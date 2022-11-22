Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lowery Bar & Kitchen 43-02 43rd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

43-02 43rd Ave

Sunnyside, NY 11104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mains

Burger

$19.00

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$19.00

NY Strip

$34.00

Pappardelle Pasta

$21.00

Fish n Chips

$21.00

Altantic Salmon

$26.00

French Chicken

$26.00

______

****FIRE NEXT COURSE*****

Dont Make

Burger Special

$22.00

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Fish Of The Day

$29.00

Beef Bourguignon

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Steak Special

$40.00

Carbonara

$21.00

Small Plates

Soup

$9.00

Calamari

$15.00

Pretzel

$13.00

Bao Buns

$13.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Wings

$14.00

Panko Chicken

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

______

Mac And Cheese

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Spicy meatballs

$15.00

Pull Pork Sliders

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Mushroom Toast

$12.00

Flatbreads

Caprese Flatbreda

$15.00

Speck Flatbread

$17.00

Steak & Peppers Flatbread

$19.00

Veggie Flatbread

$17.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$19.00

Spinach & Mushroom Flatbread

$17.00

Flatbread Special

$20.00

Salads

Kale & Quinoa

$17.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Steak Bowl

$21.00

Salad Special

$18.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$20.00

Watermelon & Burrata Salad

$20.00

Large side salad

$12.00

Sides

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Poutine

$11.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Market Veg

$8.00

Mash Potato

$7.00

Chips

$7.00

Ciabatta

$3.00

Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

______

Mac And Cheese

$12.00

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Blueberry Pie

$9.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Floureless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Waffle

$10.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Brownie

$9.00

Gelato

$6.00

Kid's Icecream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Junior Burger

$13.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$13.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Mash Potato

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Market Veg

$8.00

kids Fries

$5.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$8.00

kids Pasta & Marinara

$8.00

GIFT CARD

$100 gift card

$91.85

$50 gift card

$45.92

$10 gift card

$9.19

$5 gift card

$4.59

Tap Beer

GUINNESS

$8.00

MONTAUK JUICY IPA

$9.00

MONTAUK PILS

$8.00

STELLA

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

BLUE POINT TOASTED

$7.00

ALE WIFE

$10.00

LOWERY LAGER

$7.00

SEASONAL CIDER

$8.00

MODELO

$7.00

Goose Hazy

$8.00

Six Point

$8.00

Down East

$8.00

O HARAS STOUT

$8.00

Half Pint

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Pumpking

$9.00

Hofbrau Oct

$8.00

Hp Guinness

$4.00

Bottle Beer

CORONA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

MAGNERS

$7.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$7.00

ALLAGASH WHITE

$8.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

NARRAGANSETT

$6.00

High Noon

$9.00

Montauk Wave Chaser

$7.00

Montauk Watermelon

$7.00Out of stock

DELIRUM

$12.00

HEINEKEN 00

$6.00

GUINNESS 00

$6.00

White Claw

$8.00

Alewife Can

$10.00

Founders Vacy

$6.00

Montauk Pumpkin

$7.00

Lowery Cocktails

Margarita

$13.00

PERFECT PEAR

$13.00

SILENT SMOKE

$13.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

TEQULIA MOCKINGBIRD

$13.00

GREEN GIMLET

$13.00

ROSEMARY PALOMA

$13.00

FIG & BACON OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

LADY WHISKEYDOWN

$13.00

Mezcal Negroni

$13.00

Berry Bourbon

$12.00

PICKLE MARTINI

$13.00

Busy Bee

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Watermellon Margarita

$13.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$12.00

Yummy Mommy

$10.00

TEELING LEMONADE

$13.00

Taste Of Spring

$12.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$13.00

Frosé

$13.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Pomm Fizz

$6.00

Fruit Punch

$6.00

Gingerman

$6.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$13.00

Teelings Spiked Iced Coffee

$13.00

Blueberry Mojito

$13.00

Hot Apple Cider

$6.00

Mezcal Hot Cider

$13.00

Bourbon Hot cider

$13.00

Spiced Rum Hot cider

$13.00

Wine by the Glass

PINOT GRIGIO (Glass)

$10.00

CHARDONNAY (Glass)

$11.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC (Glass)

$12.00

ROSE (Glass)

$11.00

CAVA (Glass)

$10.00

PROSECCO (Glass)

$11.00

PINOT NOIR (Glass)

$10.00

MALBEC (Glass)

$11.00

CABERNET SAUVGNON (Glass)

$13.00

COTES DU RHONE (Glass)

$13.00

Chandon Spritz

$13.00

Wine by the Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Rose Bottle

$42.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Malbec Bottle

$42.00

Cabernet Savignon Bottle

$46.00

Cotes Du Rhone Bottle

$44.00

Cava Bottle

$44.00

Prosecco Bottle

$46.00

Veuve Cliquot

$100.00

BEVERAGE

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Bottled Still

$6.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$12.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Plymoth

$13.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Brockmans Gin

$12.00

Well Gin

$18.00

Beefeater

$22.00

Bombay Saphire

$24.00

Gunpowder

$24.00

Hendricks

$24.00

Tanqueray

$24.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson 18yr

$25.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jameson Caskmates

$12.00

Green Spot

$16.00

Yellow Spot

$25.00

Red Breast 12yr

$16.00

Red Breast 15yr

$22.00

Bushmills

$11.00

Black Bush

$12.00

Paddy

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Teeling Small Batch

$11.00

Telling Single Grain

$14.00

Teeling Single Malt

$16.00

Middleton Rare

$60.00

Liqueurs/ Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Bailys Irish Cream

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Hennessy Vs

$14.00

St Germaine

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Noilly Prat Sweet

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$18.00

Aperol

$20.00

Campari

$20.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$20.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$20.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$20.00

Irish Mist

$18.00

Jagermeister

$20.00

Kahlua

$18.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Bailys Irish Cream

$20.00

Chambord

$20.00

Sambuca Black

$22.00

Sambuca

$22.00

Hennessy Vs

$28.00

St Germaine

$20.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Barcardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling's

$10.00

Meyers

$11.00

Meyers Silver

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Appleton

$11.00

Appleton

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Well Rum

$18.00

Bacardi Coconut

$20.00

Barcardi

$20.00

Bacardi Limon

$20.00

Captain Morgan

$20.00

Gosling's

$20.00

Meyers

$22.00

Meyers Silver

$22.00

Mount Gay

$22.00

Appleton

$11.00

Appleton

$22.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$18.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

J & B

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

MacCallan 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 14

$15.00

oban

$14.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Glenfiddich12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15

$18.00

Blantons

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

Well Scotch

$18.00

Chivas Regal

$24.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$22.00

Dewars 12Yr

$24.00

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$24.00

MacCallan 12

$28.00

Glenlivet 12

$26.00

Glenlivet 14

$30.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron XO Café

$12.00

Coramino

$12.00

Herradura Rep

$14.00

818

$13.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Mezcal

$13.00

Well Tequila

$18.00

Casamigos

$26.00

Casamigos Anjeo

Casamigos Mezcal

$26.00

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

$22.00

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

$24.00

Patron XO Café

$24.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Vanilla Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Citron

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ovo Vodka

$11.00

Well Vodka

$18.00

Absolut

$20.00

Belvedere

$24.00

Vanilla Vodka

$18.00

Titos

$22.00

Grey Goose

$26.00

Grey Goose Citron

Ketel One

$24.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Bookers

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Bakers

$17.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Mitchers

$12.00

Mitchers Rye

$12.00

Crown Royale

$12.00

Skrewball

$12.00

Horse Soldier

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$18.00

Angels Envy

$24.00

Basil Hayden

$28.00

Bullet Rye

$26.00

Bookers

$32.00

Jack Daniels

$20.00

Jim Beam

$20.00

Knob Creek

$22.00

Makers 46

$26.00

Makers Mark

$24.00

Wild Turkey

$26.00

Woodford Reserve

$28.00

Bakers

$34.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$20.00

Blanton's

$32.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$22.00

Mitchers

$22.00

Mitchers Rye

$22.00

Crown Royale

$24.00

Bulliet Rye

$24.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bellini

$8.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Baileys Coffee

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Pims Cup

$12.00

Side Car

$13.00

Chandon Spritz

$13.00

Frosé

$13.00

Reg Bloody Mary

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Apple Spritz

$10.00

Honey Deuce

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Shots

Jameson Shot

$9.00

Jägermeister Shot

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Bomb

$13.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Tully Shot

$9.00

Tequila Shot

$10.00

Sambuca Shot

$9.00

$8 Shot

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43-02 43rd Ave, Sunnyside, NY 11104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

43 Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,197
4306 43rd St Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Mr. Buncha - 4509 40th st
orange star4.5 • 40
4509 40th st Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Firefly New York - 45-12 43rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
45-12 43rd Ave Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Don Pollo - Sunnyside
orange star4.2 • 290
4106 Greenpoint Ave Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
4202 Northern Blvd Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
ESQUINA TEQUILA
orange starNo Reviews
40-01 Northern BlvdLong Island City, NY 11101 Astoria, NY 11101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunnyside

43 Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,197
4306 43rd St Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Maggie Mae's Bar - Sunnyside
orange star4.6 • 680
4115 Queens Blvd Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Ida's Nearabout
orange star4.4 • 494
43-13 Queens Blvd Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Don Pollo - Sunnyside
orange star4.2 • 290
4106 Greenpoint Ave Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Brookside Market
orange star4.5 • 122
43-13 Queens Blvd Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Mr. Buncha - 4509 40th st
orange star4.5 • 40
4509 40th st Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunnyside
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston