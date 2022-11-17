Breakfast & Brunch
American
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
902 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer a brunch menu as well as High Tea Service.
Location
1632 S Ferry St, Anoka, MN 55303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
No Reviews
6251 Douglas Court North Champlin, MN 55316
View restaurant
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
No Reviews
9690 Colorado Ln N Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurant