Barbeque

The Lucky Well Spring Arts

review star

No reviews yet

990 Spring Garden Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Mac & Cheese

Specials

3 Crispy Whole Chicken Wings Seasoned With Chinese 5 Spice served with Kimchi Ranch, toasted peanuts, and a side of Apple Parsley Slaw.
Lucky Well BBQ Tray For 2

$57.00

Dine in or takeout this BBQ platter feeds up to 2 people. Half Rack Memphis style Ribs Half Smoked Rotisserie Chicken Pint of Mac & Cheese Pint of Memphis mustard slaw Two pieces of fluffy cornbread with honey butter

4 Chicken Sandwiches for $44

$44.00Out of stock

PHOUR More Wins = World Series Champions! 4 more wins Take out Package 4 Fried Chicken Sandwiches with Totts for $44.00

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

3pc Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with smoked cream cheese. Served with pickled onion and dill ranch dipping sauce.

Starters

Memphis Totchos

$10.00+

Crispy Tater Tots, House BBQ Sauce, Cheese Sauce, Pickled Red Onion and Jalapeños, Lucky Well's Signature Dry Rub.

Labanh Pork Meatball Skewers

$9.00

Three Pork Meatballs Served With Sting Arts Honey Fish Sauce & Fresh Herbs

Mac & Cheese Bells

$12.00

BBQ chopped pork stuffed mac & cheese bells, fried crispy and served with a spicy ranch sauce

Charred Cauliflower

$10.00

Charred Cauliflower Floret in a Maple BBQ Glaze with House Made Kimchi (Vegetarian)

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Napa & Red Cabbage, Baby Arugula, Cheddar Cheese, Cauliflower, Cherry Tomato, Smoked Pumpkin Seeds, Memphis Mustard Dressing, Toasted Bread Crumbs

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Green Kale, Thick Cut Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, and Cornbread Croutons with Buttermilk Caesar Dressing

BBQ

St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs

$20.00+

Dry-Rubbed, Smoked over White Oak, St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs

Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$15.00+

Herb Brined, Dry Rubbed and Smoked over White Oak, Then Charred Over the Fire. Choice of House BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Alabama White BBQ. Served with House Made Ranch.

Smoked Pork Shoulder

$14.00+

Dry Rub Seasoned then Smoked over White Oak Smoke. Finished with more Signature Dry Rub.

Sesame Ginger Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.00+

Smoked Then Braised in our House Sesame Ginger Sauce Finished with Toasted Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions and Scallion.

Smoked Pulled Chicken

$12.00+

Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Thigh

Smoked Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00+

Herb Brined, Dry Rub Seasoned, Smoked over White Oak, Then Finished over the Fire.

Beef Brisket

$21.00+

Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and sliced to order.

Sandwiches

Arts Dry Aged Burger

$18.00

8oz. House Dry Aged Grind Grilled Over The Fire, Whiskey Onions, Thick Cut Bacon, Orange Cheddar, House Well Sauce, Served with a side of Tater Tots.

BBQ Sandwich

$17.00

Pork Shoulder or Smoked Pulled Chicken, Memphis Mustard Slaw, and House BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun Served with a side of Tater Tots.

Philly Chopped Cheese

$18.00

Chopped Dry Aged Beef, Whiskey Onions, Lucky Well Whiz, and Pickled Jalapenos on a Long Roll Served with a side of Tater Tots

Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with a side of Tater Tots.

SPICY* Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with a side of Tater Tots.

TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried "Chicken" Sandwich

$17.00

TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with a side of Tater Tots.

SPICY* TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried "Chicken" Sandwich

$17.00

TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with a side of Tater Tots.

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish with Spicy Tartar Sauce Finished with a Mango Slaw Served on a Potato Bun

SPICY* Fried Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish with Spicy Tartar Sauce and Mango & Red Pepper Slaw in Lemon Vinaigrette, Served on a Potato Bun. Served with a Side of Tater Tots.

Dessert

Warm Brisket Butter Brownie

$6.00

Warm Brisket Butter Chocolate Brownie Served Al La Mode with Vanilla Gelato.

Coconut Rice Pudding

$6.00

Jasmine Rice Pudding Made with Coconut Milk and Vanilla Bean Layered with Fresh Mangoes (Dairy Free)

Gelato

$6.00

(GF) 3 Scoops of our daily house-made gelato. Please select one or three of your favorite Flavors.

Takeout Sides

BBQ Beans

$6.00+
Mac & Cheese

$7.00+
Memphis Mustard Slaw

$6.00+
Pork & Miso Collard Greens

$6.00+
Potato Salad

$6.00

Red Bliss Potato Salad with Memphis Mustard, Dill, Onions and Red Pepper

Tater Tots

$6.00
Cornbread

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The Lucky Well serves #Ribs, #FriedChickenSandwiches, and so much more!

