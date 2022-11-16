The Lucky Lure Madison Lake

- Home
185 Reviews
$
412/416 Main Street
Madison Lake, MN 56063
Starters
Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips with Fries
Wings & Drummies
Served with dipping Sauce
Wings & Drummies with Fries
Served with dipping Sauce
MN State Fair Cheese Curds
Loaded Lure Fries
Seasoned Fries w/ Bacon and Melted Nacho Cheese
French Fries
Served with dipping sauce
Cheese Bread
Garlic Bread
Battered Green Beans
Served with dipping sauce
Full Quesadilla
Meat, Cheddar or Pepper-jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato
Half Quesadilla
Meat, Cheddar or Pepper-jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato
Sinkers
5 Mushrooms Stuffed with Cream Cheese & Pepperoni. Covered in Mozzarella Cheese & Bread Crumbs and Served with a breadstick
Mini Tacos
Served with salsa and Sour Cream
Comfy Combo
4 Warm Breadsticks, 3 oz of Alfredo Dipping Sauce
Portobello Mushroom Fries
Battered with Crunchy Peppered Bread Crumbs
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks Served With Marinara Dipping Sauce
Mini Corn Dogs
Add Chips
Build Your Own Pizzas
Specialty Pizza
Heavy Bobber
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Onions
Supreme Spinner
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Meat Lovers
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon
Veggie
Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black Olives, Mushrooms
Taco
Seasoned Hamburger, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives with side of Taco Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Breakfast Bacon on Top
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Base with Seasoned Grilled Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Seasoned Grilled Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Base with Seasoned Grilled Chicken
Mad Laker
Buffalo Sauce Base, Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Ground Beef, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, with Pickles on the side
Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon & Pineapple
Philly Cheese
Philly Beef, Onions, Green Peppers
Gyro
Tzatziki Base, Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes
Pasta
Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Spaghetti Noodles covered in delicious Alfredo Sauce - topped with your choice of Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Breaded Crispy Chicken, Crunchy Bacon, and Chopped Tomatoes
Spaghetti
With Red Sauce, with meat sauce, with meatballs
Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs
Covered in red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Baked Lasagna
Layers of Pasta, Meat, and lots of cheeses
Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni
Stuffed with chicken, spinach & cheese. Half topped with Alfredo sauce and half topped with marinara ` sauce, then smothered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and baked until golden
Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese-filled tortellini tossed with baby peas, mushrooms, smoked ham and Alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese
Mac N' Cheese
Elbow Macaroni with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella Cheeses. Topped with Crunchy Bread Crumbs
Goulash
Hamburger or Sausage, Onions, Elbow Noodles, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese and topped with Crunchy Bread Crumbs.
Extra Meat
Extra Breadstick
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Toasted with Cheese and topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Seasoned Beef Toasted with Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with Lettuce and Mayo
Loaded Toasted Sub
Fresh White Sub w/Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Onion, and Black Olives, Toasted with Cheese and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of Italian Dressing
Meatball Sandwich
4 Flavorful Meatballs Smothered with Marinara Sauce and Toasted Mozzarella Cheese On A Ciabatta Bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Strips Covered with Marinara Sauce and Toasted to Melt Mozzarella Cheese.
Hot Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Toasted Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese served on Ciabatta Bread and topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Toasted with Wing Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Blue Cheese Dressing & Lettuce.
Extra Meat
Pitas
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
Toasted and topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Taco Pita
Warm Pita Stuffed w/Beef, Sour Cream, Taco Chips, Cheddar Cheese, and a bit of Taco Sauce. Topped with Lettuce, Black Olives, and Tomatoes.
Gyro Pita
Seasoned Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
Southwest Chicken Pita
Seasoned Chicken Toasted with Pepper Jack Cheese & Onions, then covered with Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomatoes.
Extra Meat
Salads
Caster Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Salami, Ham, Bacon, Feta & Cheddar Cheeses, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, & Boiled Egg over Garden Salad. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, French, or Italian Dressing
Summer Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
A Bed of Garden Salad Topped with Grilled Chicken, Pecans, Sliced Strawberries, Feta Cheese, and Italian Dressing. Served with Pita Chips
Taco Salad
Seasoned Meat Served Over a Bed of Lettuce - Topped with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Crushed Nacho Chips, & Tomatoes. Served with a side of Salsa, Sour Cream, & Freshly-Made Scooping Chip
Greek Salad
Gyro or Chicken Meat Over Garden Salad with Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Feta Cheese. Includes a side of Tzatziki & Italian Dressing and Baked Pita Chips
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce over Garden Salad - topped with Cheddar Cheese, a Sliced Boiled Egg, and Chopped Tomatoes. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing on the side
Side Salad
Garden Salad Topped With Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Italian Dressing
Extra Meat
Desserts
Dessert Pizza
Strawberry, Oreo, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, Caramel Apple, Cream Cheese, Strudel, M&Ms,
Auger
Frozen Shake in Oreo, Chocolate, Strawberry, Lucky Bar, or Turtle
Twister/Shake
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich
Strudel Bites
4 of Each Strawberry Cream Cheese and Apple Cinnamon with Cream Cheese Icing for Dipping
Extra Dipping Sauce
Off Sale Liquor
Rail Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Hangar 1
Ketel One
Titos
Smirnoff
Rail Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Rail Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Rail Tequila - Jose Cuarvo
Patron
1800
Rail Whiskey - McMasters
Crown
Crown Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Windsor
E&J
J & B
Amaretto
Dr. McGillicuddys
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Merry's Irish Cream
Off Sale Beer
6 Pack Coors Light
6 Pack Miller Light
6 Pack Busch Light
6 Pack Bud Light
6 Pack Budweiser
6 Pack Mich Golden Light
6 Pack Mich Ultra
6 Pack Mike's Hard Lemonade
6 Pack Corona
6 Pack Corona Light
6 Pack White Claw Black Cherry
12 Pack Bud Light
12 Pack Budweiser
12 Pack Busch Light
12 Pack Coors Light
12 Pack Corona
12 Pack Corona Light
12 Pack Mich Golden Light
12 Pack Mikes Hard Lemonade
12 Pack Miller Light
12 Pack Grain Belt Premium
12 Pack Grain Belt Premium Light
12 Pack White Claw Black Cherry
Case Coors Light
Case Busch Light
Case Bud Light
Case Mich Golden Light
Case Budweiser
Case Mich Ultra
Case Miller Light
Case Premium
Case Premium Light
Case Corona
Case Corona Light
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
412/416 Main Street, Madison Lake, MN 56063