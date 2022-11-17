The Lucky Penny Café
100 U S Grant St Unit B
Lagrange, OH 44050
Popular Items
CLE Bagel Co.
Organic Oatmeal
Granola Bowls & Parfaits
Breakfast Specials
Homemade Soups
8 oz French Onion
Caramelized onions simmered with beef stock, topped with parmesan cheese & toasted bread cubes
12 oz French Onion
Caramelized onions simmered with beef stock, topped with parmesan cheese & toasted bread cubes
8 oz Southwest Black Bean
Black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, peppers & corn. Vegan & gluten free!
12 oz Southwest Black Bean
Black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, peppers & corn. Vegan & gluten free!
Fresh Salads
LP Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons & shaved parm with our housemade Caesar dressing! Gluten-free available without croutons.
Harvest Apple
Field greens, local honeycrisp apples, toasted pecans, craisins, sliced red onions & tangy goat cheese, served with our housemade apple cider & maple vinaigrette
Signature Wraps
Bakery
Blueberry Muffin
Choc Choc Chip Muffin
Peppers & Bacon Scone
Lemon Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Sticky Bun
Choc Cream Cheese Frosted Sticky Bun
Cookies & Cream Cake Pop
Butter Pecan Cake Pop
Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop
Double Chocolate Chip Cakesicle
3oz. Vanilla Chai
6oz. Buckeye Cookie
6oz. S'Mores Cookie
6oz. Cereal Killer Cookie
6oz. Kitchen Sink Keto Cookie
Cherry Turnover
Snacks & Sides
Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips
Stacy's Pita Chips
Skinny Pop
Pirate's Booty
Frito's
Whole Grain Gold Fish
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries & grapes.
String Cheese
Apple GoGo squeeZ
Ranch
Apple Cider Maple Vinaigrette
Caesar Dressing
Hummus
Dippin' Dots
Drink Specials
Double White Latte
A White Coffee & White Chocolate Latte, our signature drink!
White Fall
Strawberry Cheesecake Latte
A White Coffee that tastes like desert! This is a combination of strawberry and white chocolate flavors that creates a delicious coffee experience.
Hazelnut Machiatto
Apple Crisp Machiatto
Coconut Shortbread Latte
A White Coffee latte that tastes just like the cookie that it's named after. This has coconut syrup, white chocolate and cheesecake.
Island White PB Cup Latte
A White Coffee & White Chocolate Latte with a hint of Lavender.
Peanut Butter Latte
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter & Jelly Latte
Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!
Twix Latte
Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!
Marshmallow Latte
Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!
Peppermint Mocha
Coconut Mocha Latte
Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!
Caramel Nut Latte
Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!
Mocha Toffee Nut Latte
Thin Mint Latte
Smores Latte
Coffee Cake Latte
Toasted Marshmallow mixed with your choice of dairy, creates a smooth drink with a hint of that childhood favorite flavor. Get it hot or iced, with dark or white espresso - either way, It'll be good! Iced lattes will be topped with whip cream & a Peeps candy!
Oatmeal Latte
Brown Sugar Oatmilk Coldbrew
Oatmilk Vanilla Matcha
Affogato
Pumpkin Roll Latte
This delicious concoction is a spin on the basic girl fave. This is a Pumpkin Roll latte that tastes like the desert. A blend of white chocolate, pumpkin spice & brown sugar cinnamon. Recommended that this is made with white espresso.
Cinnamon Roll Latte
A drink the match the breakfast desert. A delicious blend of cinnamon sugar, brown sugar, white chocolate, and cinnamon syrup. Drizzled with white chocolate and topped with whip cream. This drink is recommended with white espresso.
Bumble Bee Latte
A slightly sweet, aromatic blend of flavors makes this a beee-autiful latte. We mix a blend of honey & lavender to our dark espresso and the outcome is amazing. Try this one for sure!
Vietnamese Coffee
A delicious rich latte of dark espresso mixed with a sweet, condensed dairy. This is then poured over iced. Make it even better by adding a sauce like mocha or caramel & topping it all off with a portion of our Boba Tapioca!
Drip Coffee
12 oz Buckeye Blend
Light to medium roast A coffee custom blended by one of the great chefs of the North Coast. It combines African and South American coffees to produce a lively cup, with a buttery mouthful and after taste.
16 oz Buckeye Blend
Light to medium roast A coffee custom blended by one of the great chefs of the North Coast. It combines African and South American coffees to produce a lively cup, with a buttery mouthful and after taste.
20 oz Buckeye Blend
Light to medium roast A coffee custom blended by one of the great chefs of the North Coast. It combines African and South American coffees to produce a lively cup, with a buttery mouthful and after taste.
12 oz Remembered (Decaf)
This blend was inspired by the loss of our very good friend, Ohio University Wrestler, Brad Bauer. Our favorite coffees are roasted to perfection to produce a blend that is robust and full of life, like Brad.
16 oz Remembered (Decaf)
This blend was inspired by the loss of our very good friend, Ohio University Wrestler, Brad Bauer. Our favorite coffees are roasted to perfection to produce a blend that is robust and full of life, like Brad.
20 oz Remembered (Decaf)
This blend was inspired by the loss of our very good friend, Ohio University Wrestler, Brad Bauer. Our favorite coffees are roasted to perfection to produce a blend that is robust and full of life, like Brad.
Cold Brew
16 oz Cold Brew
Our cold brew is a blend of light and dark roasted coffee from the major growing regions in the world. This blend will provide not only a good mouth-feel, but a strong, dark chocolate aftertaste.
20 oz Cold Brew
Our cold brew is a blend of light and dark roasted coffee from the major growing regions in the world. This blend will provide not only a good mouth-feel, but a strong, dark chocolate aftertaste.
24 oz Cold Brew
Our cold brew is a blend of light and dark roasted coffee from the major growing regions in the world. This blend will provide not only a good mouth-feel, but a strong, dark chocolate aftertaste.
Espresso
Red Eye
12 oz Red Eye
Coffee with a single shot of espresso
16 oz Red Eye
Coffee with a single shot of espresso
20 oz Red Eye
Coffee with a single shot of espresso
16 oz Iced Red Eye
Cold brew with a single shot of espresso
20 oz Iced Red Eye
Cold brew with a single shot of espresso
24 oz Iced Red Eye
Americano
Lattes
12 oz Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of milk foam. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.
16 oz Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of milk foam. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.
20 oz Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of milk foam. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.
16 oz Iced Latte
Iced latte with a variety of syrups available. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.
20 oz Iced Latte
Iced latte with a variety of syrups available. Try it with our white coffee for a twist on the traditional.
24 oz Iced Latte
Cappuccino
Frappes
Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Frappe
Birthday Cake Frappe
Orange Creamsicle Frappe
Banana Split Frappe
Peach Crumble Frappe
Coconut Shortbread Frappe
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappe
The King Frappe
Coffee Cake Frappe
Twix Frappe
S'mores Frappe
Peanut Butter Frappe
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Frappe
Peanut Butter & Jelly Frappe
Island White Peanut Butter Cup Frappe
Chocolate Stacked Oreo Frappe
A beautifully whipped cream stacked frappe. A new twist on a fan favorite, formally known as the "werewolf"- this is a chocolate Oreo Frappe.
Oreo Frappe
Chocolate Chip Frappe
Mocha Toffee Nut Frappe
Caramel Nut Frappe
Thin Mint Frappe
Vanilla Chip Frappe
Frappe
Peanut Butter Cookie
A frappe that tastes like a peanut butter dream. Ever eat the peanut butter cookie dough as a child, if you did and loved it- then you really will love this drink! Made with real peanut butter and white espresso, you don't want to miss this!
Mocha
Caramel Macchiato
12 oz Caramel Macchiato
Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and caramel drizzle
16 oz Caramel Macchiato
Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and caramel drizzle
20 oz Caramel Macchiato
Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and caramel drizzle
16 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
Layered drink with vanilla, cold brew, milk and caramel drizzle
20 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
Layered drink with vanilla, cold brew, milk and caramel drizzle
24 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
Macchiato
Chai Tea Latte
Matcha Tea Latte
Bubble Tea
16 oz Mango
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
20 oz Mango
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
24 oz Mango
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
16 oz Peach
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
20 oz Peach
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
24 oz Peach
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
16 oz Strawberry
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
20 oz Strawberry
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
24 oz Strawberry
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
16 oz Taro Milk Tea
20 oz Taro Milk Tea
24 oz Taro Milk Tea
16 oz Rose Milk Tea
20 oz Rose Milk Tea
24 oz Rose Milk Tea
16 oz Mango Milk Tea
20 oz Mango Milk Tea
24 oz Mango Milk Tea
16 oz Strawberry Milk Tea
20 oz Strawberry Milk Tea
24 oz Strawberry Milk Tea
16 oz Coffee Milk Tea
20 oz Coffee Milk Tea
24 oz Coffee Milk Tea
16 oz Honeydew Milk Tea
20 oz Honeydew Milk Tea
24 oz Honeydew Milk Tea
16 oz Coconut Milk Tea
20 oz Coconut Milk Tea
24 oz Coconut Milk Tea
16 oz Thai Milk Tea
20 oz Thai Milk Tea
24 oz Thai Milk Tea
Bubbly Pink Penny
Blended strawberries, cream and your choice of lemonade or jasmine green tea with popping bubbles!
Blended Mango Lemonade
Iced Teas
16 oz Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea
20 oz Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea
24 oz Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea
16 oz Iced Fruit Tea
20 oz Iced Fruit Tea
24 oz Iced Fruit Tea
16 oz Unsweetened Passion Tea
20 oz Unsweetened Passion Tea
24 oz Unsweetened Passion Tea
16 oz Iced Passion Tea
20 oz Iced Passion Tea
24 oz Iced Passion Tea
Harney & Sons Teas
Organic Black
This Fair Trade, fine Indian black tea makes for a good strong classic cup.
Hot Cinnamon
Three types of cinnamon are hand-blended into a delightful Asian black tea, accented with a hint of orange, the result is a remarkable, assertive tea.
Tropical Green
Hand-picked green teas deliver marvelous tropical fruit flavor. Discover this fresh and exotic twist on green tea.
English Breakfast
Toasty teas from China, this blend will recharge your mornings and pick you up any time of day.
Organic Earl Grey
Fair Trade Certified. A bold bodied cup with fresh citrus flavors.
Egyptian Chamomile
A fresh caffeine-free herbal. The hot sun of Egypt infuses this fantastic chamomile with a pleasant, slightly sweet taste, a calming elixir for night or day.
Orange Pekoe
A classic blend of strong Assam and smooth liqouring Ceylon. This tea produces a mellow, satisfying cup that has been a traditional staple in households for some time.
Decaf Ceylon
Loaded with flavor, these black teas from Ceylon have the caffeine removed - a great choice for the caffeine conscious.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Red Bull Sunrise
Hot Chocolate
Other Drinks
Stickers
LP Shirt
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
A little corner café with a big heart! Local, eco-conscious and fresh-focused! Offering up coffee, bubble tea, homemade soups, breakfast & lunch options.
100 U S Grant St Unit B, Lagrange, OH 44050