheese Add chicken +$3.00 Add grilled shrimp +$6.50

Sweet Sensation Salad

$13.95

Romaine, spinach, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, almonds, grilled chicken & house-made vinaigrette

Grubby Salad

$13.95

Romaine, onion, peppers, tomato, almonds, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled chicken & balsamic vinaigrette

Side Salad

$1.99

Grub Specialty Wraps

Semper Fi

$12.95

Grilled OR crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese OR ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion on a white or wheat wrap

Friend of the Veggie

$13.95

Vegetarian! Grilled OR crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, balsamic drizzle

Chicken Pesto

$12.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, house-made pesto

Club Wrap

$12.95

House-baked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Beefy Wrap

$13.95

House-baked roast beef, fresh mozzarella, horseradish sauce, grilled onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, house-made Caesar, Parmesan cheese

Specialty Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion Add cheese +$1.25 Additional Toppings +$0.75 Mushrooms; Grilled onions; Jalapenos

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion Additional Toppings +$0.75/each Mushrooms; Grilled onions; Jalapenos

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.95

Crispy bacon & crumbled bleu cheese

Moon Burger

$12.95

Taylor ham, American, over-easy egg

Cowboy Burger

$13.95

Cheddar, bacon, grilled mushrooms & onions, BBQ sauce

Chili Cheese Burger

$13.95

House-made chili, onion, cheddar cheese

Pizza Burger

$11.95

Marinara sauce & melty fresh mozzarella

Grubby Dragon Burger

$13.95

Muenster cheese, grilled onions & jalapenos, pink sauce

Soups & Chili

Soup Cup

$3.95

Soup Bowl

$5.95

Soup Quart W/ Garlic Bread

$13.95

French Onion

$5.95Out of stock

Chili Cup

$5.95

Chili Bowl

$7.50

Chili Quart W/ Garlic Bread

$16.95

Cup Clam Chowder

$3.95

Cup Chicken Veggie

$3.95

Cup Beef Veggie

$3.95

Bowl Chicken Veggie

$5.95

Bowl Clam Chowder

$5.95

Bowl Beef Veggie

$5.95

Kid's Grub

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

PB&J

$6.50

Bird's Nest

$6.50

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.50

Kids French Toast

$6.50

Kids Egg Platter

$6.50

Beverages

Tap Soda

$3.50

Birch Beer; Root Beer; Orange; Cone Cola; Diet Cola; Black Cherry

Orange Juice - To Go Container

$3.25

Coffee/Tea - Dine In

$2.50

Coffee/Tea - Take Out

$2.25

Iced Tea / Iced Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Sprite; Coke; Diet Coke; Ginger Ale; Dr. Pepper

Bottled Water

$2.00

Snapple Bottle

$3.00

Peach; Diet Peach; Lemon; Diet Lemon; Raspberry; Diet Raspberry

Gatorade

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Large Juice

$4.00

Apple; Orange; Cranberry; Tomato

Small Juice

$2.50

Apple; Orange; Cranberry; Tomato

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

KIDS Milk

$2.00

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.75

Chocolate or Vanilla with whipped cream Additional toppings (prices vary) Chocolate Syrup; Walnuts; Almonds; Caramel; Chocolate Chips

Mini Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Milkshake

$6.50

Chocolate; Vanilla; Strawberry

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Your choice of Boylan's Soda & ice cream

Dessert Empanada Large

$4.50

Small Bread Pudding

$4.50

Large Bread Pudding

$6.50

Fried Oreo

$7.00

Retail

16oz Honey

$14.00

32oz Honey

$25.00

5lb Honey

$42.00

8oz Bee Pollen

$15.00

Tie Dye T-shirt S-XL

$18.00

Tie Dye T-shirt 2XL-3XL

$22.00

Hoodie S-XL - Multi Colors

$30.00

Pallotta Hot Sauce

$8.00

Valentina Hot Sauce

$3.00

Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce

$6.00

Criss Cross Hoodie

$40.00

Breakfast Specials

Western Omelet

$13.95Out of stock

French Toast Bites

$12.95

Stacked breakfast quesadilla

$13.95Out of stock

Pastrami Swiss Omelet

$13.95Out of stock

Apple Nutella French Toast

$13.95Out of stock

Apple Raisin Pancakes

$13.95Out of stock

Avocado Egg Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Banana Nut Pancakes

$13.95Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Scramble Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Grits Breakfast Plater

$7.95Out of stock

Kielbasa Omelet

$15.95Out of stock

Meat, Egg, & Cheese Belgian Waffle Sandwich

$9.95

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

salami egg and provolone panini

$13.95Out of stock

Spinach, feta, red pepper scramble bowl

$15.95Out of stock

Sweet and Savory French Toast

$14.95Out of stock

sausage lovers bowl

$14.95

Wingnut

$9.95Out of stock

Prosciutto, Egg, Provolone

$13.95Out of stock

Chocolate Strawberry Pancake

$13.95Out of stock

Spinach Feta Omelet

$13.95Out of stock

Apple Peanut Butter French Toast

$14.95Out of stock

Taylor Ham Breakfast Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$14.95Out of stock

Shitake Omelet

$14.95Out of stock

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Panini

$12.95Out of stock

French Toast Rolls

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken On A Biscuit

$11.95Out of stock

Cuban Omelet

$15.95

Pumpkin Pancakes

$14.95

Lunch Specials

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Goombah Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Shitake Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Chicken on Biscuit

$11.95Out of stock

Jersey Cuban

$14.95

Roast Beef French Dip

$13.95Out of stock

Argentinian Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

$18.95Out of stock

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$18.96Out of stock

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$13.95

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Teriyaki Panini

$13.95Out of stock

Fish Ceviche Tostadas

$16.95Out of stock

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

Pineapple dragon Burger

$15.95

Rib Eye French Dip

$18.95Out of stock

Shaved Kielbasa Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Shredded Pork Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Turkey club

$13.95Out of stock

Vodka Sauce with Chicken Parm

$14.95Out of stock

Hot Dog Platter

$6.95Out of stock

Shaved Kielbasa Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$5.95+Out of stock

Panini Di Parma

$15.95Out of stock

Chorizo or Carnitas Burrito

$13.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimp Burger

$17.95

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Open Faced Turkey

$14.95Out of stock

Asparagus Wrap

$13.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Platter

$14.95Out of stock

NY Strip Cheesesteak

$18.95Out of stock

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.95Out of stock

Brisket Blue Panini

$18.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.95Out of stock

Disco fries

$6.95Out of stock

Tuna Avocado Boat

$12.95

Bennys

Jersey Benny

$14.95

Crab Cake Benny

$18.95Out of stock

Rib Eye Steak & Eggs Benny

$21.95Out of stock

Avocado Toast Benny

$14.95Out of stock

Brisket and apple slaw benny

$19.95Out of stock

Friend of the veggie Benny

$15.95Out of stock

Goombah Benny

$16.95Out of stock

Caprese Benny

$15.95Out of stock

Cartinas Benny

$15.95Out of stock

Broccoli Robe Benny

$14.95Out of stock

Shitake Mushroom Benny

$15.95Out of stock

Cuban Benny

$15.95Out of stock

Mushroom Spinach Feta Benny

$14.95Out of stock

Kielbasa Grilled Cheese Benny

$16.95Out of stock

broccoli cheddar benny

$15.95Out of stock

Asparagus Benny

$15.95Out of stock

Shrimp Cake Benny

$18.95

Green Tomato Benny

$15.95Out of stock

NY Strip Benny

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken and waffles benny

$16.95Out of stock

Irish eggs benny

$16.95Out of stock

Brisket Grilled Cheese Benny

$19.95Out of stock

Veggie stack quesadilla benny

$15.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Love of Grub is environmentally conscientious. Therefore, we will never have Styrofoam or plastic straws here. In an attempt to promote change & awareness of the plight of plastic waste in our oceans and on our planet, we will do everything we can to use as little plastic products as possible. Furthermore, as we move forward, we will actively seek out alternatives to replace the plastic products we do use. If you take an order to go, please recycle your containers appropriately! I humbly thank you on behalf of our planet! ~Tracey

606 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013

Directions

