Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mad Butcher

review star

No reviews yet

2300 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SMOKED MAC AND CHEESE
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWHICH
BRISKET 1/2 LB

FOOD

THE BUTCHERS BOY BURGER

$9.99

THE MAD BUTCHER BURGER

$14.00

THE SWEET AND DIRTY BURGER

$13.00

CARAMELIZED PINEAPPLE BURGER

$14.00

ALLANS STEAK AND EGG BURGER

$14.00

DOUBLE SMOKED BURGER

$13.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$12.00

RUBEN BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.00

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWHICH

$13.00

BRISKET 1/2 LB

$18.00

HAND PULLED PORK

$12.00

ST LOUIS PORK RIBS 1/2 LB

$18.00

MAD BULL DOG

$9.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

SMOKED MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

8.4 OZ REDBULL

$6.00

8.4 OZ REDBULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

COKE

$5.00

COKE CAN

$4.00Out of stock

COKE ZERO CAN

$4.00

DIET COKE

$5.00Out of stock

FANTA ORANGE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

FIJI LARGE 500 ML

$5.00Out of stock

FIJI WATER SMALL 300ML

$3.00Out of stock

MAD BUTCHER WATER

$3.00

PELEGRINO

$4.00

PELLIGRINO TANGERINE STRAWBERRY

$5.00Out of stock

SIMPLY APPLE

$5.00

SIMPLY RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

SIMPLY REG LEMONADE

$5.00

SPECIALS

PULLED PORK SANDWICH +FRIES + DRINK

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The creators of the best smoked burgers in Miami

Location

2300 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Stand - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
313 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
OOH RAW - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
50 NW 23rd St Suite #108 Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Joe's Pizza of NYC
orange starNo Reviews
234 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
OMAKAI sushi Wynwood
orange star4.8 • 28
2107 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2055 NW 2 Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Coyo Taco - Wynwood - 2300 NW 2nd AVE
orange starNo Reviews
2300 NW 2nd AVE Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (304 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston