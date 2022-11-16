Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

The Lucky Lure Madison Lake

185 Reviews

$

412/416 Main Street

Madison Lake, MN 56063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Bread
LARGE Thin Crust
Chicken Strips with Fries

Starters

Chicken Strips

$6.95

Chicken Strips with Fries

$8.94

Wings & Drummies

$8.95

Served with dipping Sauce

Wings & Drummies with Fries

$10.94

Served with dipping Sauce

MN State Fair Cheese Curds

$6.99

Loaded Lure Fries

$8.95

Seasoned Fries w/ Bacon and Melted Nacho Cheese

French Fries

$5.50

Served with dipping sauce

Cheese Bread

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Battered Green Beans

$6.95

Served with dipping sauce

Full Quesadilla

$7.99

Meat, Cheddar or Pepper-jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato

Half Quesadilla

$4.50

Meat, Cheddar or Pepper-jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato

Sinkers

Sinkers

$9.95

5 Mushrooms Stuffed with Cream Cheese & Pepperoni. Covered in Mozzarella Cheese & Bread Crumbs and Served with a breadstick

Mini Tacos

$6.95

Served with salsa and Sour Cream

Comfy Combo

$5.95

4 Warm Breadsticks, 3 oz of Alfredo Dipping Sauce

Portobello Mushroom Fries

$8.95

Battered with Crunchy Peppered Bread Crumbs

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks Served With Marinara Dipping Sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.45

Add Chips

$1.00

Build Your Own Pizzas

SMALL Thin Crust

$9.25

SMALL Hand Tossed Crust

$10.25

SMALL Gluten Free

$12.50

MEDIUM Thin Crust

$12.50

MEDIUM Hand Tossed Crust

$14.00

LARGE Thin Crust

$15.95

LARGE Hand Tossed Crust

$17.95

Specialty Pizza

Heavy Bobber

Heavy Bobber

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Onions

Supreme Spinner

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Meat Lovers

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon

Veggie

Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black Olives, Mushrooms

Taco

Taco

Seasoned Hamburger, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives with side of Taco Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Ranch Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Breakfast Bacon on Top

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Base with Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Sauce, Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

Alfredo Base with Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Mad Laker

Buffalo Sauce Base, Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers

Bacon Cheese Burger

Ground Beef, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, with Pickles on the side

Hawaiian

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Philly Cheese

Philly Beef, Onions, Green Peppers

Gyro

Tzatziki Base, Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes

Pasta

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$10.95

Spaghetti Noodles covered in delicious Alfredo Sauce - topped with your choice of Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Breaded Crispy Chicken, Crunchy Bacon, and Chopped Tomatoes

Spaghetti

$7.95

With Red Sauce, with meat sauce, with meatballs

Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.95

Covered in red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$10.95

Layers of Pasta, Meat, and lots of cheeses

Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni

Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni

$12.95

Stuffed with chicken, spinach & cheese. Half topped with Alfredo sauce and half topped with marinara ` sauce, then smothered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and baked until golden

Tortellini Alfredo

Tortellini Alfredo

$12.95

Cheese-filled tortellini tossed with baby peas, mushrooms, smoked ham and Alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$9.95

Elbow Macaroni with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella Cheeses. Topped with Crunchy Bread Crumbs

Goulash

$9.95

Hamburger or Sausage, Onions, Elbow Noodles, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese and topped with Crunchy Bread Crumbs.

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Breadstick

$1.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.95

Toasted with Cheese and topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.50

Seasoned Beef Toasted with Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with Lettuce and Mayo

Loaded Toasted Sub

Loaded Toasted Sub

$9.95

Fresh White Sub w/Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Onion, and Black Olives, Toasted with Cheese and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of Italian Dressing

Meatball Sandwich

$9.95

4 Flavorful Meatballs Smothered with Marinara Sauce and Toasted Mozzarella Cheese On A Ciabatta Bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Strips Covered with Marinara Sauce and Toasted to Melt Mozzarella Cheese.

Hot Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$8.50

Toasted Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese served on Ciabatta Bread and topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Toasted with Wing Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Blue Cheese Dressing & Lettuce.

Extra Meat

$2.00

Pitas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

$9.95

Toasted and topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Taco Pita

$8.95

Warm Pita Stuffed w/Beef, Sour Cream, Taco Chips, Cheddar Cheese, and a bit of Taco Sauce. Topped with Lettuce, Black Olives, and Tomatoes.

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$9.95

Seasoned Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

Southwest Chicken Pita

$9.95

Seasoned Chicken Toasted with Pepper Jack Cheese & Onions, then covered with Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomatoes.

Extra Meat

$2.00

Salads

Caster Cobb Salad

Caster Cobb Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Salami, Ham, Bacon, Feta & Cheddar Cheeses, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, & Boiled Egg over Garden Salad. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, French, or Italian Dressing

Summer Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

Summer Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.95

A Bed of Garden Salad Topped with Grilled Chicken, Pecans, Sliced Strawberries, Feta Cheese, and Italian Dressing. Served with Pita Chips

Taco Salad

$10.95

Seasoned Meat Served Over a Bed of Lettuce - Topped with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Crushed Nacho Chips, & Tomatoes. Served with a side of Salsa, Sour Cream, & Freshly-Made Scooping Chip

Greek Salad

$10.95

Gyro or Chicken Meat Over Garden Salad with Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Feta Cheese. Includes a side of Tzatziki & Italian Dressing and Baked Pita Chips

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chopped Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce over Garden Salad - topped with Cheddar Cheese, a Sliced Boiled Egg, and Chopped Tomatoes. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing on the side

Side Salad

$3.00

Garden Salad Topped With Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Italian Dressing

Extra Meat

$2.00

Desserts

Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$5.95

Strawberry, Oreo, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, Caramel Apple, Cream Cheese, Strudel, M&Ms,

Auger

Auger

$4.95

Frozen Shake in Oreo, Chocolate, Strawberry, Lucky Bar, or Turtle

Twister/Shake

$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.95

Strudel Bites

$5.95

4 of Each Strawberry Cream Cheese and Apple Cinnamon with Cream Cheese Icing for Dipping

Extra Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

2 Liter Barq

$3.50

2 Liter Mello Yello

$3.50

Dairy

Fairlife 2% Milk

$2.50

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Off Sale Liquor

Rail Vodka

$20.00

Absolut

$37.00

Grey Goose

$45.00

Hangar 1

$22.00

Ketel One

$45.00

Titos

$22.00

Smirnoff

$22.00

Rail Well Gin

$18.00

Bombay Saphire

$30.00

Tanqueray

$35.00

Rail Rum

$18.00

Bacardi

$24.00

Bacardi Limon

$24.00

Captain Morgan

$24.00

Malibu

$20.00

Rail Tequila - Jose Cuarvo

$20.00

Patron

$55.00

1800

$20.00

Rail Whiskey - McMasters

$20.00

Crown

$50.00

Crown Apple

$50.00

Fireball

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$45.00

Jameson

$40.00

Jim Beam

$30.00

Windsor

$18.00

E&J

$20.00

J & B

$22.00

Amaretto

$16.00

Dr. McGillicuddys

$25.00

Jagermeister

$40.00

Kahlua

$35.00

Merry's Irish Cream

$22.00

Off Sale Beer

6 Pack Coors Light

$7.50

6 Pack Miller Light

$7.50

6 Pack Busch Light

$7.50

6 Pack Bud Light

$7.50

6 Pack Budweiser

$7.50

6 Pack Mich Golden Light

$7.50

6 Pack Mich Ultra

$8.50

6 Pack Mike's Hard Lemonade

$9.50

6 Pack Corona

$9.50

6 Pack Corona Light

$9.50

6 Pack White Claw Black Cherry

$9.50

12 Pack Bud Light

$14.00

12 Pack Budweiser

$14.00

12 Pack Busch Light

$14.00

12 Pack Coors Light

$14.00

12 Pack Corona

$19.00

12 Pack Corona Light

$19.00

12 Pack Mich Golden Light

$14.00

12 Pack Mikes Hard Lemonade

$19.00

12 Pack Miller Light

$14.00

12 Pack Grain Belt Premium

$14.00

12 Pack Grain Belt Premium Light

$14.00

12 Pack White Claw Black Cherry

$19.00

Case Coors Light

$27.00

Case Busch Light

$27.00

Case Bud Light

$27.00

Case Mich Golden Light

$27.00

Case Budweiser

$27.00

Case Mich Ultra

$29.00

Case Miller Light

$27.00

Case Premium

$27.00

Case Premium Light

$27.00

Case Corona

$29.00

Case Corona Light

$29.00

Off Sale Wine

BTL Chianti

$23.00

BTL Melot

$18.00

BTL Red Blend

$21.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

BTL Moscato

$18.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Wycliff Brut

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

412/416 Main Street, Madison Lake, MN 56063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Lucky Lure image

Similar restaurants in your area

Landing on Madison Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
803 Main St PO Box 146 Madison Lake, MN 56063
View restaurantnext
Pub 500
orange star4.0 • 193
500 S Front St Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
1319 Woodfire Tavern - 125 Main Street E.
orange starNo Reviews
125 Main Street E. New Prague, MN 56071
View restaurantnext
Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
825 1st Street SE New Prague, MN 56071
View restaurantnext
The Knotty Bar & Grill - Elysian
orange starNo Reviews
510 State Hwy 60 W Elysian, MN 56028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Madison Lake
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston