The Love Shack Bar & Grill

219 Reviews

$$

1013 Government St

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Order Again

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Cheeseburger Balls

$8.95

chips (no entre)

$3.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.95

fries (no entre)

$3.00

Mozz Sticks

$6.95

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.95

Southwest Egg Rolls

$8.95

Seafood Gumbeaux

$6.95

Potato salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Wings

Wing number

$1.25

Burgers and Dogs

Burger

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Hot Dog

$6.95

Chicken tenders

$7.00

poboys

$14.95

Tacos

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

steak tacos

$12.95

Crawfish platter

$20.00

Chicken tacos

$12.95

Salad

Salad

$8.95

meal for four

lasagna (4),toast/salad

$35.00

Catfish fries(4)

$32.00

Catfish fries (2)

$16.00

Chicken alfredo

$30.00

Meatloaf

$30.00

Shrimp alfredo

$35.00

Cinco/radio deal/crawfish

Taco special (2 tacos fish , shrimp, steak)

$5.95

Mexican bucket 6 beers with bucket

$15.00

Margarita well

$5.00

Margarita top

$10.00

Crawfish platter

$12.99

radio burger with fries and drink

$8.95

radio wings(10) with fries and drink

$8.95

Crawfish plus pitcher yuengling

$20.00

shrimp platter

$15.00

steak quesidilla

$7.95

shrimp quesidilla

$8.95

chicken quesidilla

$6.95

crawfish plus

$25.00

kids menu

chicken tenders

$4.95

grilled cheese

$4.95

cheese quesadilla

$4.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.30

Diet Coke

$2.30

Sprite

$2.30

Lemonade

$2.30

Barqs Root Beer

$2.30

Dr Pepper

$2.30

Perrier

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.30

Unsweet Tea

$2.30

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Bottled wayer

$1.00

Popcicle

Vodka popcicle

$7.00

Eddy bucket well

Margaritta

$15.00

Eddy bucket primo

Margarita top shelf

$20.00

Topper

Topper

$2.00

CoronaRita

coronarita(well)

$12.00

coronarita to shelf

$14.00

CUPS

Silipint love shack

$12.00

Glow cup

$1.00

APPS

Tuna dip qt

$50.00

Guacamole qt

$20.00

Buff chick dip qt

$30.00

Shrimp and Crab dip

$90.00

WINGS

Wings per 100

$85.00

ODDS AND ENDS

Love shack tshirt

$20.00

GOLD ROSE

$49.99

Salad

Salad per 10

$20.00

Drinks

Sweet tea Gallon

$6.00

Unsweetened tea Galllon

$6.00

multiple of 100

100

$100.00

200

$200.00

multiple of 50

50

$50.00

150

$150.00

Tenders

50

$35.00

100

$65.00

chicken alfredo

alfredo per person

$9.00

lasagna

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1013 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

The Love Shack Bar & Grill image
The Love Shack Bar & Grill image

