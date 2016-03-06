Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lucky Italian

review star

No reviews yet

414 Travis St

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Casamigos Anejo
Lemon Drop Martini
LO SPAGHETTO AL POMODORO

HOT COFFEE

Babycino

$3.25+
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.75+

Americano the americano is a more robust version of the good old american cup of coffee. the espresso process creates a highly complex concentration of tastes and aromas. an Americano is a shot/s of espresso infused with hot water.

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Cafe latte the star of the espresso beverage line-up, the latte is a shot of espresso combined with velvety steamed milk. the luscious "crema" rises to the top, and is sealed with a cap of foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

A classic presentation of espresso, steamed milk and foam makes a cup that will delight the senses. a wet cappuccino is espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam; a dry cappuccino is espresso and foam, without the milk.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

The caramel macchiato is a layered latte in the most decadent sense. hovering beneath a rich drizzle of caramel and a light cap of foam, the espresso is present in the very first sip, followed by velvety steamed milk, and a hint of vanilla.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

In our take on a traditional Indian cup, we combine our own blend of teas and spices before lightly sweetening and mixing with steamed milk. Served hot or Cold

Charcoal Lavendar Honey Latte

$5.50+

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso and equal amount of steamed milk

Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$3.25

The espresso macchiato is a favorite among coffee lovers. a perfectly pulled shot of espresso, topped with a delicate dollop of foam makes a smashing first impression.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Our drip coffee is perfectly brewed to bring out the subtle taste characteristics inherent in both our single-origin and blended coffees. its a deliciously true representation of our coffees, pure and simple.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

A straight shot of tully's espresso is full-bodied and deliciously aromatic. Crema, a golden foam, crowns the cup, creating a robust flavor with a sweet essence and a hint of caramel.

Espresso Viennese Con Panna

Espresso Viennese Con Panna

$4.00

A touch of luxury - the espresso Con Panna is a fresh shot of espresso topped with a dollop of freshly whipped cream. savor this delectable composition of texture and taste.

Flat White

$4.50+

Flavor Latte (Flavor of Choice)

$5.00+
Hot Tea's (Black, Green, Early Grey & Herbal)

Hot Tea's (Black, Green, Early Grey & Herbal)

$3.00+

Brewed tea offers a variety of Organic black, herbal, as well as green and white teas from zhena's gypsy tea. These full-leaf teabags are flavored with 100% real fruits, flowers, herbs and spices.

Macchiato

$4.00

Maroccino (Espresso, Chocolate, Milk, Whipped Cream)

$5.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

This is a great drink with a rejuvenating, nutritious matcha latte. This drink compliments and offsets the fragrant, leafy taste of matcha green tea powder with creamy milk and a little sugar for a flavor balance that will leave you feeling ready and raring to go. Delicious hot or cold.

COFFE & PASTRY

$8.00

ICED COFFEE

Caffe Shakerato

Caffe Shakerato

$4.25+

Espresso Shaken on Ice

Charcoal Lavendar Honey Latte

$5.50+

Espresso Refresher

$5.00

Tonic Water, 2 shots of espresso with slice of lemon

Frappachino

Frappachino

$5.50+

Espresso, Milk & Ice Cubes with the choice of, Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel, Amaretto & Cinnamon with fresh wiped cream and french vanilla stick.

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk & Ice Cubes with the choice of, Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel, Amaretto & Cinnamon

Iced Latte Flavored

$5.00+

Iced Maracchino Estivo

$5.50+

Iced Matcha

$5.50+

Iced Tea

$3.25+
Nitro and Cold Brew

Nitro and Cold Brew

$4.00+

Our bold, juicy Baridi cold brew with a touch of chicory, lightly whipped with ice for a refreshing drink with a creamy, cascading head.

COFFE & PASTRY

$8.00

BAG COFFEE

Coffee Bag .5 lb

$11.99

Coffee Bag 1 lbs/ 2 .5 lbs Bags

$17.99

Coffee Bag 2 lbs

$30.00

MUGS

MUG

$14.45

CBD & DELTA8_CAN

CBD HERBAL SELTZER WATER

$5.00

CBD RANCH WATER

$5.00

DELTA 8 BEACH BREAK

$6.00

Twisted Fusionz 300 Mg Gummies

$16.00

Twisted Fusionz 150 Mg Syrup

$11.00

Twisted Fusionz Delta 9 Gummes

$50.00

PASTRIES

Cornetto

$3.75

Pain Au Chocolate

$4.25

Almond Cornetto

$4.50

Chocolate Almond Cornetto

$4.50

Nutella Rasberry Pinwheel

$4.50

Ham & Mozzarella Cornetto

$7.00

Turkey Swiss Mozzarella

$8.00

Lemon Nana

$6.50

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Pyramid

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Temptation

$6.50

D9 Nerd Gummies

$50.00

Macaroons

$2.50

Chocolate Gelato

$7.50Out of stock

Lemoncello Gelato

$7.50Out of stock

Nocturne

$7.00

Cannolis

$6.00Out of stock

Exotic Cake

$6.50

Lunch Special

Sandwiches

$14.99

Caprese, Meatball or Pesto Chicken

Penne Pasta

$14.99

Marinara, Meat Sauce, or Pesto Sauce.

3-Cheese Macaroni

$11.99

Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Cesar Salad

$10.99

PIZZA

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

MARINARA TSG

MARINARA TSG

$14.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

QUATTRO FORMAGGI

QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$18.00

Grana Padano DOP, Pecorino Romano, Buffalo Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Dolce, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

MASSESE

MASSESE

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Ferrarini Spicy Salami, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

SALSICCIOTTA

SALSICCIOTTA

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Mushroom, Sweet Italian Sausage, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

CAPRICCIOSA

CAPRICCIOSA

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Mushroom, Gaeta Olive, Rovagnati Granbiscotto Ham, Artichoke, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

PARMIGIANA

PARMIGIANA

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Garlic, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse

BUFALOTTA

BUFALOTTA

$21.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Rovagnati Prosciutto di Parma DOP 18-Month, Grana Padano

Add Parmagiana Sd

$2.00

Sd Red Pepper

$0.75

PASTA

LO SPAGHETTO AL POMODORO

LO SPAGHETTO AL POMODORO

$16.00

Afeltra Spaghetto, Cos  Com’  Datterino Tomatoes, Roi Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sicilian Sea Salt, Basil

VESUVIO ALLA PUTTANESCA

VESUVIO ALLA PUTTANESCA

$18.00

Afeltra Vesuvio, Mutti Tomato Sauce, Black Olives, Capers, Anchovies, Oregano and Parsley

PENNE ALLA NORMA

PENNE ALLA NORMA

$18.00

Afeltra Penne, Mutti Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Fresh Basil and Ricotta Salata

BUCATINI ALL’AMATRICIANA

BUCATINI ALL’AMATRICIANA

$21.00

Afeltra Bucatini, Balistreri Guanciale, Mutti Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano Zerto

LINGUINE GAMBERI E ZUCCHINI

LINGUINE GAMBERI E ZUCCHINI

$29.00

Linguine, Marinated Shrimp, Shrimp Bisque, Zucchini, Basil And Extra Virgin Olive Oil

QUADRATI

QUADRATI

$18.00

Housemade Local Ricotta and Spinach Filled Pasta, Lemon Butter, Pistachio

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$24.00Out of stock

Housemade Lasagna Sheets, Pork and Beef Rag  alla Bolognese, Bechamel, Parmigiano Reggiano  DOP

TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE

TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$24.00

Thin, Ribbon-Shaped Housemade Pasta, Beef and Pork Rag , Mutti Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano  DOP

CARBONARA

$23.00

APPETIZER

BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO

BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO

$10.00

Grilled Housemade Otto Tondo Bread, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt

ARANCINO ALLO ZAFFERANO, MOZZARELLA E PISELLI

ARANCINO ALLO ZAFFERANO, MOZZARELLA E PISELLI

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Carnaroli Riceballs Filled with Fresh Housemade Mozzarella, and Spring Peas

PANZANELLA TOSCANA

PANZANELLA TOSCANA

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Rustic Bread, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Taggiasca Olive, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$15.00

Housemade Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$17.00Out of stock

Fried New England Squid, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Lemon

POLPETTE

POLPETTE

$17.00

Housemade Pork & Beef Meatballs with Pecorino Romano Zerto

TAGLIERE DI FORMAGGI

TAGLIERE DI FORMAGGI

$20.00

Parmigiano Reggiano  DOP, Grana Padano DOP, Montasio, Asiago, and Piave Cheeses from Agriform served with Housemade Fig and Apricot Mostarda, Wild Strawberry Jam, Walnut and Housemade Rustic Bread

SALADS

INSALATA DI RUCOLA

INSALATA DI RUCOLA

$13.00

Baby Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano  DOP, Lemon Vinaigrette

INSALATA DI CECI

INSALATA DI CECI

$17.00

Marinated Chickpeas, Brown Rice, Dried Cranberries, Spinach, Radicchio, Toasted Almonds, Herb Vinaigre

INSALATA DI TONNO

INSALATA DI TONNO

$19.00

Gem Lettuce, Callipo Tuna, Hard Boiled Egg, Potato, Green Beans, Red Onions, Black Olives, Lemon Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Soft Drinks/Bottled drinks

Acqua Panna

$3.50Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fresh Juice

$3.75

Redbull

$3.50Out of stock

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Smart Water

$2.50Out of stock

Smoothie

$4.50+

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

TOPO Chico

$3.50

San Benedetto Still

$5.00

San Benedetto Sparkling

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Bebop

Bebop

$8.00

Spirit bomb

Spirit Bomb

$8.00

Alucard

Alucard

$8.00

FIRST COURSE

BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO

$13.00

POLPETTE

$13.00

INSALATE DI RUCOLA

$13.00

SECOND COURSE

CARBONARA

$13.00

TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$13.00

QUADRATTI

$13.00

LO SPAGHETTO AL POMODORO

$13.00

THIRD COURSE

TIRAMASU

$13.00

LIMONCELLO GELLATO

$13.00Out of stock

MACARONS

$13.00

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$13.00Out of stock

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Americano

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Penicillin

$10.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Stoney's Cassis Sour

$14.00

Sbagliato

$12.00

The Botanist Refresher

$14.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Mezcal Old Fashion

$16.00

East Side

$12.00

Tail Lights

$12.00

Side Car

$12.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Stallone

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Texas Star

$12.00

Water Lilly

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

SUMMER COCKTAILS

The Pom

The Pom

$13.00

Glassware: Coupe Shaken and double strained into glass. 1.5 oz Well vodka 1.5 oz Pama .5oz Triple sec 1 oz Lemon Garnish: 2 raspberries on a skewer

Watermelon Spritz

$12.00

Glassware: Balloon Glass Method: Built in glass. Ice to top 1 oz Absolut Watermelon vodka 4 oz. Prosecco Top with soda water. Garnish: Watermelon chamoy gummy

Lavender Lemon Drop

$13.00

Glassware: Coupe Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained into glass. 3 pumps lavender syrup (in-house prep) 1.5 oz Empress gin 1.0 oz lemon .5 oz St. Germain Rim glass with sugar (optional) Garnish: Lemon twist

Hibiscus Lemon

$11.00

Glassware: Collins Built in glass. Ice 1.5 oz. Well Gin .75 oz. Limoncello .75 oz. Hibiscus syrup Top with tonic Garnish: Lemon wheel

Strawberry Jamaican Mule

Strawberry Jamaican Mule

$13.00

Glassware: Mule cup Method: Built in glass Ice 1.5 oz spiced rum (Texas spiced rum for now/Don Q Spiced Rum eventually) 1 oz strawberry syrup .5 oz lime Ice and fill with ginger beer Garnish: strawberry fan on skewer and mint sprig

Blackberry Mojito

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Glassware: Collins Method: Shaken vigorously and double strained over fresh ice. 1.5 oz. Well Rum 1 oz. Lime 1 oz. Simple 3 Blackberries 4 Mint leaves Top with topo chico Garnish: 1 Blackberry with Mint Sprig

Tropical Inferno

$12.00

Glassware: Coupe Method: Shaken and double strained into glass. 1.5 oz. Bulleit Bourbon 1.5 oz. Pineapple Juice .5 oz. Lime Juice 2 slices Jalapeno .5 oz. Agave Nectar Garnish: Tajin rim Pineapple piece and Jalapeno on skewer

Ginger Goldrush

Ginger Goldrush

$11.00

Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass and strained over big ice. 2 oz. Brother’s Bond Bourbon 1 oz. Ginger honey syrup .5 oz. Lemon Garnish: Basil

Agua de Vida

Agua de Vida

$14.00

Glassware: Rocks Method: Built in small half shaker tin. 1 slice of lemon, lime, and orange 3 round cucumber slices 0.5 oz. Agave Muddle Shake and Strain Add ice and top with Topo Chico Rim Glass with Tajin Garnish: Cucumber wedge

Smoke & Fire

$12.00

Glass: Stemless Balloon .75 Well Tequila .75 Vida .5 Chili Liqueur 1 oz. Lime .5 oz. Agave Garnish: Smoked sea salt rim and lime wheel

ITALIAN COCKTAILS

The Italian Job (Negroni)

$12.00

Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass single strained over big ice. 1 oz. Malfy Gin 1 oz. Sweet Vermouth 1 oz. Campari Garnish: Lemon peel

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol Spritz Glassware: Balloon Glass Ice Method: Built in glass. 1 oz. Aperol 4 oz. Prosecco Top with Club Soda Garnish: Orange wedge

Angelo Azzurro

$12.00

Angelo Azzuro Glassware: Mini Coupe Method: Shaken (except food dye) and double strained. 1.5 oz. Well Gin .75 oz. Triple Sec .5 oz. Sweet Vermouth Blue food dye Garnish: Lemon peel

The Godfather

$12.00

Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained over big ice. 1.5 oz. Bulleit Bourbon 1 oz. Disaronno Liqueur Garnish: Single Almond

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Glassware: Rocks Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained over big ice. 2 oz. Bulleit Rye .5 oz. Turbinado 2 dashes orange bitters 2 dashes Angostura bitters Garnish: Orange peel and Bourbon cherry

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Glassware: Coupe Method: Shaken and double strained. 2 oz. Vodka 1 oz. In-house coffee liqueur .5 oz. heavy cream Garnish: A light dusting of cinnamon and 3 coffee beans arranged in a floral/pedal like fashion.

Carajillo

$10.00

Glassware: Crystalline Goblet with geometric patterns Method: Shaken vigorously and double strained. 1.5 oz. Licor 43 2 Espresso shots Ice Garnish: A toasted cinnamon stick

Italian Paloma

$12.00

Glassware: Collins Glass Method: Shaken (except orange soda) and single strained over fresh ice. 1.5 oz. Tequila 1 oz. Aperol .5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur .75 Lime Top with Italian orange soda Garnish: Dried orange wheel

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Glassware: Collins Method: Shaken and single strained over fresh ice.. 1.5 oz. Tequila 0.75 oz Disaronno 1 oz. Lime 1 oz. Lemon 0.75 Agave Nectar Garnish: Salt on the rim and lime wheel

Hugo

$12.00

Glass: Wide brim wine glass Method: Built in glass. Ice Add 3 mint leaves 4 oz. Prosecco 1.0 oz. Elderflower (St. Germaine) 1.0 oz. Soda water Fill glass with prosecco. Top with large, fresh ice. Add elderflower and top with soda water to combine. Garnish: Orange wedge, Lime wedge,

The Sopranos

$13.00

Glassware: Rocks glass Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained over big ice. 2 oz Absolut Elyx .75 oz Aperol 2 dashes orange bitters Garnish: orange peel

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Black Manhattan Glassware: Mini Coupe Method: Stirred in mixing glass and single strained into glass. 0.5 oz. Amaro Averna 2.0 oz. Reserve Rye Whiskey 2 Dashes black walnut bitters Garnish: Bourbon Cherry

AUTUMN COCKTAIL MENU

Shannon's Autumn Gin And Tonic

$13.00

Glassware: Rocks Method: Built in glass 2 Blackberries 1.5 oz. Gunpowder Irish gin .5 oz. St. George Pear liqueur Tonic Method: In rocks glass, gently muddle 2 Blackberries. Add gin and pear liqueur and then ice. Top with tonic. Garnish: Thyme

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Glassware: Rocks 2 oz. Lot 40 Rye .5 oz Maple syrup 2 dashes chocolate bitters 2 dashes walnut bitters Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir with ice. Single strain over large ice and garnish. Garnish: Bourbon cherry, smoked cinnamon stick.

Misty's Pear Martini

$12.00

Glassware: Coupe. 2 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Lime .5 oz. Pear liqueur .5 oz Simple Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake until chilled. Garnish: Cinnamon sugar rim lime twist.

Texas Star

$11.00

Glassware: Rocks 1.5 oz. Ghost tequila 1 oz. Lemon juice 1 oz. Grapefruit juice .5 Triple sec Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker and shake. Strain over fresh ice. Garnish: Tajin rim orange wedge.

Professor's Potion

$12.00

Glassware: Beaker 1.5 oz. Spiced rum 2 oz Gunpowder tea guava lime syrup .5 oz Triple sec Method: Combine ingredients in shaker shake and strain over fresh ice. Garnish: Matcha partial rim

Stoney's Cassis Sour

$14.00

Glassware: Coupe 2 oz. Dewar's .5 oz. Crème de cassis 1 oz. Lemon .5 oz. Simple Eggwhite Method combine all ingredients in shaker and dry shake. Add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into glass. Garnish: Cherry and cranberry bitters

From Dusk Til Dawn

$10.00

Glassware: Flared collins 2 Shots espresso 1.5 oz. Bourbon .5 oz. St. Elizabeth's allspice dram .5 oz. Licor 43 Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker and shake until chilled. Double strain into glass. Garnish: ???

Poison Apple

$11.00

Glassware: coffee mug 2 oz. Spiced Rum Equal parts chai and apple cider steamed cinnamon dust garnish.

V For Vendetta

$12.00

Glassware: Coupe 1.5 oz. Gin .75 oz. Crème de Violette .5 oz. Lemon 1 drop of honey 1 Eggwhite Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker and dry shake. Add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into glass. Garnish: Cranberry bitters "V"

Daniel's Spiced Toddy

$12.00

Glassware: Goblet 1.5 oz Bourbon .5 oz. Lemon 4 oz. Wassail Method: Steam Wassail in milk tin. Combine ingredients in Goblet. Garnish: Lemon peel

Oaxacan Sunset

$11.00

Glassware: Collins .5 Vida Mezcal .25 Tequila .75 Aperol .75 Lime .75 Luxardo Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake until chilled and pour into glass. Garnish: Trapezoid orange

SPUMANTE/SPARKLING

Antonio Maccieri Moscato, Lombardia

$8.00+

Antonio Maccieri Rosso Dolce

$8.00+

Antonio Maccieri Lambrusco Dolce

$8.00+

Antonio Maccieri Lambrusco Dry

$12.00+

Francesca Mara, Prosecco

$12.00+

Santa Giustina, Val Tidone

$12.00+

Bonelli Sogno,

$12.00+

BIANCHI/WHITE

Brancacci B4

$12.00+

Label: Brancacci B4 Varietal: Moscato, Cortese Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2019 Pairing: Poultry, shell fish, fish, cured meat, mature hard cheese, pasta (non red sauce). Perfect as an apertif and with fish dishes.

Ciabot Alison

$13.00+

Label: Ciabot Alison Varietal: Arneis Region: Langhe-Piemonte Vintage: 2019 Pairing: White sauce, poultry, fish, shrimp, cured meats, mature cheeses. Excellent with elaborate fish dishes, but also as a refined apertif. Notes: High acidity, medium body

Brancacci No.5

$13.00+

Francesca Mara, Pino Grigio

$13.00+

Label: Francesca Mara Varietal: Pinot Grigio Region: Venezia Giulia Vintage: 2018 Pairing: Poultry, baked pasta, ideal as an apertif. Notes: Light, dry, soft.

Olivi Le Buche Ohora

$14.00+

Label: Olivi Le Buche Varietal: Sauvignon blanc, viogner, verdicchio Region: Toscana Vintage: 2018 Pairing: Lean fish, cured meat, vegetarian, pasta, appetisers Notes: medium bodied, acidic, dry, pear, green apple, vegetal

Santa Giustina, Stellato

$30.00+

Label: Stellato Varietal: Malvasia Region: Colli Piacentini Vintage: 2017 Pairing: biscuits, cakes, mature hard cheeses. Notes: fruit forward, full bodied, sweet

ROSATI/ROSE

Olivi Le Buche

$13.00+

Rosato di Refosco 2019

$14.00+

ROSSI/RED

Francesca Mara, Montepulciano

$10.00+

Label: Francesca Mara Varietal: Montepuciano d' Abruzzo Region: Colli Piacentini Vintage: 2019 Pairing: red meat, red sauce, veal, pasta Notes: cherry, medium bodied, leather

Francesca Mara, Primitivo

$10.00+

Label: Francesca Mara Varietal: Primitivo Region: Manduria Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, cured meat. Notes: Dry smooth, tannic, toasted

Ciabot Visconte, Roero

$13.00+

Label: Ciabot Varietal: Barbera Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2017 Pairing: venison, pork, pasta, poultry Notes: plum, medium bodied, smoke

Brancacci-2B, Doglianese

$13.00+

Label: Brancacci Varietal: Dolcetto Region: Dogliani Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, pasta, red sauce Notes: full bodied, tannic, dry, leather, oak

Brancacci Oak 3, Langhe

$13.00+

Label: Brancacci Oak 3 Varietal: Barbera Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2018 Pairing: poultry, pizza, pasta Notes: medium bodied, acidic, dry, oak

Brancacci No.5, Dogliani

$13.00+

Label: Brancacci No 5 Varietal: Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, mature hard cheese Notes: Medium bodied, off dry

Brancacci 364, Dogliani

$13.00+

Label: Brancacci 365 Varietal: Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto Region: Piemonte Vintage: 2018 Pairing: red meat, pasta, pizza Notes:

Bonelli Barbera Bio

$18.00+

Olivi Buche, Le Buche

$18.00+

Olivi Buche, Chianti Superiore

$22.00+

Olivi Le Buche, , Momento

$25.00+

Ciabot Barolo

$30.00+

Olivi Le Buche, Tempore

$35.00+

Olivi Pugnitello

$30.00

BEER

Beer

$6.00

Draft Beer

Peroni

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Art Car

$7.00

Crawford Bock

$7.00

WELLS

Well Mixed Special

$10.00

Well Mixed Drink

$8.00

Well Mixed Double

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

CARAFE

Juice

$15.00

Mimosa

$35.00

MISC CUP

Cup of Water

$0.50

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Empty Cup

$0.50

BRANDY

Pierre Ferrand 1er Cru

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738

$15.00

Martell VSOP

$10.00

GIN

Bombay saphire

$11.00

Citadelle

$10.00

Cocktail Upcharge

$3.00

Empress

$12.00

Gin Mare

$13.00

Malfy

$10.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Zephyr

$10.00

Drumshanbo

$12.00

Drumshanbo Sardinian

$12.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$8.00

Aviation Gin

$10.00

AMARO

Quintessentia Amaro

$12.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$12.00

Rabarbo

$13.00

Braulio

$14.00

Fernet

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Coffee Liqueur

$8.00

Aperitivos

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

FRUIT LIQUORS

Chambord Black Raspberry

$10.00

Il Tramonto Lemoncello

$8.00

Pama

$8.00

La Pinta

$8.00

HERBAL LIQUORS

Absinthe Ordinaire

$9.00

Bols Genever Amsterdam

$14.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Cynar

$5.00

DOM Benedictine

$11.00

Giffard Violete

$7.00

Liquor 43

$8.00

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$8.00

St. George Absinthe

$17.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$18.00

LUXARDO

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$9.00

Luxardo Girolamo

$9.00

OTHER

Baileys

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Italicus - Rosolio Di Bergamotto

$12.00

Kronan Swedish Punsch

$10.00

MEZCAL

Montelobos

$11.00

Vida

$10.00

Ilegal

$13.00

RUM

Bumbu XO

$12.00

The Kraken Spiced Rum

$8.00

Pyrat XO Reserve

$10.00

Pusser's

$8.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cocktail Upcharge

$3.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Repo

$7.00

Herradura repo

$11.00

Teremana Repo

$11.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

El Jimador Anejo

$8.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

VODKA

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Cocktail Upcharge

$3.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel one

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddy's

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

BOURBON

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bullet Bourbon

$9.00

Cocktail Upcharge

$3.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Maker's 46

$11.00

Basil Hayden TOAST

$13.00

Brother's Bond

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Garrison Brother's Bourbon

$18.00

Crown

$10.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson IPA

$10.00

Jameson Stout

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Proper 12

$10.00

The Busker

$6.00

Slane

$7.00

JAPANESE WHISKY

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Tenjaku

$12.00

RYE

Bone Snapper

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Lot 40

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

BELFOUR

$18.00

William Price

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

SCOTCH

Dewar's

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 14

$17.00

Glenlivet 15

$22.00

The Macallan 12

$16.00

Lagavulin 8

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15

$22.00

Buchanan's 12

$10.00

CLASSIC SHOTS

Adios MF

$13.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Irish Flag

$8.00

Irish Frog

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Peppermint Patty

$8.00

House Shot

$8.00

Irish Black Coffee Looseleaf 3oz

Irish Black Tea

$9.49

Berry Blast

$10.49

Earl Grey Lavender

$9.49
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Luxury Coffee . Cocktails & Italian Cuisine

Website

Location

414 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
orange star4.4 • 103
712 Main ST Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - Understory
orange star3.6 • 16
800 Capitol St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Kokoro - Houston
orange star4.6 • 266
409 Travis st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Coffee Understory
orange star4.3 • 35
800 Capitol Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
909 Franklin St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Boh Pasta & Pizza
orange star4.3 • 103
409 Travis St. Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston