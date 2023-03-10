The Lunchbox 2161 Oak Pl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the Colorado Garbage Plate! Try out our signature dish!
Location
2161 Oak Pl, Thornton, CO 80229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jim's Burger Haven - Thornton - 595 East 88th Avenue
No Reviews
595 East 88th Avenue Thornton, CO 80229
View restaurant