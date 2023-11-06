The Lunch Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Lunch Lounge has developed a reputation for serving great breakfast and lunch in Phoenix. All veggies, Boars Head meats and cheeses are cut the same day. Every menu item is fresh and made to order. We are committed to providing quality creations, served quickly and accurately at a great price. Customer service is our priority. If you are searching for the best sandwich in Phoenix, look to The Lunch Lounge.
501 N 44th St, 175, Phoenix, AZ 85008
