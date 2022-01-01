Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

The Lunch Pail

276 Reviews

14 W Main St

Fremont, MI 49412

Order Again

Box Lunch

3 A'meat'gos Box

$8.99

3 Cheese Melt Box

$8.99

Bacon, Tomato, and Cheddar Box

$8.99

Bada Bing Box

$8.99

Baja Turkey Box

$8.99

Black Russian Box

$8.99

BLT Box

$8.99

Breuker's BBQ Box

$8.99

Buster's Baby Box

$8.99

BYO Box

$8.99

Chicken Box

$8.99

Classic Cheese Box

$8.99

Cordon Blue Melt Box

$8.99

Deluxe Roast Beef Box

$8.99

Dill Grilled Cheese Box

$8.99

Fremont Beef Box

$8.99

Ham and Cheese Melt Box

$8.99

Ham Box

$8.99

Hammersly Box

$8.99

Lilly's Dilly Box

$8.99

Lunch Hour Ham Box

$8.99

Ole Smoky Box

$8.99

Ranch Chicken Club Box

$8.99

Reuben Box

$8.99

Roast Beef Box

$8.99

Southwest Melt Box

$8.99

Special box

$8.99

Spinach Turkey Box

$8.99

Stacked Club Box

$8.99

Sweet Treat Box

$8.99

Turkey Bacon Melt Box

$8.99

Turkey Box

$8.99

Veggie Box

$8.99

White Russian Box

$8.99

Wicked Club Box

$8.99

Build Your Own

BYO Sandwich

$9.99

Deli Sides

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Dill Pickle Pasta

$2.00

Twice Baked Potato Salad

$2.00

Dressings

1000 Island

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buster Sauce

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Deli Dressing

$1.00

French

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

House Garlic

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Russian

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soups

Loaded Chili

$6.99

Specialties

BBQ Chicken Crunchwrap Box

$8.99

Brett's sub

$10.99

Mamma Mia

$9.99

Polish Rose

$9.99

The Outlaw

$10.99

Turkey BLT

$9.99

Spuds

Bacon & Cheese Spud

$9.99

Cheesy Spud

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud

$11.99

Chili Cheese Frito Spud

$11.99

Club Spud

$10.99

Naked Spud

$5.99

Philly Spud

$12.99

Reuben Spud

$12.99

Salad Spud

$8.99

Texas Spud

$12.99

Veggie Spud

$8.99

Drinks

21oz Soft Drink

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Bang

$2.79

Bubly

$1.59

Coffee

$2.00

Frappuccino

$3.49

Gatorade

$2.19

Iced Tea

$2.79

1 Lb Meat

1Lb Chipotle Chicken

$11.99

1Lb Corned Beef

$13.99

1Lb Hard Salami

$10.99

1Lb London Broil

$13.99

1Lb Oven Roast Turkey

$11.99

1Lb Oven Roasted Chicken

$11.99

1Lb Pepperoni

$9.99

1Lb Smoked Turkey

$11.99

1Lb Tavern Ham

$11.99

1 Lb Cheese

1Lb Cheddar

$8.99

1Lb Cojack

$7.99

1Lb Dill Havarti

$8.99

1Lb Gold Swiss

$8.99

1Lb Horseradish Cheddar

$8.99

1Lb Mozzarella

$8.99

1Lb Provolone

$8.99

1Lb Smoked Gouda

$8.99

1Lb Spicy 3 Pepper CoJack

$8.99

1Lb Yellow American

$8.99

1/2 Lb Meat

1/2lb Chipotle Chicken

$6.00

1/2lb Corned Beef

$7.00

1/2lb Hard Salami

$5.50

1/2lb London Broil

$7.00

1/2lb Oven Roast Turkey

$6.00

1/2lb Oven Roasted Chicken

$6.00

1/2lb Pepperoni

$5.00

1/2lb Smoked Turkey

$6.00

1/2lb Tavern Ham

$6.00

1/2 Lb Cheese

1/2lb Cheddar

$4.50

1/2lb Cojack

$4.00

1/2lb Dill Havarti

$4.50

1/2lb Gold Swiss

$4.50

1/2lb Horseradish Cheddar

$4.50

1/2lb Mozzarella

$4.50

1/2lb Provolone

$4.50

1/2lb Smoked Gouda

$4.50

1/2lb Spicy 3 Pepper CoJack

$4.50

1/2lb Yellow American

$4.50

Misc Deli

Gourmet Cookie

$2.39

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Sugar Cookie

$1.00

Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Cheddar N Sour Cream

$2.00

Fritos

$1.50

Parmesan Ranch

$2.00

Ruffles

$1.50

Salt N Vinegar

$2.00

Sea Salt

$2.00

Sun Chips

$2.00

Pickles

Whole

$1.00

Spear

$0.25

1/4 Lb Meat

1/4 Lb Chicken

$3.00

1/4 Lb Chipotle Chicken

$3.00

1/4 Lb Corned Beef

$3.50

1/4 Lb Ham

$3.00

1/4 Lb London Broil

$3.50

1/4 Lb Pepperoni

$2.50

1/4 Lb Salami

$2.75

1/4 Lb Smoked Turkey

$3.00

1/4 Lb Turkey

$3.00

1/4 Lb Cheese

1/4 Lb 3 Pepper Cojack

$2.25

1/4 Lb American

$2.25

1/4 Lb Cheddar

$2.25

1/4 Lb Cojack

$2.00

1/4 Lb Dill Havarti

$2.25

1/4 Lb Gold Swiss

$2.25

1/4 Lb Horseradish Cheddar

$2.25

1/4 Lb Mozzarella

$2.25

1/4 Lb Provolone

$2.25

1/4 Lb Smoked Gouda

$2.25

3/4 Lb Meat

3/4 Lb Chicken

$8.99

3/4 Lb Corned Beef

$10.49

3/4 Lb Ham

$8.99

3/4 Lb London Broil

$10.49

3/4 Lb Pepperoni

$7.49

3/4 Lb Salami

$8.25

3/4 Lb Smoked Turkey

$8.99

3/4 Lb Turkey

$8.99

3/4 Lb Chipotle Chicken

$8.99

3/4 Lb Cheese

3/4 Lb 3 Pepper Cojack

$6.75

3/4 Lb American

$6.75

3/4 Lb Cheddar

$6.75

3/4 Lb Cojack

$6.00

3/4 Lb Dill Havarti

$6.75

3/4 Lb Gold Swiss

$6.75

3/4 Lb Horseradish Cheddar

$6.75

3/4 Lb Mozzarella

$6.75

3/4 Lb Provolone

$6.75

3/4 Lb Smoked Gouda

$6.75

Bread

Gluten Free

$1.75

Sub Bun

$4.00

Garlic and Dill Bread

$5.00

Sourdough

$6.00

Rye Swirl

$6.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Bread

$5.00

OF White

$6.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Lunch Combo

Drink and Chips

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location

14 W Main St, Fremont, MI 49412

Directions

