The Maddison Fitness Facility 2122 Platt Springs Rd Ste B
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
It’s a a bar located inside of our gym. We sell protein, shakes, evolve, teas, coffee, frappe’s, açai, bowls, parfaits, nutritional supplements, vitamins, retail health, Foods.
2122 Platt Springs Rd Ste B, West Columbia, SC 29169
