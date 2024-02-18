The Lowbrow 4244 Nicollet Ave S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4244 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Khaluna - 4000 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis MN 55409
No Reviews
4000 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55409
View restaurant
Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis
No Reviews
812 W 46th Street Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant