The Radford Lunch Box, LLC 501 W Main St

No reviews yet

501 W Main St

Radford, VA 24141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Daily Lunch Specials

Taco Salads

$5.25

Pot Pie

$6.99

1 slice meatloaf

$3.25

Stroganoff

$6.95

Large soup

$3.00

Lasagna Combo

$7.99

1 Bowl Spaghetti

$3.98

Meat loaf & 1 side w/ drink

$7.95

Fried Chicken w/ 2 sides

$7.95

1 Taco

$2.00

2 tacos

$3.95

Meat lovers French bread pizza

$2.50

Teriyaki chicken w/rice & 1 side

$7.95

Meatballs or Steak sub W/ fries

$7.49

Hamb. Steak w side

$7.95

Chicken Alfredo & 1 side

$7.95

1 PC Chicken

$2.50

Fried pork chop

$2.99

Fried pork chop w 1 sides

$7.99

Shepard's pie

$5.99

BBQ chicken w side

$7.95

Fajitas W/side

$7.99

Popcorn chicken

$3.00

Popcorn meal

$7.95

Daily sp

$6.99

Quesadilla meal

$7.99

Quesadilla

$4.25

Bowl broc alfredo

$4.50

Open faced turkey

$7.99

Fish sandwich meal w side

$7.49

Potpie

$4.00

Burgers & More

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.50

1 Hot Dog w/ fries

$3.69

Chicken Sandwich

$3.89

Chicken sand. W/ fries

$7.25

Spicy chicken sandwich

$3.89

Spicy chicken sand. w/ Fries

$7.25

Pizza Slice

$2.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$5.49

Steak & Cheese Sub W/Fries

$7.49

Extra Hamburger Patty

$1.50

Meatball Sub

$5.49

Meatball Sun W/fries

$7.49

Large salad w/ meat

$6.99

1 slice meat lovers pizza

$2.59

Hamb Steak

$3.00

Smoker burger w fries

$7.29

Sandwiches/ Wraps

Tunafish

$1.99

Egg salad

$1.99

Spi/reg Chix Bac Ran Wrap W Side

$7.95

Wrap

$4.25

Sides

Onion Rings

$2.19

Macaroni Salad

$1.95

Small Vegetables

$1.89

Large vegetable

$2.49

Tots

$1.99

Side of sausage gravy

$0.50

corn bread

$0.50

1 slice garlic bread.

$0.99

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side hot dog chili

$0.30

Large tots

$2.49

Cheese

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.25

Cottage Cheese / fruit

$1.09

Snacks

Crackers

$0.99

Oreos

$1.75

Trail Mix

$2.29

Candy Bars

$1.49

Small bag Chips

$0.75

Bag of Cookies

$1.59

Nutrigrain bar

$1.25

Mini soft baked cookies

$0.50

Nutter Butter

$1.35

Rice Krispie treats

$1.35

Pringles

$1.35

Large bag chips

$2.19

Hostess Snowballs

$1.00

Apple

$0.89

Hot Sausage

$1.68

Slim Jim n cheese

$1.25

Jack Links Beef n cheese

$1.25

Jack links beef jerky

$1.25

5 Gum

$1.75

Desserts

3 pc Cookies

$1.99

Large cupcake

$2.00

Sm. Pudding bowls

$1.00

Fresh fruit cup

$2.69

Fruit/ cottage cheese

$1.09

Drinks

12oz fountain soda

$1.29

Pure Life Wtr

$1.09

32 oz fountain pop

$1.89

16.9oz Soda

$1.69

Fountain Pop Refill 32oz

$0.99

12 oz coffee

$1.59

16 oz. Coffee

$1.99

Minute Maid OJ

$1.99

BANG Energy Drink

$2.79

15oz Starbucks Coffee

$3.19

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.20

Gatorade 20 oz

$1.69

Smart Water 20 oz

$1.79

Water 16.9 oz

$1.20

Orange Crush

$1.59

Gatorade Fit

$2.79

Lipton 20oz bottles

$1.98

Sunny-D

$1.00

Gatorade 12oz

$1.29

Splash Water

$1.00

Apple juice

$1.29

Tropicana juice 12 oz

$1.59

Aquafina 20oz

$1.79

Life water 33.8oz

$1.99

Rockstar

$2.50

9.5 oz Starbuck Frapp.

$1.75

Ocean spray 10oz

$1.59

Core water 23.9oz

$2.09

16.9 oz Core water

$1.79

Pure leaf sweet tea

$1.89

12oz. BodyArmor

$1.39

Propel water

$1.69

Twister Blue

$1.39

Gatorade fit

$2.79

Muscle milk

$4.59

16.9 oz Icelandic water

$1.49

8 oz. Nutritional Shake

$1.39

8 oz. Breakfast Essential

$1.39

6.5 oz Starbucks Espresso

$2.75

Coke bottles 8 oz

$0.85

Dr pepper 12 oz bottles

$1.59

IBC root beer bottles

$1.35

16 oz monsters

$2.99

Mtn Dew Energy

$2.00

Naked Berry Blast

$3.30

Naked Power Machine

$3.30

20 oz

$1.79

1 Litt of Soda

$2.29
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
We are a cafeteria service providing breakfast and lunch from 2 buildings.

501 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141

Directions

