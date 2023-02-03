The Magnolia Coffee Co.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Espresso Drinks

All of our beverages are available hot or iced and are made with two shots of espresso. Additional shots can be added for a charge.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso and hot water - Joe's favorite!

Breve

$5.75+

Espresso combined with steamed half and half and topped with foam.

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold brewed coffee served over ice.

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

We offer a variety of blends and single origin coffees roasted by Athena Coffee Roasters out of Nesbit, MS. Drip Coffee selection may change daily.

Frosty Coffee

$5.00+

A smooth frozen coffee beverage that is full of flavor!

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.

Mocha

$5.00+

Your choice of chocolate syrup and espresso combined with steamed milk and a swirl of whipped cream.

Pour Over

$4.00+

Coffee is brewed by pouring hot water slowly over coffee grounds. This is extremely strong and caffeinated!

Protein Coffee

$6.00

Your choice of protein with espresso and ice.

Red Eye

$3.50+

Espresso and drip coffee together in one cup.

Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Just an espresso shot - no milk, no water, no frills, just delicious espresso!

Non-Espresso Drinks

Lots of delicious beverages without all the caffeine!

Apple Cider

$3.00+

You know it, you love it. Hands down the best apple cider you've ever had.

Chai Tea

$4.50+

We are proud to serve Black Scottie Chai products! Chai concentrate and milk. Also available in peppermint!

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate syrup and milk - a childhood favorite!

Frosty Cocoa

$5.00+

Hot chocolate meets milkshake.

Frosty Lemonade

$5.00+

Creamy frozen lemonade.

Herbal Tea

$2.50+

We are proud to offer an assortment of tea options by The Republic of Tea.

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

You know it, you love it, and we do too!

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Any brewed tea of your choice served over ice. We also carry lotus sweet and unsweet energy teas.

Italian Soda

$4.50+

Carbonated water, flavored syrup of your choice, and cream mixed and served over ice. Etta's favorite is lemon!

Lemonade

$3.00+

Old fashioned lemonade that will quench your thirst every time!

Real Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

All natural fruit puree blended until smooth. Available in mango, peach, strawberry banana, strawberry, and wild berry.

Steamer

$2.00

Flavored steamed milk. Avery's favorite is coconut!

Lotus Energy

Lotus energy concentrates are made from a blend of coffee fruit (cascara), green coffee beans, super fruits, lotus flower extract, and a few other select botanicals. The majority of the ingredients are high in anti-oxidants and vary based on the flavor of the lotus.

Build Your Own Lotus

$5.00+

Get creative and build your own Lotus with your favorite flavors!

Love Story

$5.00+

pink lotus + strawberry + rose

Cardigan

$5.25+

blended pink lotus + almond + strawberry + super cream

Bejeweled

$5.00+

blue lotus + passion fruit + watermelon

Delicate

$5.00+

pink lotus + raspberry + white peach

Bad Blood

$5.25+

blended pink lotus + strawberry + white chocolate + super cream

Lavender Haze

$5.00+

blue lotus + vanilla + desert pear + super cream

Food

We offer a small selection of food items - some may not be available for mobile ordering based on availability.

Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

These take a little longer to prepare but I promise they're worth it! Plain or everything bagel with mayo, mustard, smokey cheddar cheese, ham, lettuce, pickle, tomato, red onion. Served warm and toasted to perfection.

Bagels

$2.50

Plain or everything bagels with your choice of spread. Cream cheese, avocado, or hummus.

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Chicken salad - made with cranberries and pecans.

Fancy Toast

$6.50

Your choice of spread with spicy seasoning, red onion, tomato, and sweet balsamic drizzle on toasted sourdough. Can be made with avocado spread or hummus

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Delicious grilled cheese on thick sliced white bread.

Instant Pho

$4.00

We offer instant Pho soup - which is a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup made the classic way, with chili and spices, and Pho-style rice noodles.

House Specials

These items are on our permanent menu and hold special meaning to us!

Cup of Joe

$3.00+

Americano with a splash of cream.

Mama Magnolia

$5.25+

Extra hot oat milk latte with blackberry and white chocolate. Our best seller!

Etta Lou

$4.50

Lemon Italian soda with sprinkles & whipped cream.

Avery Man

$2.00

Coconut flavored steamed milk.

The Travis

$2.50+

Named after my sweet grandaddy and his coffee of choice - black coffee with 1 and 1/2 Equals.

The Jeannie

$5.25+

Nana didn't like watermelon - but everything else about her home, decor, and lifestyle was watermelon themed! So we created a frozen and creamy watermelon delight

Charlotte's Spiced Tea

$5.00

My mother always makes spiced tea and the warmth and citrus is something I always crave at the holidays!

Forget Me Not

$4.50+

Blueberry Chai - can be made with or without espresso. Available hot or iced.

Copper Top

$2.75+

Black drip coffee sweetened with real caramel and a splash of your preferred milk!

Monthly Specials

Each month we have new specials curated especially for the season. Find them here!

Love Spiral

$6.00+

real brown sugar + caramel breve with vanilla cold foam

Sweet Vanilla Butterfly

$4.75+

honey + lavender + vanilla latte

Style

$4.75+

rose + white chocolate latte

Ready For It

$5.00+

dark chocolate + strawberry mocha

All Too Well

$5.00+

french vanilla + white chocolate mocha

Cordial

$5.75+

chocolate + cherry + amaretto breve

Velvet

$5.00+

white chocolate + raspberry mocha

Apple Of My Eye

$4.75+

spiced cider + brown sugar cinnamon latte

Lover

$3.00+

elderflower lemonade

Buy Yourself Flowers

$3.00+

hibiscus tea with lavender + rose + sparkling water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The feeling of home is different for everyone. For some it’s a person, a sound, a smell, or even a place. As a family owned and operated business, it is our hope that The Magnolia Coffee Co. is all of that for you.

Website

Location

428 N Main Street, Water Valley, MS 38965

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

