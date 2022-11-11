The Love of Grub 606 Van Houten Avenue

Restaurant info

The Love of Grub is environmentally conscientious. Therefore, we will never have Styrofoam or plastic straws here. In an attempt to promote change & awareness of the plight of plastic waste in our oceans and on our planet, we will do everything we can to use as little plastic products as possible. Furthermore, as we move forward, we will actively seek out alternatives to replace the plastic products we do use. If you take an order to go, please recycle your containers appropriately! I humbly thank you on behalf of our planet! ~Tracey