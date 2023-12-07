The Lunch Box 1307 Federal St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1307 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
40 North at Alphabet City - 40 W North Ave
No Reviews
40 W North Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurant
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
No Reviews
1534 Brighton Road Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant