The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155

Fairfax, VA 22031

Popular Items

BOOM BOOM CAULIFLOWER
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
BOURBON GLAZED SALMON

LUNCH (11PM-3PM TUE-FRI)

STEAK & CHEESE

$12.99Out of stock

Four ounces of Seasoned Rib Eye on mixed greens with crumbled goat cheese croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sweet corn, and a basil vinaigrette

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$12.99

FRENCH DIP

$12.99Out of stock

CHICKEN PHILLY

$11.99

Thin-cut Chicken Breast with Provolone Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers

BLT

$8.99

Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Fresh Lettuce and Tomato, Mayonnaise

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99

Turkey, Honey-Roasted Ham, Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

Smoked Gouda and Cheddar

SALMON SALAD

$16.99

Sautéed 4-ounce salmon filet on arugula with red onion, cucumber, orange and honey ginger dressing

STEAK SALAD

$16.99

Four ounces of Seasoned Rib Eye on mixed greens with fried goat cheese croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sweet corn and a basil vinaigrette

MACMILLAN SALAD

$9.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

TATER TOTS

$3.99

DINNER (5PM-10PM)

STEAK FRITES

$23.99

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$23.99

BOURBON GLAZED SALMON

$19.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$18.99

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

LARGE GOUDA MAC & CHEESE

$15.99

PASTA CARBONARA

$15.99

STEAK & GUINESS PIE

$18.99

SAUTEED PORTOBELLO

$14.99

MACMILLAN BURGER

$13.99

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

MACMILLAN SALAD

$9.99

SALMON SALAD

$16.99

STEAK SALAD

$16.99

BEEF SLIDERS

$9.99

SMOKED GOUDA SLIDERS

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$9.99

BANGERS & MASH

$12.99

SCOTCH EGGS

$9.99

SPINACH BITES

$7.99

GUINNESS MEATBALLS

$8.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

TATER TOTS

$3.99

BOOM BOOM CAULIFLOWER

$7.99

Roasted cauliflower with hot sauce and ranch

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

Buttermilk-soaked chicken pieces, deep fried and served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.

BRUNCH (11AM-3PM SAT-SUN)

FULL SCOTTISH BREAKFAST

$12.99

Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, baked beans, roasted tomato

THE HIGHLANDER

$12.99

Two pancakes, two eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, toast

FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST

$12.99

Brioche French Toast served with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage

BREAKFAST SKILLET

$10.99

Your choice of eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage, fresh vegetables and potatoes, served in a cast-iron skillet

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$8.99

Eggs, Cheese, Vegetables and Chorizo

TWO PANCAKES

$4.99

TWO EGGS

$2.99

BREAKFAST MEAT

$2.99

TOAST

$2.99

COCKTAILS

Aviation

$8.00

Bees Knees

$8.00

Boulevardier

$8.00

Bourbon Smash

$8.00

Brown Derby

$8.00

Last Word

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Matador

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Painkiller

$8.00

Penicillin

$8.00

Revolver

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Scofflaw

$8.00

Vieux Carre

$8.00

WINE BOTTLES

A to Z Riesling Bottle

$15.99

Acrobat Pinot Gris Bottle

$15.99

Black Stallion Chardonnay Bottle

$15.99

Prosecco Bottle

$15.99

Cune Rioja Bottle

$15.99

Domaine Bellevue Rose Bottle

$15.99

Erath Pinot Noir Bottle

$19.99Out of stock

Four Vines Zinfandel Bottle

$15.99

Gouguenheim Malbec Sparkling Rose Bottle

$15.99

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$19.99

Kenwood Merlot Bottle

$15.99

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$15.99Out of stock

Raimat Albarino Bottle

$15.99

Vina Las Perdices Malbec Bottle

$15.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The MacMillan Whisky Room is a full service restaurant and bar offering a full menu of favorites and the best liquor and cocktail selection in Northern Virginia, not to mention outstanding beer and wine.

Website

Location

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

