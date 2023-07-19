SPACE519 | The Lunchroom
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Lunchroom is a 40-seat restaurant and café within SPACE 519, a concept store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, just off of the Magnificent Mile. Featuring breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch, and an all-day café. The Lunchroom focuses on vegetable forward, California style cuisine and places a heavy focus on locally-sourced ingredients.
Location
200 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Gallery
