Towne Tavern & Treehouse 242 Mattakeesett St

242 Mattakeesett St

Pembroke, MA 02327

Order Again

Starters

Buffalo Dip

$11.00

Burrata Board

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

fresh hand-breaded crispy fried chicken tenders plain or tossed in your choice of sauce

Fig & Proscuito Flatbread

$13.00

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

baked jumbo pretzel, honey mustard, house-made queso sauce

Kung Pao Wings

$14.00

Poke Tuna

$15.00

Steak Egg Rolls

$14.00

Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Triple T Chili

$7.00

Salads

Autumn Chopped

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

fresh greens, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, pickled red onions

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Large Tavern Salad

$12.00

fresh greens, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, garlic croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Small Tavern Salad

$6.00

fresh greens, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, garlic croutons

Small Plates

Thai Cauliflower

$8.00

breaded fried cauliflower, sweet chili sauce, scallions, toasted sesame seeds

Campfire Sweet Potato

$8.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Truffle Tots

$8.00

Mains

Baked Haddock

$19.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer battered fried haddock, seasoned fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, grilled lemon

Chef's Fried Rice

$18.00

pan fried chicken, egg, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, shiitake mushrooms, garlic soy sauce, white rice, scallions

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Mac 'N Cheese (PLAIN)

$14.00

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Chicken Bacon Chive Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Steak Tips

$25.00

our signature house-made bbq marinated steak tips, whipped potatoes, roasted asparagus

Turkey Tips

$19.00

marinated grilled turkey tips, honey bbq glaze, whipped potatoes, garlic roasted green beans

Butternut Ravioli

$18.00

Handhelds

Cajun Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Panini

$15.00

buttermilk marinated fried chicken, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toasted sourdough bread

Fish Tacos

$15.00

beer battered fried haddock, shredded iceberg, salsa fresca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese, flour tortillas

Harvest Turkey Burger

$14.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

shaved black pastrami, melted onions, beer mustard mayo, cheddar cheese, toasted brioche bun

Western Burger

$15.00

usda prime burger, towne's secret sauce, fried onion strings, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toasted brioche bun

Plain Burger

$14.00

Towne Pizza

BYO Pizza

$9.00

CBR Pizza

$12.00

ranch base, roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, wisconsin cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle, scallions

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Pastrami & Pickles Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Sweet Sausage Pizza

$12.00

red sauce, italian sausage, caramelized onions, wisconsin cheddar cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle

Towne BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cavatappi Pasta

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Cranberry

Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Ginger Ale

Kids Milk

Kids Lemonade

Kids OJ

Kids Pepsi

Kids Pineapple

Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Shirley Temple

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Strings

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Desserts

Cookie Skillet

$8.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Warm Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Donut Holes

$8.00

Weekly Specials

FO Chips & Dip

$6.00

Go-To Burger

$16.00

Buff Mac

$18.00

Dumplings

$14.00

Burrata Margherita

$13.00

Homestyle Meatloaf

$18.00

Prime Rib

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

242 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke, MA 02327

Directions

