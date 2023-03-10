Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lunchbox 2161 Oak Pl

2161 Oak Pl

Thornton, CO 80229

Garbage Plates

Choice of meat. Choice of two sides topped with mustard, onions and spicy meat sauce.

Cheeseburger Plate

$10.00

Hamburger Plate

$9.75

Hot Dog Plate (White/Red)

$9.50

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Hamburger

$5.25

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Bgr

$6.75

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

Double Hamburger

$10.50

Hot Dog (White/Red)

$5.00

Cheese Steak

$10.00

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.75

Baked Beans

$2.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

French Fries

$2.75

Extras

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$3.75

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.00

Deep Fried Jalapeños (3)

$2.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Desserts

Cookie

$0.75

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Mt. Dew

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Home of the Colorado Garbage Plate! Try out our signature dish!

