The Mac Shack

review star

No reviews yet

$$

5505 w 20th Ave #114

Edgewater, CO 80214

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Five Cheese Mac n Cheese

Starters

Cheddar mac and cheese battered and deep fried, crispy on the outside and cheesy goodness on the inside
Fried Mac n Cheese Bites

Fried Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.00

Cheddar mac and cheese battered and deep fried, crispy on the outside and cheesy goodness on the inside

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers

$9.00

Crispy crunch with an explosive pop - Mild Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese Battered and Deep Fried

Duck Wings

Duck Wings

$9.50

Bigger and bolder than your average chicken wing, our duck wings are tossed in our General Tso sauce

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.75

The best fries in town what else do we need to say

Salted Fries

Salted Fries

$4.75

A Crispy Classic that pleases all

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.75

Garlic Parmesan or Salted fries topped with our house made cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheese. Ohh Yeah!!

Pork Green Chili Fries

Pork Green Chili Fries

$8.50

Garlic Parmesan or Salted fries smothered in our pork green chili sauce and topped with shredded cheese, a little spice is always nice (add jalapenos to your liking)

Bacon Mac Topped Fries

$8.50

A mountain of our crispy fries topped with our mouth watering Bacon Mac and cheese need we say more.

White Cheddar and Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$8.00

Comes with a side of Ranch

Sauces

Ranch

$0.35

Buffalo Sauce

$0.35

Sriracha Sauce

$0.35

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Ketchup

$0.20

Pasta

Cheddar Mac n Cheese

Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses blended to create this classic

Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese

Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese

$11.75

Smoked Gouda, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, and Provolone cheeses blended to make this rich creamy white sauce

Five Cheese Mac n Cheese

Five Cheese Mac n Cheese

$10.75

Smoked Gouda, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, Provolone and Cheddar cheeses blended to make this one of a kind five cheese sauce that's sure to please

Lobster Mac n Cheese

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Smoked Gouda, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, and Boursin cheeses blended to perfection, tossed with tender lobster and fresh tomato basil. Our best seller six years running. For extra lobster just add it below

Bacon Jalapeno Mac n Cheese

Bacon Jalapeno Mac n Cheese

$11.95

Our Five Cheese Mac blended with Crispy Bacon and Fresh Jalapenos. We make it from mild to blow your mind depending on your liking, for extra bacon just add it below

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese

$13.75

Our Five Cheese Mac topped with Blue Cheese Crumble or Ranch, Fried Chicken and Buffalo Sauce to leave your mouth watering

Creamy Pesto Pasta

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$10.75

A delicious take on a classic pesto, our version is creamier and cheesier than the rest

Pork Belly Mac n Cheese

Pork Belly Mac n Cheese

$14.50

Our Five Cheese Mac topped with sous-vied Pork Belly - Fried till it's crispy on the outside tender on the inside, a fan favorite, for extra pork belly just add it below

Sriracha Chicken and Bacon Mac n Cheese

Sriracha Chicken and Bacon Mac n Cheese

$13.75

Our Five Cheese Mac blended with crispy bacon, topped with deep friend chicken, and sriracha drizzled on top

Pork Green Chili Mac n Cheese

Pork Green Chili Mac n Cheese

$13.75

Our Five Cheese Mac topped with Colorado's best Pork Green Chili and Jalapenos added from mild to hot . A Colorado classic

White Truffle & Mushroom Mac n Cheese

White Truffle & Mushroom Mac n Cheese

$14.50

Smoked Gouda, Provolone, Parmesan, and just a touch of Cheddar tossed with sautéed mushrooms and our special blend of truffle seasoning

Chicken Green Chili Mac n Cheese

Chicken Green Chili Mac n Cheese

$11.95

Five cheese sauce loaded with tender chunks of chicken and diced green chilis, mild heat but packed with flavor, for extra chicken just add it below

Bacon cheeseburger mac

$13.00Out of stock
Short Rib Mac n Cheese

Short Rib Mac n Cheese

$14.50Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

5 cheese mac n cheese tipped with tender pulled pork, BBQ sauce and fresh chives

Large pan 5 cheese mac

$25.00

Kids

Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$6.00

Your basic cheddar mac and cheese just the way kids like it

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.50

Deep fried chicken with your choice of mac and cheese or salted fries

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Classic Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of Mac and Cheese or Salted fries

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Desserts

Rocky Road Brownie

Rocky Road Brownie

$2.00Out of stock
Cheese Cake Brownie

Cheese Cake Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Delectable chocolate brownie with cheese cake swirled throughout

Huge Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Huge Chocolate Chunk Toffee Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Rasin Cookie

$3.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best Mac n Cheese in town, with so many options its hard to chose just one

Website

Location

5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

Gallery
The Mac Shack image

