The Lucky Penny Café

100 U S Grant St Unit B

Lagrange, OH 44050

Popular Items

20 oz Latte
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
The Lucky Biscuit

CLE Bagel Co.

Traditional, hand-rolled Cleveland style bagels! Add on one of our housemade cream cheese spreads.
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00Out of stock
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.00
Cinnamon Cranberry Bagel

Cinnamon Cranberry Bagel

$2.00
Rosemary Sea Salt

Rosemary Sea Salt

$2.00Out of stock

Organic Oatmeal

Organic, gluten free brown sugar maple oatmeal loaded with seasonal toppings
Blueberry & Banana Loaded Oatmeal

Blueberry & Banana Loaded Oatmeal

$4.00

Organic, gluten free brown sugar maple oatmeal topped with pecans, fresh blueberries & bananas.

Craisins & White Chocolate Loaded Oatmeal

$4.00

Organic, gluten free brown sugar maple oatmeal topped with pecans, craisins & white chocolate chips

Granola Bowls & Parfaits

BB Bowl

BB Bowl

$7.00

Blackberries, blueberries, vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh mint & honey drizzle

SBC Bowl

SBC Bowl

$7.00

Strawberries, banana, toasted coconut, vanilla yogurt, granola, honey drizzle

Granola Parfait

$5.00

Vanilla yogurt, fresh berries, honey & granola.

Breakfast Specials

The Lucky Biscuit

$5.00

Local Scruppi's biscuit, Keller's bacon, egg & shreddy cheddy!

Homemade Soups

8 oz French Onion

$3.50

Caramelized onions simmered with beef stock, topped with parmesan cheese & toasted bread cubes

12 oz French Onion

$5.00

Caramelized onions simmered with beef stock, topped with parmesan cheese & toasted bread cubes

8 oz Southwest Black Bean

$3.50

Black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, peppers & corn. Vegan & gluten free!

12 oz Southwest Black Bean

$5.00

Black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, peppers & corn. Vegan & gluten free!

Fresh Salads

Our signature salads are made with crisp romaine, fresh produce and housemade dressings.
LP Caesar Salad

LP Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons & shaved parm with our housemade Caesar dressing! Gluten-free available without croutons.

Harvest Apple

$9.00

Field greens, local honeycrisp apples, toasted pecans, craisins, sliced red onions & tangy goat cheese, served with our housemade apple cider & maple vinaigrette

Signature Wraps

Tried & true favorites, served in a whole wheat or gluten-free wrap!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Local chicken, buffalo sauce, crisp romaine, ranch & shreddy cheddy. Available on a whole wheat or gluten-free wrap!

Turkey Hummus Wrap

Turkey Hummus Wrap

$9.00

Sliced turkey, red pep, cucumbers, garlic hummus & feta. Available on a whole wheat or gluten-free wrap!

Bakery

BAM POPS! See menu for daily selection.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Choc Choc Chip Muffin

$3.75

Peppers & Bacon Scone

$6.00

Lemon Scone

$6.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$6.00

Sticky Bun

$6.00

Choc Cream Cheese Frosted Sticky Bun

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Cake Pop

$2.95

Butter Pecan Cake Pop

$2.95

Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop

$2.95

Double Chocolate Chip Cakesicle

$2.95

3oz. Vanilla Chai

$4.00

6oz. Buckeye Cookie

$7.00

6oz. S'Mores Cookie

$7.00

6oz. Cereal Killer Cookie

$7.00

6oz. Kitchen Sink Keto Cookie

$7.00

Cherry Turnover

$3.50

Snacks & Sides

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

$2.00

Stacy's Pita Chips

$2.00

Skinny Pop

$1.50

Pirate's Booty

$1.50

Frito's

$1.00

Whole Grain Gold Fish

$1.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.75

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries & grapes.

String Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Apple GoGo squeeZ

$1.50

Ranch

$0.25

Apple Cider Maple Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Hummus

$1.00

Dippin' Dots

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Birthday Cake

$4.00

Cookies 'n Cream

$4.00

Cookie Dough

$4.00

Ultimate Brownie Batter

$4.00

Banana Split

$4.00

Rainbow

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Drink Specials

What a wonderfully smooth latte! This is a white espresso latte that is mixed with a blend of vanilla, hazelnut and cinnamon syrup.

Double White Latte

$5.25+

A White Coffee & White Chocolate Latte, our signature drink!

White Fall

$6.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake Latte

$6.00+

A White Coffee that tastes like desert! This is a combination of strawberry and white chocolate flavors that creates a delicious coffee experience.

Hazelnut Machiatto

$4.50+

Apple Crisp Machiatto

$4.50+

Coconut Shortbread Latte

$6.00+

A White Coffee latte that tastes just like the cookie that it's named after. This has coconut syrup, white chocolate and cheesecake.

Island White PB Cup Latte

$6.00+

A White Coffee & White Chocolate Latte with a hint of Lavender.

Peanut Butter Latte

$4.50+

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.50+

Peanut Butter & Jelly Latte

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!

Twix Latte

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!

Marshmallow Latte

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Coconut Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!

Caramel Nut Latte

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!

Mocha Toffee Nut Latte

$4.50+

Thin Mint Latte

$4.50+

Smores Latte

$4.50+

Coffee Cake Latte

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!

Oatmeal Latte

$6.00+

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Coldbrew

$4.75+

Oatmilk Vanilla Matcha

$4.75+

Affogato

$6.00

Pumpkin Roll Latte

$4.50+

This delicious concoction is a spin on the basic girl fave. This is a Pumpkin Roll latte that tastes like the desert. A blend of white chocolate, pumpkin spice & brown sugar cinnamon. Recommended that this is made with white espresso.

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.50+

A drink the match the breakfast desert. A delicious blend of cinnamon sugar, brown sugar, white chocolate, and cinnamon syrup. Drizzled with white chocolate and topped with whip cream. This drink is recommended with white espresso.

Bumble Bee Latte

$4.50+

A slightly sweet, aromatic blend of flavors makes this a beee-autiful latte. We mix a blend of honey & lavender to our dark espresso and the outcome is amazing. Try this one for sure!

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50+

A delicious rich latte of dark espresso mixed with a sweet, condensed dairy. This is then poured over iced. Make it even better by adding a sauce like mocha or caramel & topping it all off with a portion of our Boba Tapioca!

Drip Coffee

Fresh brewed, local coffee!
12 oz Buckeye Blend

12 oz Buckeye Blend

$2.00

Light to medium roast A coffee custom blended by one of the great chefs of the North Coast. It combines African and South American coffees to produce a lively cup, with a buttery mouthful and after taste.

16 oz Buckeye Blend

16 oz Buckeye Blend

$2.25

Light to medium roast A coffee custom blended by one of the great chefs of the North Coast. It combines African and South American coffees to produce a lively cup, with a buttery mouthful and after taste.

20 oz Buckeye Blend

20 oz Buckeye Blend

$2.50

Light to medium roast A coffee custom blended by one of the great chefs of the North Coast. It combines African and South American coffees to produce a lively cup, with a buttery mouthful and after taste.

12 oz Remembered (Decaf)

12 oz Remembered (Decaf)

$2.00

This blend was inspired by the loss of our very good friend, Ohio University Wrestler, Brad Bauer. Our favorite coffees are roasted to perfection to produce a blend that is robust and full of life, like Brad.

16 oz Remembered (Decaf)

16 oz Remembered (Decaf)

$2.25

This blend was inspired by the loss of our very good friend, Ohio University Wrestler, Brad Bauer. Our favorite coffees are roasted to perfection to produce a blend that is robust and full of life, like Brad.

20 oz Remembered (Decaf)

20 oz Remembered (Decaf)

$2.50

This blend was inspired by the loss of our very good friend, Ohio University Wrestler, Brad Bauer. Our favorite coffees are roasted to perfection to produce a blend that is robust and full of life, like Brad.

Cold Brew

Our cold brew is a blend of light and dark roasted coffee from the major growing regions in the world. This blend will provide not only a good mouth-feel, but a strong, dark chocolate aftertaste.

16 oz Cold Brew

$4.00

Our cold brew is a blend of light and dark roasted coffee from the major growing regions in the world. This blend will provide not only a good mouth-feel, but a strong, dark chocolate aftertaste.

20 oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Our cold brew is a blend of light and dark roasted coffee from the major growing regions in the world. This blend will provide not only a good mouth-feel, but a strong, dark chocolate aftertaste.

24 oz Cold Brew

$5.00

Our cold brew is a blend of light and dark roasted coffee from the major growing regions in the world. This blend will provide not only a good mouth-feel, but a strong, dark chocolate aftertaste.

Espresso

A Sicilian style espresso. Full bodied with smoky, dark chocolate after tones.
Single shot espresso

Single shot espresso

$2.00

A Sicilian style espresso. Full bodied with smoky, dark chocolate after tones.

Double shot espresso

Double shot espresso

$3.00

A Sicilian style espresso. Full bodied with smoky, dark chocolate after tones.

Red Eye

Coffee with a single shot of espresso, hot or iced.

12 oz Red Eye

$3.00

Coffee with a single shot of espresso

16 oz Red Eye

$3.50

Coffee with a single shot of espresso

20 oz Red Eye

$4.00

Coffee with a single shot of espresso

16 oz Iced Red Eye

$4.50

Cold brew with a single shot of espresso

20 oz Iced Red Eye

$5.00

Cold brew with a single shot of espresso

24 oz Iced Red Eye

$5.75

Americano

Double shot of espresso and water.

Americano

$3.25

Double shot of espresso and water

Iced Americano

$3.25

Double shot of espresso and water

Lattes

12 oz Latte

$3.75

Espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of milk foam. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.

16 oz Latte

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of milk foam. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.

20 oz Latte

$4.25

Espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of milk foam. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced latte with a variety of syrups available. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.

20 oz Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced latte with a variety of syrups available. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.

24 oz Iced Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

Espresso, steamed milk and a thick layer of milk foam (hot only)

12 oz Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso, steamed milk and a thick layer of milk foam (hot only)

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk and a thick layer of milk foam (hot only)

20 oz Cappucino

$4.25

Espresso, steamed milk and a thick layer of milk foam (hot only)

Frappes

20 oz iced & blended seasonal frappe specials! Kid-friendly version available without coffee!

Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe

$7.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Frappe

$7.50

Birthday Cake Frappe

$7.50

Orange Creamsicle Frappe

$7.50

Banana Split Frappe

$7.50

Peach Crumble Frappe

$7.50

Coconut Shortbread Frappe

$7.50

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappe

$7.50

The King Frappe

$6.50

Coffee Cake Frappe

$6.50

Twix Frappe

$6.50

S'mores Frappe

$6.50

Peanut Butter Frappe

$6.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$6.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Frappe

$6.50

Island White Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$7.50

Chocolate Stacked Oreo Frappe

$6.50

A beautifully whipped cream stacked frappe. A new twist on a fan favorite, formally known as the "werewolf"- this is a chocolate Oreo Frappe.

Oreo Frappe

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Frappe

$6.50

Mocha Toffee Nut Frappe

$6.50

Caramel Nut Frappe

$6.50

Thin Mint Frappe

$6.50

Vanilla Chip Frappe

$7.50

Frappe

$6.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.50

A frappe that tastes like a peanut butter dream. Ever eat the peanut butter cookie dough as a child, if you did and loved it- then you really will love this drink! Made with real peanut butter and white espresso, you don't want to miss this!

Mocha

Latte with rich chocolate or white chocolate syrup

12 oz Mocha

$4.25

Latte with rich chocolate syrup

16 oz Mocha

$4.50

Latte with rich chocolate syrup

20 oz Mocha

$4.75

Latte with rich chocolate syrup

16 oz Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced latte with rich chocolate syrup

20 oz Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced latte with rich chocolate syrup

24 oz Iced Mocha

$5.25

Caramel Macchiato

Vanilla Syrup, frothed milk, espresso and caramel drizzle

12 oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and caramel drizzle

16 oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and caramel drizzle

20 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and caramel drizzle

16 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Layered drink with vanilla, cold brew, milk and caramel drizzle

20 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Layered drink with vanilla, cold brew, milk and caramel drizzle

24 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Macchiato

Espresso with a dollop of milk foam

Single shot macchiato

$2.25

Espresso with a dollop of milk foam

Double shot macchiato

$3.25

Espresso with a dollop of milk foam

Chai Tea Latte

Made with organic & gluten free Oregon Chai. Make it dirty with a shot of espresso! Hot or iced available.

12 oz Chai

$4.25

16 oz Chai

$4.50

20 oz Chai

$4.75

16 oz Iced Chai

$4.50

20 oz Iced Chai

$4.75

24 oz Iced Chai

$5.00

Matcha Tea Latte

Made with organic & authentic Japanese matcha. Hot or iced available.

12 oz Matcha

$4.25

16 oz Matcha

$4.50

20 oz Matcha

$4.75

16 oz Iced Matcha

$4.50

20 oz Iced Matcha

$4.75

24 oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

Bubble Tea

We cold brew our signature jasmine green tea blend to make the base for our delicious bubble teas! Add your chosen fruit flavor and bubbles & enjoy!

16 oz Mango

$4.50

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

20 oz Mango

$5.00

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

24 oz Mango

$5.50

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

16 oz Peach

$4.50

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

20 oz Peach

$5.00

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

24 oz Peach

$5.50

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

16 oz Strawberry

$4.50

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

20 oz Strawberry

$5.00

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

24 oz Strawberry

$5.50

Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree

16 oz Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

20 oz Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

24 oz Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

16 oz Rose Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

20 oz Rose Milk Tea

$6.00Out of stock

24 oz Rose Milk Tea

$6.50Out of stock

16 oz Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

20 oz Mango Milk Tea

$6.00

24 oz Mango Milk Tea

$6.50

16 oz Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50

20 oz Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00

24 oz Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.50

16 oz Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50

20 oz Coffee Milk Tea

$6.00

24 oz Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50

16 oz Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.50

20 oz Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.00

24 oz Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.50

16 oz Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50

20 oz Coconut Milk Tea

$6.00

24 oz Coconut Milk Tea

$6.50

16 oz Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

20 oz Thai Milk Tea

$6.00

24 oz Thai Milk Tea

$6.50

Bubbly Pink Penny

$6.00

Blended strawberries, cream and your choice of lemonade or jasmine green tea with popping bubbles!

Blended Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Iced Teas

16 oz Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea

$2.25

20 oz Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

24 oz Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea

$2.75

16 oz Iced Fruit Tea

$3.25

20 oz Iced Fruit Tea

$3.50

24 oz Iced Fruit Tea

$3.75

16 oz Unsweetened Passion Tea

$2.25

20 oz Unsweetened Passion Tea

$2.50

24 oz Unsweetened Passion Tea

$2.75

16 oz Iced Passion Tea

$3.25

20 oz Iced Passion Tea

$3.50

24 oz Iced Passion Tea

$3.75

Harney & Sons Teas

Choose from our selection of Harney & Sons Fine Teas

Organic Black

$2.00+

This Fair Trade, fine Indian black tea makes for a good strong classic cup.

Hot Cinnamon

$2.00+

Three types of cinnamon are hand-blended into a delightful Asian black tea, accented with a hint of orange, the result is a remarkable, assertive tea.

Tropical Green

$2.00+

Hand-picked green teas deliver marvelous tropical fruit flavor. Discover this fresh and exotic twist on green tea.

English Breakfast

$2.00+

Toasty teas from China, this blend will recharge your mornings and pick you up any time of day.

Organic Earl Grey

$2.00+

Fair Trade Certified. A bold bodied cup with fresh citrus flavors.

Egyptian Chamomile

$2.00+

A fresh caffeine-free herbal. The hot sun of Egypt infuses this fantastic chamomile with a pleasant, slightly sweet taste, a calming elixir for night or day.

Orange Pekoe

$2.00+

A classic blend of strong Assam and smooth liqouring Ceylon. This tea produces a mellow, satisfying cup that has been a traditional staple in households for some time.

Decaf Ceylon

$2.00+

Loaded with flavor, these black teas from Ceylon have the caffeine removed - a great choice for the caffeine conscious.

Smoothies

Aloha Island

$7.50

Blueberry Vanilla Bean

$7.50

Orange Creamsicle

$7.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

16 oz Lemonade

$4.00

20 oz Lemonade

$4.50

24 oz Lemonade

$5.00

Red Bull Sunrise

Get energized with a flavored Redbull & your choice orange juice or fresh-squeezed lemonade!

20 oz Red Bull Sunrise

$5.50

20 oz Sugar Free Red Bull Sunrise

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

Caruso's rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

12 oz hot chocolate

$2.50

Caruso's rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

16 oz hot chocolate

$3.00

Caruso's rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

20 oz hot chocolate

$3.50

Caruso's rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

Other Drinks

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

Organic 1% Milk

$2.50

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Organic Apple Juice

$1.75

Zevia Soda

$2.00

Stickers

Assorted boba sticker

$1.00

LP Shirt

LP Shirt

$22.00
Sunday Closed
Monday 6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday 6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday 6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday 6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday 6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 2:30 pm
A little corner café with a big heart! Local, eco-conscious and fresh-focused! Offering up coffee, bubble tea, homemade soups, breakfast & lunch options.

100 U S Grant St Unit B, Lagrange, OH 44050

