Barbeque

The Lucky Well

review star

No reviews yet

111 East Butler Ave,

Ambler, PA 19002

Popular Items

Cornbread
St Louis Dry Rubbed Ribs
Mac & Cheese

Starters

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon and Parmesan

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Spicy Ranch, Grated Cheddar, Candied Bacon Crumble.

Chimichurri Shrimp

$14.00

Chimichurri, Fire Roasted Jersey Tomatoes

Smoked Poppers

$8.00

Jalapenos stuffed with Scallion Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Thick Cut Bacon & Smoked

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, Thick-Cut Bacon, Red Onion, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Arcadian Lettuce, Honey Crisp Apple, Smoked Pepitas, Candied Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches Come with Fries, Sub a Different Side for $2

BBQ Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked Pork or Pulled Chicken, House BBQ Sauce, Memphis Mustard Slaw on a Potato Bun, Served with Fries.

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Brisket, Crispy Fried Onions, Alabama White BBQ on a Potato Bun, Served with Fries.

Herb Brined Chicken Sandwich

Herb Brined Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Or Grilled, Traditional or Spicy, Japanese Mayo, Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun, Served with Fries.

TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried "Chicken" Sandwich

$17.00

TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun, Served with Fries

Well Burger

$18.00

8 oz House Beef Blend, Aged White Cheddar, House Dill Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Potato bun. Served with Fries

BBQ

St Louis Dry Rubbed Ribs

St Louis Dry Rubbed Ribs

$20.00+

Dry-Rubbed, Smoked, St. Louis Pork Ribs

Smoked Andouille Sausage

$13.00+

Spicy Smoked Andouille Sausage, served with Carolina Mustard Sauce

Herb Brined Smoked Chicken

$17.00+

Bone-in, Skin-on, Herb Brined and Smoked

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.00+

Sesame, Scallion, Served with Alabama White BBQ

Smoked Wings

$20.00+

Smoked, then Grilled, served with your choice of sauce and House-Made Ranch.

Sliced Beef Brisket

$21.00+

Low & Slow Cooked Beef Brisket, Sliced to Order

Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Pulled Pork

$14.00+

Smoked and Pulled Dry-Rubbed Pork Shoulder

Smoked Turkey Breast

$12.00+

White Oak Smoked Turkey Breast

BBQ Bowl

$18.00

Choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Pork Belly, served over Mac & Cheese, topped with Crispy Fried Onions.

Take Out Sides

Memphis Mustard Slaw

Memphis Mustard Slaw

$8.00+

Crunchy Cabbage and Carrots tossed in our Memphis Mustard Dressing

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

Elbow Macaroni in a Creamy 3 Cheese Sauce

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$9.00+

Baked Beans Slow Cooked with Pork and Molasses

Collard Greens

$9.00+Out of stock

Slow Simmered with Smoked Pulled Chicken

Sweet Potato Mash

$8.00+

Sweet Potatoes Mashed with Brown Sugar and Molasses

Cornbread

Cornbread

$6.00

2 Healthy Size Pieces of Cornbread, served with our House Made Honey Butter

Fries

$6.00

Fried Crispy & Seasoned with Salt

Sauces

House BBQ

$0.50

Our Signature Sweet & Tangy House BBQ Sauce

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Our House BBQ with a Kick

Alabama White BBQ

$0.50

A Northern Alabama Staple, made with Mayo, Vinegar, Horseradish and Black Pepper

House Ranch

$0.50

Creamy & Delicious, Made in House

Carolina Mustard

$0.50

Tangy with a bit of a Kick

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 East Butler Ave,, Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

