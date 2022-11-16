Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Magic 5 Pie Co.

review star

No reviews yet

230 east ave

Norwalk, CT 06854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOP RED
Lil Guy
Belgian Caesar

PIZZA

Traditional pie, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, creamy Italian vinaigrette
Bianca

Bianca

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, black truffle, evoo

The Bruce

The Bruce

$23.00

(White clam) Copps Island littleneck clams, garlic, oregano, parmesan, lemon, evoo

BYOP RED

BYOP RED

$13.50

Build Your Own Pie! Tomato & mozzarella base.

BYOP WHITE

BYOP WHITE

$15.50

Build Your Own Pie! Ricotta & mozzarella base.

Diavola

Diavola

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot sopressata, kalamata olives, basil, hot oil

Fig Jam

Fig Jam

$16.00

Tomato sauce, bacon, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula

Flaco

Flaco

$17.00

White pie, sweet sausage, pickled jalapeños, black olives, stracciatella

The JJ

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs

Lil Gal

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, mushrooms, cherry peppers, shredded chicken

Lil Guy

Lil Guy

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, hot oil, fresh mozzarella, truffle honey

The Los

The Los

$18.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, hot capicola, cherry peppers, mushrooms, evoo

Magic Five

Magic Five

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet sausage, gorgonzola, chives

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$15.00

Tomato sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, kalamata olives, mozzarella, evoo

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$17.00

Ricotta, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, Canadian bacon, maple syrup

Native Son

Native Son

$16.00

Burrata, prosciutto, truffle ricotta, baby arugula

Pastor

Pastor

$17.00

Tomato sauce, crumbled seasoned pork, grilled pineapple, caramelized onions, arból sauce, fresh cilantro

Phantom

Phantom

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, garlic, oregano, basil, evoo

Potato Pie

Potato Pie

$15.00

Fontina, sliced potatoes, caramelized onions, bacon, chives

Quattro Formaggio

Quattro Formaggio

$16.00

Fontina, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, garlic oil

Salad Pie

Salad Pie

$14.00

Traditional pie, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, creamy Italian vinaigrette

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$13.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, fresh tomatoes, oregano, basil, evoo

Veggie Pie

$18.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, broccoli, black olives, black pepper

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Uncooked pizza dough

SALADS

Artisan

Artisan

$14.00

Baby greens, granny smith apples, carrots, fennel, sliced almonds, sesame peanut vinaigrette

Arugula

Arugula

$15.00

Jicama, baby arugula, red onion, toasted pepitas, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon honey vinaigrette

Belgian Caesar

Belgian Caesar

$14.00

Shaved Brussels sprouts, parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing, garlic wonton

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$13.00

Cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onions, blue cheese dressing

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, pomegranate, sliced almonds, garlic sesame sauce

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$23.00

Crab meat stuffed, sriracha mayo, unagi sauce, forbidden black rice

Tuscan Kale

Tuscan Kale

$15.00

Massaged kale, Bosc pear, sweetened cranberries, tomato confit, candied pecans, white balsamic

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Athletic Brewing N/A

$7.00

Spiked Stateside

$8.00

Daura Damm GF

$7.00

Baby Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Fizi Lambrusco

$34.00

BTL Marchese di Spinola

$58.00

BTL Fleur

$40.00

BTL Coste di Brenta Rosato

$30.00

BTL Sergio Arcuri Rosato

$50.00

BTL Iorio Falanghina

$34.00

BTL Sax Gruner

$40.00

BTL Contrado Fiano

$48.00

BTL Bloem Chenin Blanc

$30.00

BTL Mâcon Cruzille

$45.00

BTL Coste di Brenta Montepulciano

$38.00

BTL Brocovino Garnacha/Syrah

$30.00

BTL Marietta Old Vine

$42.00

BTL Donna Toscana Super Tuscan

$48.00

BTL Domaine des Schistes

$48.00

BTL Opici Chianti

$36.00

BTL Fat Cat 420

$48.00

BTL La Belouse Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Domaine Piaugier Sablet

$48.00

BTL Sanfeletto Prosecco Rose

$48.00

BTL Heyl Zu Riesling

$45.00

BTL Tenuta Pietramora Vermentino

$50.00

BTL Natte Pinotage

$45.00

BTL Elian da Ros

$45.00

Reserved Bottle Wines

BTL Domaine Tarnynck Chablis

$78.00

BTL Francis Lechauve Hauts Cotes de Beaune

$64.00

BTL Palazzo Tronconi Fregellae

$62.00

BTL Remhoogte Honeybunch Chenin Blanc

$68.00

BTL Preston Farm and Winery

$58.00

BTL Preston Farm and Winery Zinfandel

$82.00

BTL Domaine des Schistes 'Caune d'en Joffre'

$54.00

BTL Bricco Maiolica Barolo ' Contadin'

$120.00

BTL Timothy Malone Dundee Hills

$84.00

BTL Corte Figaretto Amarone

$106.00

BTL Domaine des Capreoles Regnie Diaclasse

$58.00

BTL Domaine Laurent Parize Givry 1er Cru

$74.00

BTL Conde de Valdemar Rioja Gran Reserva

$78.00

BTL Noble Hill Estate

$58.00

BTL Palazzo Tronconi Zitore

$78.00

Glass Wine

Gls Coste di Brenta Montepulciano

$10.00

Gls Brocovino Garnacha/Syrah

$8.00

Gls Fat Cat 420

$13.00

Gls Donna Toscana Super Tuscan

$13.00

Gls Domaine des Schistes

$13.00

Gls Fizi Lambrusco

$9.00

Gls Marchese di Spinola

$16.00

Gls Domains de Piaugier Sablet

$12.00

Gls Fleur

$11.00

Gls Coste di Brenta Rosato

$8.00

Gls Sergio Arcuri Rosato

$14.00

Gls Iorio Falanghina

$9.00

Gls Sax Gruner Veltliner

$11.00

Gls Contrada Finto di Avellino

$13.00

Gls Bloem Chenin Blanc

$8.00

Gls Mâcon Cruzille

$12.00

Gls Opici Chianti

$9.00

Sparkling Rosé split btl

$11.00

Gls La Belouse Pinot Noir

$15.00

Gls Sanfeletto Prosecco Rose

$13.00

Gls Heyl Zu Riesling

$12.00

Gls Tenuta Vermentino

$14.00

Gls Natte Pinotage

$12.00

Gls Elian da Ros

$12.00

Magic5 Cocktails

Bad To The Bone

$13.00
Black Manhattan

Black Manhattan

$13.00

bourbon, Averna, Angostura & orange bitters

Ligurian Mojito

Ligurian Mojito

$13.00

basil infused rum, elderflower, limoncello, lime

MTA

MTA

$13.00

mezcal, tequila, Aperol, Peychaud’s, grapefruit, lime

Pisco Punch

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Pumpkin Mojito

$13.00

Razzle Me

$13.00

Rose Sangria

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Lambrusca, pineapple, rose

Witches Brew

$13.00

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

SanPellegrino flavor

$6.00

Andes Water Btl

$7.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Andes sparking water

$7.00

Tall Boys/ Cans

No Limit

$10.00

Stateside Seltzer

$8.00

Downeast Cider Pineapple

$8.00

SONO SIP IPA

$11.00

SONO Compa Lager

$9.00

SURFSIDE

$8.00

Cold Pizza Pilsner

$9.00

Two Juicy IPA

$11.00

Lil Heaven IPA

$9.00

Spacecat Felix DIPA

$11.00

Sour of the hour

$11.00

SIDES

SIDE OF TOMATO SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE OF HOT OIL

$1.00

DESSERT

NY Cheesecake

$11.00

NY Style Cheesecake topped with strawberry basil jam

Tiramisu

$11.00

Tiramisu, whipped cream, chocolate dust

Tres Leches

$11.00

Tres Leches, blackberry balsamic jam, brandy vanilla cream

Orphans And Ricotta

$12.00

Warm pizza dough with a side of whipped ricotta, vanilla infused honey, and candied pistachios

BRUNCH

Brunch Potato Pie

$16.00

Shaved potatoes, hot sausage, caramelized onions, fontina, egg

B.E.C.P

$15.00

Mozzarella fontina, ricotta, crispy bacon, egg

Bandera

$17.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, Mexican chorizo, avocado, egg, baby arugula

Pesto Pie

$16.00

Basil pesto, cherry tomato, roasted red peppers, sweet sausage, over easy egg

MEAT YOUR PIE

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sweet sausage, egg

Tickets

Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Magic 5 Pie Co. offers a selection of Neapolitan-esque style pizzas, as well as a raw bar, salads, and a full bar. Come in and enjoy for yourselves!

Website

Location

230 east ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

Directions

Gallery
Magic 5 Pie Co. image
Magic 5 Pie Co. image
Magic 5 Pie Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

O'Neill's - SoNo
orange star4.6 • 965
93 N MAIN ST Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
El Segundo Sono
orange star4.0 • 458
3 N Water St Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
IL Posto
orange starNo Reviews
122 Washington Street Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Norwalk, CT
orange star4.4 • 961
515 West ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
JB's Deli and Pizza - Tierney St
orange starNo Reviews
15 Tierney St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
BJ Ryan's
orange star4.4 • 869
57 Main St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norwalk

Tavern at Graybarns
orange star4.9 • 3,335
194 Perry ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
Truly Greek - Norwalk
orange star4.6 • 1,140
440 Westport Avenue Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's - SoNo
orange star4.6 • 965
93 N MAIN ST Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Norwalk, CT
orange star4.4 • 961
515 West ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
BJ Ryan's
orange star4.4 • 869
57 Main St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Classica Pizza
orange star4.7 • 852
190 Main Street Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwalk
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston