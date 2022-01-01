Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Drift 101 Curbside To-Go

review star

No reviews yet

19330 US HWY 101

Skokomish, WA 98584

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Masks and Social Distancing Required. Stay Safe!

Website

Location

19330 US HWY 101, Skokomish, WA 98584

Directions

Gallery
The Drift image
The Drift image
The Drift image
The Drift image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taylor Shellfish Farms - Shelton
orange star4.7 • 416
130 SE Lynch Rd Shelton, WA 98584
View restaurantnext
The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club - Bremerton, Washington
orange starNo Reviews
7263 W Belfair Valley Rd Bremerton, WA 98312
View restaurantnext
MiSo - Olympia
orange star4.8 • 129
625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1 Olympia, WA 98502
View restaurantnext
Well 80 Brewhouse
orange starNo Reviews
514 4th Ave E Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® - Olympia Farmers Market
orange star4.3 • 291
111 Market St NE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE
orange star4.7 • 83
200 Market St NE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Skokomish

Suzan's Grill - 1927 Olympic Hwy N
orange star4.6 • 714
1927 Olympic Highway North Shelton, WA 98584
View restaurantnext
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Shelton
orange star4.7 • 416
130 SE Lynch Rd Shelton, WA 98584
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Skokomish
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston