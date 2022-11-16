Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Magic 5 Pie Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Magic 5 Pie Co. offers a selection of Neapolitan-esque style pizzas, as well as a raw bar, salads, and a full bar. Come in and enjoy for yourselves!
Location
230 east ave, Norwalk, CT 06854
Gallery