The Lucky Italian
414 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
HOT COFFEE
Babycino
Caffe Americano
Americano the americano is a more robust version of the good old american cup of coffee. the espresso process creates a highly complex concentration of tastes and aromas. an Americano is a shot/s of espresso infused with hot water.
Caffe Latte
Cafe latte the star of the espresso beverage line-up, the latte is a shot of espresso combined with velvety steamed milk. the luscious "crema" rises to the top, and is sealed with a cap of foam.
Cappuccino
A classic presentation of espresso, steamed milk and foam makes a cup that will delight the senses. a wet cappuccino is espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam; a dry cappuccino is espresso and foam, without the milk.
Caramel Macchiato
The caramel macchiato is a layered latte in the most decadent sense. hovering beneath a rich drizzle of caramel and a light cap of foam, the espresso is present in the very first sip, followed by velvety steamed milk, and a hint of vanilla.
Chai Tea Latte
In our take on a traditional Indian cup, we combine our own blend of teas and spices before lightly sweetening and mixing with steamed milk. Served hot or Cold
Charcoal Lavendar Honey Latte
Cortado
Double shot of espresso and equal amount of steamed milk
Doppio Espresso
The espresso macchiato is a favorite among coffee lovers. a perfectly pulled shot of espresso, topped with a delicate dollop of foam makes a smashing first impression.
Drip Coffee
Our drip coffee is perfectly brewed to bring out the subtle taste characteristics inherent in both our single-origin and blended coffees. its a deliciously true representation of our coffees, pure and simple.
Espresso
A straight shot of tully's espresso is full-bodied and deliciously aromatic. Crema, a golden foam, crowns the cup, creating a robust flavor with a sweet essence and a hint of caramel.
Espresso Viennese Con Panna
A touch of luxury - the espresso Con Panna is a fresh shot of espresso topped with a dollop of freshly whipped cream. savor this delectable composition of texture and taste.
Flat White
Flavor Latte (Flavor of Choice)
Hot Tea's (Black, Green, Early Grey & Herbal)
Brewed tea offers a variety of Organic black, herbal, as well as green and white teas from zhena's gypsy tea. These full-leaf teabags are flavored with 100% real fruits, flowers, herbs and spices.
Macchiato
Maroccino (Espresso, Chocolate, Milk, Whipped Cream)
Matcha Latte
This is a great drink with a rejuvenating, nutritious matcha latte. This drink compliments and offsets the fragrant, leafy taste of matcha green tea powder with creamy milk and a little sugar for a flavor balance that will leave you feeling ready and raring to go. Delicious hot or cold.
ICED COFFEE
Caffe Shakerato
Espresso Shaken on Ice
Charcoal Lavendar Honey Latte
Espresso Refresher
Tonic Water, 2 shots of espresso with slice of lemon
Frappachino
Espresso, Milk & Ice Cubes with the choice of, Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel, Amaretto & Cinnamon with fresh wiped cream and french vanilla stick.
Iced Americano
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Latte
Espresso, Milk & Ice Cubes with the choice of, Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel, Amaretto & Cinnamon
Iced Latte Flavored
Iced Maracchino Estivo
Iced Matcha
Iced Tea
Nitro and Cold Brew
Our bold, juicy Baridi cold brew with a touch of chicory, lightly whipped with ice for a refreshing drink with a creamy, cascading head.
MUGS
CBD & DELTA8_CAN
PASTRIES
Cornetto
Pain Au Chocolate
Almond Cornetto
Chocolate Almond Cornetto
Nutella Rasberry Pinwheel
Ham & Mozzarella Cornetto
Turkey Swiss Mozzarella
Lemon Nana
Tiramisu
Pyramid
Chocolate Temptation
D9 Nerd Gummies
Macaroons
Chocolate Gelato
Lemoncello Gelato
Nocturne
Cannolis
Exotic Cake
PIZZA
MARGHERITA
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
MARINARA TSG
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
QUATTRO FORMAGGI
Grana Padano DOP, Pecorino Romano, Buffalo Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Dolce, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
MASSESE
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Ferrarini Spicy Salami, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
SALSICCIOTTA
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Mushroom, Sweet Italian Sausage, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
CAPRICCIOSA
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Mushroom, Gaeta Olive, Rovagnati Granbiscotto Ham, Artichoke, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
PARMIGIANA
San Marzano Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Garlic, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse
BUFALOTTA
Buffalo Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Rovagnati Prosciutto di Parma DOP 18-Month, Grana Padano
Add Parmagiana Sd
Sd Red Pepper
PASTA
LO SPAGHETTO AL POMODORO
Afeltra Spaghetto, Cos Com’ Datterino Tomatoes, Roi Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sicilian Sea Salt, Basil
VESUVIO ALLA PUTTANESCA
Afeltra Vesuvio, Mutti Tomato Sauce, Black Olives, Capers, Anchovies, Oregano and Parsley
PENNE ALLA NORMA
Afeltra Penne, Mutti Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Fresh Basil and Ricotta Salata
BUCATINI ALL’AMATRICIANA
Afeltra Bucatini, Balistreri Guanciale, Mutti Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano Zerto
LINGUINE GAMBERI E ZUCCHINI
Linguine, Marinated Shrimp, Shrimp Bisque, Zucchini, Basil And Extra Virgin Olive Oil
QUADRATI
Housemade Local Ricotta and Spinach Filled Pasta, Lemon Butter, Pistachio
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Housemade Lasagna Sheets, Pork and Beef Rag alla Bolognese, Bechamel, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP
TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE
Thin, Ribbon-Shaped Housemade Pasta, Beef and Pork Rag , Mutti Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP
CARBONARA
APPETIZER
BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO
Grilled Housemade Otto Tondo Bread, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt
ARANCINO ALLO ZAFFERANO, MOZZARELLA E PISELLI
Fried Carnaroli Riceballs Filled with Fresh Housemade Mozzarella, and Spring Peas
PANZANELLA TOSCANA
Housemade Rustic Bread, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Taggiasca Olive, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
CAPRESE
Housemade Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
CALAMARI FRITTI
Fried New England Squid, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Lemon
POLPETTE
Housemade Pork & Beef Meatballs with Pecorino Romano Zerto
TAGLIERE DI FORMAGGI
Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, Grana Padano DOP, Montasio, Asiago, and Piave Cheeses from Agriform served with Housemade Fig and Apricot Mostarda, Wild Strawberry Jam, Walnut and Housemade Rustic Bread
SALADS
INSALATA DI RUCOLA
Baby Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, Lemon Vinaigrette
INSALATA DI CECI
Marinated Chickpeas, Brown Rice, Dried Cranberries, Spinach, Radicchio, Toasted Almonds, Herb Vinaigre
INSALATA DI TONNO
Gem Lettuce, Callipo Tuna, Hard Boiled Egg, Potato, Green Beans, Red Onions, Black Olives, Lemon Vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Soft Drinks/Bottled drinks
Bebop
Spirit bomb
Alucard
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
Americano
Bees Knees
Bloody Mary
Caipirinha
Cosmopolitan
Dark n Stormy
Dirty Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Gin and Tonic
Gin Fizz
Last Word
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Ice Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Penicillin
Pisco Sour
Salty Dog
White Russian
Irish Coffee
Paper Plane
Stoney's Cassis Sour
Sbagliato
The Botanist Refresher
Rum Old Fashioned
Vesper
Mezcal Old Fashion
East Side
Tail Lights
Side Car
Pain Killer
Stallone
Boulevardier
Texas Star
Water Lilly
Whiskey Sour
SUMMER COCKTAILS
The Pom
Glassware: Coupe Shaken and double strained into glass. 1.5 oz Well vodka 1.5 oz Pama .5oz Triple sec 1 oz Lemon Garnish: 2 raspberries on a skewer
Watermelon Spritz
Glassware: Balloon Glass Method: Built in glass. Ice to top 1 oz Absolut Watermelon vodka 4 oz. Prosecco Top with soda water. Garnish: Watermelon chamoy gummy
Lavender Lemon Drop
Glassware: Coupe Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained into glass. 3 pumps lavender syrup (in-house prep) 1.5 oz Empress gin 1.0 oz lemon .5 oz St. Germain Rim glass with sugar (optional) Garnish: Lemon twist
Hibiscus Lemon
Glassware: Collins Built in glass. Ice 1.5 oz. Well Gin .75 oz. Limoncello .75 oz. Hibiscus syrup Top with tonic Garnish: Lemon wheel
Strawberry Jamaican Mule
Glassware: Mule cup Method: Built in glass Ice 1.5 oz spiced rum (Texas spiced rum for now/Don Q Spiced Rum eventually) 1 oz strawberry syrup .5 oz lime Ice and fill with ginger beer Garnish: strawberry fan on skewer and mint sprig
Blackberry Mojito
Glassware: Collins Method: Shaken vigorously and double strained over fresh ice. 1.5 oz. Well Rum 1 oz. Lime 1 oz. Simple 3 Blackberries 4 Mint leaves Top with topo chico Garnish: 1 Blackberry with Mint Sprig
Tropical Inferno
Glassware: Coupe Method: Shaken and double strained into glass. 1.5 oz. Bulleit Bourbon 1.5 oz. Pineapple Juice .5 oz. Lime Juice 2 slices Jalapeno .5 oz. Agave Nectar Garnish: Tajin rim Pineapple piece and Jalapeno on skewer
Ginger Goldrush
Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass and strained over big ice. 2 oz. Brother’s Bond Bourbon 1 oz. Ginger honey syrup .5 oz. Lemon Garnish: Basil
Agua de Vida
Glassware: Rocks Method: Built in small half shaker tin. 1 slice of lemon, lime, and orange 3 round cucumber slices 0.5 oz. Agave Muddle Shake and Strain Add ice and top with Topo Chico Rim Glass with Tajin Garnish: Cucumber wedge
Smoke & Fire
Glass: Stemless Balloon .75 Well Tequila .75 Vida .5 Chili Liqueur 1 oz. Lime .5 oz. Agave Garnish: Smoked sea salt rim and lime wheel
ITALIAN COCKTAILS
The Italian Job (Negroni)
Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass single strained over big ice. 1 oz. Malfy Gin 1 oz. Sweet Vermouth 1 oz. Campari Garnish: Lemon peel
Aperol Spritz
Aperol Spritz Glassware: Balloon Glass Ice Method: Built in glass. 1 oz. Aperol 4 oz. Prosecco Top with Club Soda Garnish: Orange wedge
Angelo Azzurro
Angelo Azzuro Glassware: Mini Coupe Method: Shaken (except food dye) and double strained. 1.5 oz. Well Gin .75 oz. Triple Sec .5 oz. Sweet Vermouth Blue food dye Garnish: Lemon peel
The Godfather
Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained over big ice. 1.5 oz. Bulleit Bourbon 1 oz. Disaronno Liqueur Garnish: Single Almond
Old Fashioned
Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained over big ice. 2 oz. Bulleit Rye .5 oz. Turbinado 2 dashes orange bitters 2 dashes Angostura bitters Garnish: Orange peel and Bourbon cherry
Espresso Martini
Glassware: Coupe Method: Shaken and double strained. 2 oz. Vodka 1 oz. In-house coffee liqueur .5 oz. heavy cream Garnish: A light dusting of cinnamon and 3 coffee beans arranged in a floral/pedal like fashion.
Carajillo
Glassware: Crystalline Goblet with geometric patterns Method: Shaken vigorously and double strained. 1.5 oz. Licor 43 2 Espresso shots Ice Garnish: A toasted cinnamon stick
Italian Paloma
Glassware: Collins Glass Method: Shaken (except orange soda) and single strained over fresh ice. 1.5 oz. Tequila 1 oz. Aperol .5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur .75 Lime Top with Italian orange soda Garnish: Dried orange wheel
Italian Margarita
Glassware: Collins Method: Shaken and single strained over fresh ice.. 1.5 oz. Tequila 0.75 oz Disaronno 1 oz. Lime 1 oz. Lemon 0.75 Agave Nectar Garnish: Salt on the rim and lime wheel
Hugo
Glass: Wide brim wine glass Method: Built in glass. Ice Add 3 mint leaves 4 oz. Prosecco 1.0 oz. Elderflower (St. Germaine) 1.0 oz. Soda water Fill glass with prosecco. Top with large, fresh ice. Add elderflower and top with soda water to combine. Garnish: Orange wedge, Lime wedge,
The Sopranos
Glassware: Rocks glass Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained over big ice. 2 oz Absolut Elyx .75 oz Aperol 2 dashes orange bitters Garnish: orange peel
Black Manhattan
Black Manhattan Glassware: Mini Coupe Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained into glass. 0.5 oz. Amaro Averna 2.0 oz. Reserve Rye Whiskey 2 Dashes black walnut bitters Garnish: Bourbon Cherry
AUTUMN COCKTAIL MENU
Shannon's Autumn Gin And Tonic
Glassware: Rocks Method: Built in glass 2 Blackberries 1.5 oz. Gunpowder Irish gin .5 oz. St. George Pear liqueur Tonic Method: In rocks glass, gently muddle 2 Blackberries. Add gin and pear liqueur and then ice. Top with tonic. Garnish: Thyme
Maple Old Fashioned
Glassware: Rocks 2 oz. Lot 40 Rye .5 oz Maple syrup 2 dashes chocolate bitters 2 dashes walnut bitters Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir with ice. Single strain over large ice and garnish. Garnish: Bourbon cherry, smoked cinnamon stick.
Misty's Pear Martini
Glassware: Coupe. 2 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Lime .5 oz. Pear liqueur .5 oz Simple Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake until chilled. Garnish: Cinnamon sugar rim lime twist.
Texas Star
Glassware: Rocks 1.5 oz. Ghost tequila 1 oz. Lemon juice 1 oz. Grapefruit juice .5 Triple sec Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker and shake. Strain over fresh ice. Garnish: Tajin rim orange wedge.
Professor's Potion
Glassware: Beaker 1.5 oz. Spiced rum 2 oz Gunpowder tea guava lime syrup .5 oz Triple sec Method: Combine ingredients in shaker shake and strain over fresh ice. Garnish: Matcha partial rim
Stoney's Cassis Sour
Glassware: Coupe 2 oz. Dewar's .5 oz. Crème de cassis 1 oz. Lemon .5 oz. Simple Eggwhite Method combine all ingredients in shaker and dry shake. Add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into glass. Garnish: Cherry and cranberry bitters
From Dusk Til Dawn
Glassware: Flared collins 2 Shots espresso 1.5 oz. Bourbon .5 oz. St. Elizabeth's allspice dram .5 oz. Licor 43 Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker and shake until chilled. Double strain into glass. Garnish: ???
Poison Apple
Glassware: coffee mug 2 oz. Spiced Rum Equal parts chai and apple cider steamed cinnamon dust garnish.
V For Vendetta
Glassware: Coupe 1.5 oz. Gin .75 oz. Crème de Violette .5 oz. Lemon 1 drop of honey 1 Eggwhite Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker and dry shake. Add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into glass. Garnish: Cranberry bitters "V"
Daniel's Spiced Toddy
Glassware: Goblet 1.5 oz Bourbon .5 oz. Lemon 4 oz. Wassail Method: Steam Wassail in milk tin. Combine ingredients in Goblet. Garnish: Lemon peel
Oaxacan Sunset
Glassware: Collins .5 Vida Mezcal .25 Tequila .75 Aperol .75 Lime .75 Luxardo Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake until chilled and pour into glass. Garnish: Trapezoid orange
SPUMANTE/SPARKLING
BIANCHI/WHITE
Brancacci B4
Label: Brancacci B4 Varietal: Moscato, Cortese Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2019 Pairing: Poultry, shell fish, fish, cured meat, mature hard cheese, pasta (non red sauce). Perfect as an apertif and with fish dishes.
Ciabot Alison
Label: Ciabot Alison Varietal: Arneis Region: Langhe-Piemonte Vintage: 2019 Pairing: White sauce, poultry, fish, shrimp, cured meats, mature cheeses. Excellent with elaborate fish dishes, but also as a refined apertif. Notes: High acidity, medium body
Brancacci No.5
Francesca Mara, Pino Grigio
Label: Francesca Mara Varietal: Pinot Grigio Region: Venezia Giulia Vintage: 2018 Pairing: Poultry, baked pasta, ideal as an apertif. Notes: Light, dry, soft.
Olivi Le Buche Ohora
Label: Olivi Le Buche Varietal: Sauvignon blanc, viogner, verdicchio Region: Toscana Vintage: 2018 Pairing: Lean fish, cured meat, vegetarian, pasta, appetisers Notes: medium bodied, acidic, dry, pear, green apple, vegetal
Santa Giustina, Stellato
Label: Stellato Varietal: Malvasia Region: Colli Piacentini Vintage: 2017 Pairing: biscuits, cakes, mature hard cheeses. Notes: fruit forward, full bodied, sweet
ROSSI/RED
Francesca Mara, Montepulciano
Label: Francesca Mara Varietal: Montepuciano d' Abruzzo Region: Colli Piacentini Vintage: 2019 Pairing: red meat, red sauce, veal, pasta Notes: cherry, medium bodied, leather
Francesca Mara, Primitivo
Label: Francesca Mara Varietal: Primitivo Region: Manduria Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, cured meat. Notes: Dry smooth, tannic, toasted
Ciabot Visconte, Roero
Label: Ciabot Varietal: Barbera Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2017 Pairing: venison, pork, pasta, poultry Notes: plum, medium bodied, smoke
Brancacci-2B, Doglianese
Label: Brancacci Varietal: Dolcetto Region: Dogliani Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, pasta, red sauce Notes: full bodied, tannic, dry, leather, oak
Brancacci Oak 3, Langhe
Label: Brancacci Oak 3 Varietal: Barbera Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2018 Pairing: poultry, pizza, pasta Notes: medium bodied, acidic, dry, oak
Brancacci No.5, Dogliani
Label: Brancacci No 5 Varietal: Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, mature hard cheese Notes: Medium bodied, off dry
Brancacci 364, Dogliani
Label: Brancacci 365 Varietal: Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, pasta, pizza Notes:
Bonelli Barbera Bio
Olivi Buche, Le Buche
Olivi Buche, Chianti Superiore
Olivi Le Buche, , Momento
Ciabot Barolo
Olivi Le Buche, Tempore
Olivi Pugnitello
AMARO
Aperitivos
HERBAL LIQUORS
OTHER
TEQUILA
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cocktail Upcharge
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Repo
Herradura repo
Teremana Repo
Teremana Blanco
Herradura Silver
Teremana Anejo
El Jimador Blanco
El Jimador Reposado
El Jimador Anejo
1800 Silver
BOURBON
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Bullet Bourbon
Cocktail Upcharge
Four Roses Small Batch
Jefferson's Ocean
Maker's 46
Basil Hayden TOAST
Brother's Bond
Woodford Reserve
Knob Creek Bourbon
TX Whiskey
Garrison Brother's Bourbon
Crown
IRISH WHISKEY
JAPANESE WHISKY
RYE
SCOTCH
414 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002