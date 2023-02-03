The Magnolia Coffee Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The feeling of home is different for everyone. For some it’s a person, a sound, a smell, or even a place. As a family owned and operated business, it is our hope that The Magnolia Coffee Co. is all of that for you.
Location
428 N Main Street, Water Valley, MS 38965
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bim Bam Burger Oxford - 2204 Jackson Avenue West
No Reviews
2204 Jackson Avenue West Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurant
More near Water Valley