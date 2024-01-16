Restaurant info

The Macintosh is your new favorite neighborhood hangout in the heart of Phoenix. The Macintosh features restaurateur Christopher Collins' take on modern American cuisine for the perfect place to sip and linger with friends and loved ones knowing you'll have an amazing dining experience. Inspired by the family of restaurants at Common Ground Culinary, The Macintosh features sharing plates, salads, handhelds, and entrees for a diverse menu of American classics. All paired with an expansive menu of whiskey, beer, craft cocktails and wine.